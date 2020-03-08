Please select your home edition
Edition
Naiad 728x90px_Rescue

The Island Time Class is the coolest way for Cruisers to sail the 40th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta

by St. Maarten Heineken Regatta 24 Feb 11:13 PST 5-8 March 2020
Swan 48, Avocation © St. Maarten Heineken Regatta

The St. Maarten Heineken Regatta is well-known among racing sailors for its close and intense competition. But the 40th Anniversary Edition of the event, scheduled for March 5-8, is also an island-wide festival of sailing, parties and music.

And if you're a cruising sailor visiting the islands, the best way to participate is to hoist sail and join the on-the-water fun. And the easiest, coolest way to do that is sign up for the Island Time class, the division especially created and designed for cruising sailors.

Sponsored by Hank Schmitt—who runs the free crew network Offshore Passage Opportunities (www.sailopo.com) and organizes the annual NARC Rally from Newport, R.I. to St Maarten—the Island Time class is now in its fifth year.

"A lot of cruisers raced when they were younger, and still have those competitive juices," said Schmitt. "But they don't have a race boat and don't want to make the commitment to do a huge event. With the Island Time class, you can be ready to go in two hours, not two days. Take the anchor off the bow and drop your dodger if you wish, and you're all set. And you get to be part of the action, which is really the ideal way to enjoy the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta."

The Island Time division is surely the most civilized way to go sailboat racing. You compete against like-minded cruisers. There's only one race a day, at 11 a.m., and a special bridge opening at 10:30, so no frantic dash at dawn to get on the racecourse.

The simple rating system changes each day, ensuring everyone gets a chance to be a winner. A pre-regatta party for Island Timers, on Wednesday, March 4th, and special parties every day after racing, adds to the camaraderie, as everyone meets up regularly to mingle, enjoy a beverage or two, swap sea tales and relive the day's experience on the water.

"The idea is to get as many cruisers as possible, and have as much fun as possible," said Schmitt. "It's a way to open up the regatta and get more entries. If you're already in the islands on your boat, there's no reason not to come join us. If we get enough entries, we'll have two separate Island Time classes. But either way, it's going to be a great time."

Among the entries so far is Schmitt's own Swan 48, Avocation, an offshore voyager that competes every year at the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta. St. Maarten's own Robbie Ferron will be sailing his Nonsuch 33 catboat, Bunglebird. Feeks is a sturdy Hallberg-Rassy 31; Parceira is a German-built Bavaria Cruiser 45; Peer Gynt is a Hanse 470, another yacht from a large production builder; and Black Diamond a Delphia 47. All of them are long-legged, fully found cruising boats, and all will be having a blast on the water and off at the Heineken Regatta.

"We've done everything we can to make it easier and less expensive, as the entry fee is a third of the cost of registering in the flat-out racing divisions," said Schmitt. "Every year we get sailors with different levels of experience and very different cruising boats, and it just seems to get better and better. So why not come join us for the fun?" Yes, for dedicated cruisers, Island Time makes it the Right Time to sail the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta.

www.heinekenregatta.com

Related Articles

St. Maarten Heineken Regatta: Countdown underway
Over 130 entries competing in a half-dozen dedicated classes The countdown for the highly anticipated 40th running of the renowned St. Maarten Heineken Regatta is well and truly under way. The 2020 Anniversary Edition of the famed event is scheduled for March 5-8. Posted on 16 Feb St. Maarten Heineken Regatta CSA Rating Rule
How an expert team of measurers and race officers level the playing field From the earliest beginnings of yacht racing, one of the most controversial aspects has been the creation and implementation of rating rules. Posted on 13 Feb Crew slots available for Heineken Regatta
Spaces for sailors seeking berths for historic 40th edition of 'Serious Fun' The historic 40th running of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta is rapidly approaching, and you can be there, competing in the blue waters of the Caribbean. What, no boat? No problem! Posted on 28 Jan 8th St. Maarten Regatta Beach Clean-Up
Over 60 kids collect 430 kilos of garbage This weekend, the St. Maarten Regatta organized the 8th Annual Beach Clean-Up which took place at Kim Sha Beach. Over 60 children participated in the event, collecting over 430 kilos of garbage from the beach. Posted on 22 Jan New Race Director appointed for 40th edition
For van Dongen, sailing is in his blood. Organizers have turned their attention to the complete sailing experience for the 40th edition and after collecting feedback from past and current competitors changes were made in Race Management. Posted on 18 Jan Grandmaster Flash to open Main Stage
At the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta Organizers of the 40th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta are proud to announce that DJ Grandmaster Flash will open the Main Stage of the Regatta festival. Posted on 18 Jan Flo Rida to headline St. Maarten Heineken Regatta
Every year thousands of sailors and party goers make their way to the island Tramar Lacel Dillard (born September 16, 1979) known professionally as Flo Rida is an American rapper, singer, songwriter and composer from Carol City, Florida. Posted on 19 Oct 2019 The Caribbean comes to Annapolis
Join us to celebrate St. Maarten Heineken Regatta 40th Anniversary The Caribbean comes to Annapolis in this special collaboration between the St Maarten Heineken Regatta, Ocean Racers race team and the Caribbean Sailing Association (CSA) at the United States Sailboat Show. Posted on 8 Oct 2019 Registration open for St. Maarten Heineken Regatta
Enter now for the the 40th Anniversary edition Sailing Holland, entered by Gideon Messink - Campaign Director Sailing Holland, is a Volvo 65 winning third place in the 2017 - 2018 Volvo Ocean Race as Team Brunel, and will be most certainly a team to watch. Posted on 24 Sep 2019 40th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta anniversary
Showcasing the future of sailing by highlighting the latest in sailing technology It will be a special year as we will add some incredible new features, like a special 40-Mile Anniversary Course, a Caribbean Youth Class, a Kite Foiling Class, and more to come!" adds Korteweg. Posted on 15 Jun 2019
Vaikobi 2019AUG - Footer 3SOUTHERN-SPARS-MISSY-FURLING-BOOMS-728-X-90 BottomiSails 2020 - February - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Sail-World USA and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy