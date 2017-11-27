Zhik appoints Chairman and announces new CEO

by Lisa Ratcliff on 27 Nov 2017The Zhik Board has promoted Crowie to the role of Chairman. He will transition into his new role over the next 3 months as Zhik brings on board its new CEO, Piet Poelmann. Mr. Poelmann will commence with Zhik on January 1st, 2018.Piet has an extensive, 28-year background in water-based apparel and retail. He has been instrumental in building organisations in Europe and Australasia for brands such as O’Neill, Simmer Style, G-Star RAW and Tommy Hilfiger.Poelmann, said of his appointment, “I have always admired the Zhik brand. I have seen it grow so strongly through the sailing community and am looking forward to continue driving the growth of this exciting brand around the world.” Piet brings with him a pragmatic, down-to-earth management style with the experience of leading fast-growing sportswear companies.



Piet enjoys a variety of watersports and is a passionate sailor - having started sailing in Opti’s in Holland, where he grew up. He then moved through Lasers, Regenboog Class (a beautiful Dragon like 8m Gaff rigged keel boat), and accumulated extensive cruising miles along the coasts of Holland, Belgium, France, United Kingdom, Germany and Scandinavia with his family. Piet has lived on the northern beaches of Sydney since 2006 and loves the beach, windsurfing and all things water. He races and cruises his sailboat often on Sydney’s iconic Pittwater.



'These are highly energised times for Zhik, as we drive growth across the globe, fuelled by consumer-led innovation and our global partnerships with those such as the Volvo Ocean Race and Extreme Sailing Series, and elite sailors across the world. Piet brings us superb water-based apparel and retail experience as well as extensive management skills exactly at the right time as we are rapidly expanding.” said Crowie.







Crowie’s new role as Chairman of Zhik will allow him space to guide and shape the growth and longer term strategic initiatives, whilst Brian as Founding Director will continue to concentrate on the firm’s technical product development, as well as strengthening our long-term industry relationships.



Crowie, Brian, the Board, and the whole Zhik team are delighted that Piet is joining the Zhik family, all of our terrific Ambassadors, Team Riders, distributors and loyal customers.



“I am so excited to be joining Zhik and to be taking on the awesome opportunity of leading this highly innovative, driven, and creative organisation that delivers fantastic apparel across a range of water sports communities. I am looking forward to getting to know the greater Zhik community over the coming months”, said Piet in conclusion.



Zhik provides technology enabled performance apparel for dinghies, yachts, SUP, boarding or kayaking whilst still ensuring comfort, durability, safety and style and is available in over 48 countries and of course from http://www.zhik.com.

