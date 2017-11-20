J/24 year in review
by North Sails on 20 Nov 2017
2017 has been another successful year for North Sails J/24 clients! There is nothing more rewarding than seeing our customers succeed, and this year we have witnessed remarkable performance at J/24 events worldwide:
1st Worlds
1st Europeans
1st Italian Nationals
1st Kiel Week
1st UK Nationals
1st US Nationals
1st North Americans
1st South Americans
The Winter events and the 2018 season are just around the corner. If you are interested in new sails, now is a great time to order. North Sails One Design is offering 10% SAVINGS on orders placed by December 15th, 2017 for sails delivered in Europe and North America.
Complete Victory List
YEAR
CLASS
EVENT
NORTH POSITIONS
Top Finisher
2017
East Coast Championship
James Bonham
2017
Changing of Colors Regatta
Andrew Brodie
2017
European Championship
Keith Whittemore
2017
J/24 World Championship
Rossi Milev
2017
Northeast Regionals
Carter White
2017
Kiel Week
Mike Ingham
2017
Cleveland Race Week
Ryan Lashaway
2017
Argentinan Nationals
Matias Pérdida
2017
Peruvian Nationals
Luis Olcese
2017
South American Championship
Matias Pereira
2017
Italian Nationals
1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7*, 8, 9*, 10
Ignazio Bonanno
2017
North Americans
Will Welles
2017
US Nationals
1, 2, 4*, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10
Keith Whittemore
2017
NOOD – Annapolis
Tony Parker
2017
Charleston Race Week
Mike Ingham
2017
Easter Regatta
Daniel Borrer
2017
Texas Circuit #1
Mike Marshall
2017
NOOD – St. Pete
Jim Lindsay
2017
Midwinters
Mike Ingham
2016
Mexican Nationals
Kenneth Porter
2016
World Championship
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10
Daniel Frost
2016
North Americans
Will Welles
2016
US Nationals
Will Welles
2016
East Coasts
Tony Parker
2016
Texas Circuit
Natalie Harden
2016
Downeast Regatta
Lee Buress
2016
Northeast Regionals
Mike Marshall
2016
Changing of Colors Regatta
Carter White
2016
Marblehead NOOD
Carter White
2016
Around the Rocks Regatta
Carter White
2016
Annapolis NOOD
Pete Kassai
2016
Charleston Race Week
Scott McCormick
2016
Easter Regatta (Columbia SC)
Dan Borrer
2016
Texas State Champs
Natalie Harden
2016
Midwinters
Rossi Milev
Best wishes for the Winter season.
