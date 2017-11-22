Team Extreme México to make waves at Extreme Sailing Series Los Cabos

by Extreme Sailing Series on 22 Nov 2017The Mexican entry will join the international fleet from 30 November – 3 December in Los Cabos, located at the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula, for Act 8, presented by SAP.Team Extreme México's crew roster includes three of the country's best talents. Skipper Erik Brockmann, a national champion in the 49er, 420 and Optimist classes, will sail alongside Armando Noriega Negrete and Danel Belausteguigoitia Fierro.The trio will be the first-ever Mexican sailors to compete in the Series as part of the first Mexican-flagged team.Brockmann is thrilled to be representing his country on home waters in the ultimate Stadium Racing championship, in what he views as an ideal opportunity to grow the sport of sailing in Mexico.





'I have to thank OC Sport and the Mexican Sailing Federation for making this possible,' said Brockmann. 'It would be hard to think of a better platform to promote the sport in Mexico. We have to see this not only as a one-week event but as the beginning of something special for sailing in Mexico.



'It is a huge honour to represent my country and I couldn't be prouder to have the Mexican flag on the boat. Hopefully we can deliver a good show for the crowd in Los Cabos.



'It will be my first time on a foiling catamaran,' he added. 'I have done Moth sailing and catamaran sailing but never anything like the GC32.



'Of course, it will be challenging to compete against very experienced crews that have been training for a long time, but this is just the start and we look forward to a great event and the possibility of having a team for a full campaign in 2018. We will take it one race at a time and enjoy every moment of it.'



Noriega, who hails from Mexico City and is a Hobie 16 class sailor with 15 national championship titles to his name, shares Brockmann's enthusiasm.









'For me it is an exceptional opportunity to be part of an amazing regatta, a dream come true. I have been racing catamarans all my life and to be part of the best series on a high-performance boat like the GC32 is awesome. The scope of the Extreme Sailing Series to demonstrate the art of sailing a high-performance boat is second to none,' said Noriega.



Noriega also commented on the venue for the season finale, the third of three new host cities visited by the Series in 2017: 'Mexico is a great sailing venue, not just because of the warm weather and good wind but also because of the great places to visit, the people, the food and the culture that make it so unique.'



Belausteguigoitia, the third Mexican sailor on the roster, holds numerous Laser, J24 and J70 titles.



Héctor Flores, CEO for the Mexico Tourism Board, commented: 'It is a great honour to host this year's Extreme Sailing Series in Mexico and we are proud to be represented by our local team of talented Mexican sailors, Team Extreme México. This competition is one of the most important sailing events in the world and Los Cabos offers the perfect setting for it with its contrasting ocean and desert landscapes, diverse fauna and beautiful beaches.'



The crew line-up is complemented by several top-class British sailors. Chris Taylor, who has previously helmed for Land Rover BAR Academy, will helm for the home team for the final Act. Alex Higby, who sailed on board Abu Dhabi Ocean Racing in its victorious 2014-15 Volvo Ocean Race campaign, will trim the mainsail while Tom Buggy, who has competed in the Extreme Sailing Series numerous times since 2011, will trim the headsail.



Racing begins in just over one week's time, from 14:00 UTC-7 on Thursday 30 November. The fleet will go head-to-head in the stadium racecourse set off the shore of Médano Beach, where the public Race Village is located.



Team Extreme Mexico (MEX) crew line-up for Act 8, Los Cabos, presented by SAP

Skipper/foil trimmer: Erik Brockmann (MEX)

Helm: Chris Taylor (GBR)

Mainsail trimmer: Alex Higby (GBR)

Headsail trimmer: Tom Buggy (GBR)

Floater: Danel Belausteguigoitia Fierro (MEX)

Floater: Armando Noriega Negrete (MEX)

Reserve: Martin Evans (GBR)





