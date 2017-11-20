Please select your home edition
J/24 year in review

by North Sails on 20 Nov 2017
2017 has been another successful year for North Sails J/24 clients! There is nothing more rewarding than seeing our customers succeed, and this year we have witnessed remarkable performance at J/24 events worldwide:

1st Worlds
1st Europeans
1st Italian Nationals
1st Kiel Week
1st UK Nationals
1st US Nationals
1st North Americans
1st South Americans

The Winter events and the 2018 season are just around the corner. If you are interested in new sails, now is a great time to order. North Sails One Design is offering 10% SAVINGS on orders placed by December 15th, 2017 for sails delivered in Europe and North America.

Complete Victory List

 
YEAR
CLASS
EVENT
NORTH POSITIONS
Top Finisher
2017
J24
East Coast Championship

Second Place

James Bonham
2017
J24
Changing of Colors Regatta

1, 2, 4

Andrew Brodie
2017
J24
European Championship

1, 3

Keith Whittemore
2017
J24
J/24 World Championship

1, 2, 3, 4, 7, 10

Rossi Milev
2017
J24
Northeast Regionals

First Place

Carter White
2017
J24
Newport Regatta

2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8

 
2017
J24
Kiel Week

First Place

Mike Ingham
2017
J24
Cleveland Race Week

First Place

Ryan Lashaway
2017
J24
Argentinan Nationals

First Place

Matias Pérdida
2017
J24
Peruvian Nationals

First Place

Luis Olcese
2017
J24
South American Championship

First Place

Matias Pereira
2017
J24
Italian Nationals

1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7*, 8, 9*, 10

Ignazio Bonanno
2017
J24
North Americans

1, 2, 5, 6, 8, 10

Will Welles
2017
J24
US Nationals

1, 2, 4*, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10

Keith Whittemore
2017
J24
NOOD – Annapolis

1, 2, 3

Tony Parker
2017
J24
Charleston Race Week

1, 2, 3, 4, 5

Mike Ingham
2017
J24
Easter Regatta

1, 2, 3

Daniel Borrer
2017
J24
Texas Circuit #1

1, 2, 3*

Mike Marshall
2017
J24
NOOD – St. Pete

1*, 2, 3

Jim Lindsay
2017
J24
Midwinters

1, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 10

Mike Ingham
2016
J24
Mexican Nationals

1, 2, 3

Kenneth Porter
2016
J24
World Championship

1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10

Daniel Frost
2016
J24
North Americans

1, 3

Will Welles
2016
J24
US Nationals

1, 2, 3, 4, 5

Will Welles
2016
J24
East Coasts

First Place

Tony Parker
2016
J24
Texas Circuit

First Place

Natalie Harden
2016
J24
Downeast Regatta

1, 2, 4, 5, 6

Lee Buress
2016
J24
Northeast Regionals

1, 2, 3, 4, 5

Mike Marshall
2016
J24
Changing of Colors Regatta

1, 2, 4, 5

Carter White
2016
J24
Marblehead NOOD

1, 3, 4, 5

Carter White
2016
J24
Around the Rocks Regatta

First Place

Carter White
2016
J24
Annapolis NOOD

1, 3

Pete Kassai
2016
J24
Charleston Race Week

1, 3, 4

Scott McCormick
2016
J24
Easter Regatta (Columbia SC)

1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6

Dan Borrer
2016
J24
Texas State Champs

First Place

Natalie Harden
2016
J24
Midwinters

1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 9, 10

Rossi Milev


Best wishes for the Winter season.
