© Alexanderu Baranescu
© © JClass - Carlo Borlenghi
© © JClass - Carlo Borlenghi
© Ingrid Abery
© Kito de Pavant / Bastide Otio / Vendée Globe
Meet the Dynamic Dozen - Clipper 2017-18 Race skippers announced
With less than six months to go before the Clipper 2017-18 Race start, we are excited to introduce the 'dynamic dozen' who will guide the teams during the world's largest round the world yacht race.
by Clipper Round the World
Posted today at 7:41 am
TwinTip - Racing Asian Championships - Battle for first place
TwinTip - Racing Asian Championships - Battle for first place
Winds began early this morning, and crew made short time of pumping kites and getting first rounds of racing underway
Winds began early this morning in Pranburi, and the crew made short time of pumping kites and getting the first rounds of racing underway, fearing that a strange forecasted weather front would move in early in the afternoon and kill the wind.
by International Kiteboarding Association
Posted today at 4:51 am
St Barths Bucket Regatta - More Day 1 action-shots by Carlo Borlenghi
St Barths Bucket Regatta - More Day 1 action-shots by Carlo Borlenghi
Carlo Borlenghi was on water at 2017 St Barths Bucket Regatta and provided this gallery of images from Day 1 action.
Photographer Carlo Borlenghi was on water at 2017 St Barths Bucket Regatta and provided this gallery of images from J-Class Race - Day 1 action.
by Carlo Borlenghi
Posted today at 4:07 am
St Barths Bucket Regatta - Day 1 action-shots by Carlo Borlenghi
St Barths Bucket Regatta - Day 1 action-shots by Carlo Borlenghi
Carlo Borlenghi was on water at 2017 St Barths Bucket Regatta and provided this gallery of images from Day 1 action.
Photographer Carlo Borlenghi was on water at 2017 St Barths Bucket Regatta and provided this gallery of images from J-Class Race - Day 1 action.
by Carlo Borlenghi
Posted today at 3:52 am
St Barths Bucket Regatta - Day 1 action-shots by Ingrid Abery
St Barths Bucket Regatta - Day 1 action-shots by Ingrid Abery
Ingrid Abery was on water at 2017 St Barths Bucket Regatta and provided this gallery of images from Day 1 action.
Photographer Ingrid Abery was on water at 2017 St Barths Bucket Regatta and provided this gallery of images from Day 1 action.
by Ingrid Abery
Posted today at 3:15 am
Vendee Globe - Stricken yacht confirms whale strike in Southern Ocean
Vendee Globe - Stricken yacht confirms whale strike in Southern Ocean
Video from French sailor Kito de Pavant confirms that his yacht struck a sperm whale in the Southern Ocean
French sailor Kito de Pavant was sailing along in the Indian Ocean a month after the start of the Vendee Globe round-the-world race when his Bastide Otio monohull violently struck an unidentified floating object. The high-speed collision 120 miles north of the Crozet Islands destroyed the keel and part of the hull around it, forcing de Pavant to radio for help and abandon the sinking ship.
by Scuttlebutt Europe | GrindTV.com
Posted today at 2:11 am
Marine Resources expands Boatbuilding Team with two key appointments
Marine Resources expands Boatbuilding Team with two key appointments
Marine Resources have recently expanded their in-house boatbuilding team, with the addition of two new key members.
Leading leisure marine industry and luxury yacht recruitment specialists Marine Resources have recently expanded their in-house boatbuilding team, with the addition of two new key members.
by Marine Resources
Posted on 16 Mar
On-the Water judges for FAST40+ Class Race Circuit
On-the Water judges for FAST40+ Class Race Circuit
With close racing there are times when teams push the RRS too hard and teams feel aggrieved, but reluctant to protest.
With close racing there are times when teams push the RRS too hard and teams feel aggrieved, but reluctant to protest. The Fast 40+ class saw this at earlier events in 2016 and introduced the On-the-water whistling Judge at the One Ton Cup in 2016.
by Fast40 Class
Posted on 16 Mar
British female set to become youngest skipper in Clipper Race history
British female set to become youngest skipper in Clipper Race history
She takes over the ‘youngest Skipper’ title from Alex Thomson who proved youth was no barrier to success
Sailing with family and friends since the age of 13, the idea of being able to work at sea was planted after a short stint in the Sea Cadets. Nicola has since carved a successful sailing career, in both racing and instructing which would rival those twice her age.
by Clipper Ventures
Posted on 16 Mar
Volvo Ocean Race - Top female sailors join Dongfeng Race Team
Volvo Ocean Race - Top female sailors join Dongfeng Race Team
The two women bring a wealth of experience to Charles Caudrelier’s team, including a total of five Olympic Games
Dongfeng Race Team have selected Carolijn Brouwer and Marie Riou for their Volvo Ocean Race campaign in 2017-18 – a move that confirms the impact of a rule change introduced by the race to encourage mixed male-female crews. The two women bring a wealth of experience to Charles Caudrelier's team, including a total of five Olympic Games and a host of world titles.
