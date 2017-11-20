Jimmy Spithill guest speaker at the 2017 Buoyed Up fundraising dinner

by Matt Owen on 20 Nov 2017With over 250 people attending the annual fundraising dinner, Jimmy follows past speakers, Chris Nicholson, Matt Allan and program patron Malcolm Page. Jimmy’s background of building a successful team to twice winning the Americas Cup and overcoming adversity in skippering one of sport’s greatest comebacks in San Francisco 2013. The evening is proudly supported by Capital Airport Group and Denman Prospect. The ABC’s Tim Gavel will MC the evening’s proceedings and, with fabulous auction items available it is sure to be a great night.





Come and support this fantastic initiative, whilst enjoying good food and interesting stories with an opportunity to bid on some wonderful auction items.



Tickets are available at $95 per person at canberrayc.com/buoyedup.php.



If you would like to support the Buoyed Up Program please click here for a tax deductable donation.

