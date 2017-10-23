Latest Zhik Isotak X arriving in time for Rolex Sydney Hobart

by Lisa Ratcliff on 23 Oct 2017Eastern Bass Strait’s shallow waters and the time of year when East Coast lows have been known to develop at sea can throw up surprises, one of the reasons sailors from around the world are lured to the bluewater classic.Increasing numbers of offshore crews are opting for Zhik’s multi-layered approach to face extreme conditions, and now Sydney Hobart teams have the opportunity to be the first to wear the same wet weather gear designed expressly by Zhik’s R&D experts for the two Volvo Ocean Race teams the company partnered with as technical supplier.Team AkzoNobel and Dongfeng Race Team crewmembers, who are among the field of seven VO65s racing for Lisbon, Portugal in Leg 1 of the 2017-18 edition that began on Sunday October 22, 2017 in Alicante, Spain, assisted with the development of the latest generation Isotak range during their testing phase, and recommended key improvements.



Now the VOR is underway, limited numbers of the Isotak X range of smock, drysuit and jacket are being express delivered to Sydney in time for the annual 628 nautical mile bash south starting December 26, and orders can be placed to hold stock.



Isotak X features:

1. Hydrovision hood on the smock, drysuit and jacket, developed to provide a high level of protection while enhancing a sailor’s field of vision.

2. Zhik adaptive hood collar system on the smock and drysuits, so crews can zip on and off and carry one smock adaptable to all conditions.

3. Reziseal composite seals on the smock, drysuit and jacket (wrists only on jacket) are polyurethane and high-stretch textile composite constructed into a soft, stretchable and comfortable waterproof seal.

4. Four times more waterproof durable - Zhik has worked closely with the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology to develop a better standard for waterproof durability in textiles. Using the testing methodology Zhik Isotak fabrics took 120 minutes to degrade to a similar level as the rival product, which took 30 minutes, making it four times more waterproof durable.

5. More breathable - the Holy Grail for offshore garments is to make them waterproof, durable and breathable. In independently managed tests at TTRI Laboratories, RET, a measurement of resistance to evaporative heat loss measured using a device called a sweating hotplate, showed that despite the significantly higher durability of Isotak X, it reliably matched the best competing products for breathability.



“With the Volvo Ocean Race teams using identical equipment in the one design boats, the focus is on marginal gains wherever they can find them and one of those key areas is what they are wearing,” said Tom Hussey, R&D manager at Zhik, an Australian company making huge inroads globally.



Isotak X stock is due to arrive at Zhik’s headquarters in Artarmon, Sydney early December in sizes suitable for men and women. Zhik has the local means to add team logos and boat names, and make minor modifications in-house to better suit different body types and sizes.



To place an order and receive goods in time for this year’s Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race please email sales@zhik.com as soon as possible.