by Volvo Ocean Race
Posted on 16 Mar
Former Police Superintendent selected as skipper in Clipper Race
Former Police Superintendent selected as skipper in Clipper Race
The former Metropolitan Police Superintendent will be one of 12 sailors who will each lead a crew of amateur sailors
The former Metropolitan Police Superintendent will be one of twelve professional sailors who will each lead a crew of amateur sailors through Mother Nature's toughest environments in the 40,000 nautical mile challenge, which sets sail from the UK this August, involves around 700 crew, and will take almost a year to complete.
by Clipper Ventures
Posted on 16 Mar
Philippines' Chriistian Tio dominates at 2017 TTR Asian Championships
Philippines' Chriistian Tio dominates at 2017 TTR Asian Championships
Today marked the first day we have seen the future Youth Olympic course in action, and it was indeed a sight to see
Today marked the first day we have seen the future Youth Olympic course in action, and it was indeed a sight to see. The downwind slalom course was raced in eight man fleets, with rider's zig zagging back and forth from the beach right in front of a crowd of impressed onlookers.
by The International Kiteboarding Association
Posted on 16 Mar
Phaedo3 takes Line Honours and Class win in the NHYC Cabo Race
Phaedo3 takes Line Honours and Class win in the NHYC Cabo Race
After starting in dense fog and no wind in Newport Harbour on Sunday Phaedo3 managed to rip down the West Coats of USA
After starting in dense fog and no wind in Newport Harbour on Sunday Phaedo3 managed to rip down the West Coats of the USA and Mexico to claim a line honours winner in the Newport Harbour Yacht Club Cabo Race.
by Rachel Fallon-Langdon
Posted on 16 Mar
Intrepid skipper and Star World Champion Bill Ficker dies at 89
Intrepid skipper and Star World Champion Bill Ficker dies at 89
William P 'Bill' Ficker, best known as the skipper of Intrepid in the controversial 1970 America's Cup has died
William P 'Bill' Ficker, best known as the skipper of Intrepid in the controversial 1970 America's Cup has died at the age of 89 years. One of USA's most distinguished sailors, Bill Ficker was a winner of the America's Cup, a Star World Champion and the winner of the Congressional Cup.
by Sail-World NZ and Various Contributors
Posted on 15 Mar
Loro Piana Caribbean Superyacht Regatta – Nautor’s Swan dominates
Loro Piana Caribbean Superyacht Regatta – Nautor’s Swan dominates
Nautor’s Swan continues to be a leader with the Swan 90 “Freya” and her sister ship “B5” finishing first and second
Don MacPherson's Freya captured her second consecutive class victory and third in the last four years, winning all three races in Class C by an average of more than five minutes.
by Nautor's Swan
Posted on 15 Mar
Foiling Week GARDA is the first TFW event in 2017
Foiling Week GARDA is the first TFW event in 2017
The Foiling Week™, now reaching the fourth year, is expanding again offering more events and richer programs.
The Foiling Week™, now reaching the fourth year, is expanding again offering more events and richer programs. The first and only series of global events dedicated to the amazingly fast foiling boats, their sailors and designers is heading to destinations in Europe, USA, South America and Australia.
by Foiling Week
Posted on 15 Mar
Rolex Fastnet Race set to attract another monster fleet
Rolex Fastnet Race set to attract another monster fleet
The world's largest, most prestigious offshore sailing event will take place this summer in the UK with the 47th running
Some offshore yacht races struggle for entries, but the Royal Ocean Racing Club's biennial flagship event is not one of them. When the entry list opened on 9 January, spaces sold out faster than a Rolling Stones farewell concert; the 340 boat limit reached, incredibly, in just four minutes and 24 seconds.
by James Boyd
Posted on 15 Mar
Paving the Way for Paralympic Sailing
Paving the Way for Paralympic Sailing
The second Paralympic Development Program wrapped up in Hong Kong this week
'Some day I will retire, but I will have a fleet of sailors behind me who will carry on the work!' Philippines sailor Cherrie Pinpin is a determined woman! As one of nine sailors and five coaches to have just completed World Sailing's first ever Asian Paralympic Development Program (PDP) clinic, Pinpin is even more resolute about spreading the word on sailing both at home and across Asia.
by Lindsey Lovegrove, World Sailing
Posted on 15 Mar
U.S. J/24 Class offers wonderful opportunity to young sailors
U.S. J/24 Class offers wonderful opportunity to young sailors
The U.S. J/24 Class is pleased to announce the launch of the Kelly Holmes-Moon J/24 Boat Grant Program.
The U.S. J/24 Class is pleased to announce the launch of the Kelly Holmes-Moon J/24 Boat Grant Program. This program is targeted toward sailors in their twenties who would like the chance to put a crew together and campaign a J/24 of their own but do not have the means to purchase a boat.
by Julie and Christopher Howell
Posted on 15 Mar
America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ sailing in 25kt winds on Waitemata
America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ sailing in 25kt winds on Waitemata
The team set off about noon with winds being recorded at Bean Rock as averaging 19kts and gusting 25kts.
Emirates Team New Zealand headed out for another training session in Auckland in winds that are at the top end of the range for racing in the AC50's in the America's Cup Regatta. The team set off about noon with winds being recorded at Bean Rock as averaging 19kts and gusting 25kts.
by Richard Gladwell
Posted on 15 Mar
