New product launches from Allen at METS

by Jeremy Nicholson, Allen Brothers on 14 Nov 2017Allen has redesigned its auto ratchet and the new range will be the first to use twin locking pawls, the British company claims it combines outstanding holding power in strong wind conditions with exceptional light airs performance. The Allen design team has been working on the project for over a year and the prototypes have been tested by Team Allen sailors and the new design already has several world class wins to its credit.





Another new product for 2018, the A5266 “Slingshot” Mainsheet Jammer from Allen Brothers is an ingeniously simple solution to a common sailing problem.



Most people who have sailed a dinghy with a centre mounted mainsheet system will have come across the age old issue of the mainsheet jammer not rotating to the correct orientation after a tack or gybe therefore causing the mainsheet to get wrapped or twisted. This hardware malfunction slows the manoeuvre and can lead to a lost race, or in rough conditions a capsize.



Standard mainsheet jammer systems usually have the block centrally located above the swivel meaning there is no turning force to swivel the block and jammer to the correct angle. By moving the block outward from the swivel and angling it away from the cleat, the new A5266 “Slingshot” mainsheet system creates turning force on the block and jammer meaning the cleat will always be forced to point away from the boom and towards the helm. This prevents the sheet from wrapping round the block and gives extra control for fast, smooth tacks and gybes.



Find out more at www.usa.allensail.com

