Spectacular video of Hugo Boss foiling out of Lisbon

IMOCA60 Hugo Boss foiling high off Lisbon Portugal. Alex Thomson Racing IMOCA60 Hugo Boss foiling high off Lisbon Portugal. Alex Thomson Racing

by Hugo Boss/Alex Thomson on 26 Nov 2017Thomson finished second in the last Vendee Globe,despite breaking his starboard DSS foil just after entering the Southern Ocean. One the way he set two sailing records - including the 24 hour record for a singlehanded sailor.Hugo Boss is powered by Doyle Sails, who also provided the complete inventory for Thomson's previous Vendee Globe, where he finished in third place.Special thanks to Paulo Mirpuri and Mirpuri Foundation for capturing these incredible scenes.