Please select your home edition
Edition
Boat Books Australia

Spectacular video of Hugo Boss foiling out of Lisbon

by Hugo Boss/Alex Thomson on 26 Nov 2017
IMOCA60 Hugo Boss foiling high off Lisbon Portugal. Alex Thomson Racing
Spectacular video of the IMOCA60 Hugo Boss (Alex Thomson) filmed off the coast of Portugal and hitting a staggering 33.2 knots in rough seas.

Thomson finished second in the last Vendee Globe,despite breaking his starboard DSS foil just after entering the Southern Ocean. One the way he set two sailing records - including the 24 hour record for a singlehanded sailor.

Hugo Boss is powered by Doyle Sails, who also provided the complete inventory for Thomson's previous Vendee Globe, where he finished in third place.

Special thanks to Paulo Mirpuri and Mirpuri Foundation for capturing these incredible scenes.

North Technology - Southern SparsYachtspot J122E 660x82Zhik 2018 Dongfeng 728x90 BOTTOM
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2018 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy