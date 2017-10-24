Please select your home edition
Edition
YY.com app (top)

Many boaties neglect to check the weather!

by Maritime on 24 Oct 2017
SKUD 18 sailing in rough weather at Sail Auckland 2013 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Almost 30 percent of boaties seldom or never check marine weather forecasts before going on the water, and Maritime NZ and MetService want to get that number down.

“Checking the marine forecast is fundamental and simple,” Maritime NZ Director Keith Manch said. “It doesn’t take much time, and it’s easy to do it before every trip.

“Our research shows that as many as 29 percent of recreational boaties don’t always check the weather. We want all boaties – 100 percent - to take this basic safety step. This will help keep them, and their families and passengers, safe this summer.

“MetService provides excellent, free services about the highs and lows of marine weather,” Mr Manch said.

“Today, MetService marine forecasters have published new, handy tips for recreational boaties on their blog. Check them out. click here

“It’s useful information to help understand waves, sea state and wind speed.”

The new information follows a MetService survey of boaties that found some were unsure what ‘swell’ and ‘sea state’ means for the sea conditions they might face.

Boaties can get marine forecasts and updates on VHF radio, online and from the popular MetService Marine app – 30,000 people already use the app every month.

More information about the MetService Marine and the MarineMate apps is at click here

The MetService media release issued today is on the MetService New Zealand Facebook Click here

MetService App is available for download © Maritime NZ www.maritimenz.govt.nz
MetService App is available for download © Maritime NZ www.maritimenz.govt.nz

YY.com app (top)
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2018 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy