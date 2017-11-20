J/24 year in review

YEAR CLASS EVENT NORTH POSITIONS Top Finisher

2017 J24 East Coast Championship Second Place James Bonham

2017 J24 Changing of Colors Regatta 1, 2, 4 Andrew Brodie

2017 J24 European Championship 1, 3 Keith Whittemore

2017 J24 J/24 World Championship 1, 2, 3, 4, 7, 10 Rossi Milev

2017 J24 Northeast Regionals First Place Carter White

2017 J24 Newport Regatta 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8

2017 J24 Kiel Week First Place Mike Ingham

2017 J24 Cleveland Race Week First Place Ryan Lashaway

2017 J24 Argentinan Nationals First Place Matias Pérdida

2017 J24 Peruvian Nationals First Place Luis Olcese

2017 J24 South American Championship First Place Matias Pereira

2017 J24 Italian Nationals 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7*, 8, 9*, 10 Ignazio Bonanno

2017 J24 North Americans 1, 2, 5, 6, 8, 10 Will Welles

2017 J24 US Nationals 1, 2, 4*, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 Keith Whittemore

2017 J24 NOOD – Annapolis 1, 2, 3 Tony Parker

2017 J24 Charleston Race Week 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 Mike Ingham

2017 J24 Easter Regatta 1, 2, 3 Daniel Borrer

2017 J24 Texas Circuit #1 1, 2, 3* Mike Marshall

2017 J24 NOOD – St. Pete 1*, 2, 3 Jim Lindsay

2017 J24 Midwinters 1, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 10 Mike Ingham

2016 J24 Mexican Nationals 1, 2, 3 Kenneth Porter

2016 J24 World Championship 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10 Daniel Frost

2016 J24 North Americans 1, 3 Will Welles

2016 J24 US Nationals 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 Will Welles

2016 J24 East Coasts First Place Tony Parker

2016 J24 Texas Circuit First Place Natalie Harden

2016 J24 Downeast Regatta 1, 2, 4, 5, 6 Lee Buress

2016 J24 Northeast Regionals 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 Mike Marshall

2016 J24 Changing of Colors Regatta 1, 2, 4, 5 Carter White

2016 J24 Marblehead NOOD 1, 3, 4, 5 Carter White

2016 J24 Around the Rocks Regatta First Place Carter White

2016 J24 Annapolis NOOD 1, 3 Pete Kassai

2016 J24 Charleston Race Week 1, 3, 4 Scott McCormick

2016 J24 Easter Regatta (Columbia SC) 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 Dan Borrer

2016 J24 Texas State Champs First Place Natalie Harden

2016 J24 Midwinters 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 9, 10 Rossi Milev

1st Worlds1st Europeans1st Italian Nationals1st Kiel Week1st UK Nationals1st US Nationals1st North Americans1st South Americans