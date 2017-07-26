Hobie 16 European qualifying for the Gold and Silver fleets

by David Brookes on 26 Jul 2017Many of the sailors decided it best not to leave the beach with the swell and shore break. Those that did venture had four races in 15-20 knots of breeze and excellent surfing conditions.Many of the sailors did only three races as they had done enough to qualify for the Gold Fleet. Those close to the ‘cut off’ and one or two others enjoyed the conditions they sailed the fourth race of the day.





Tomorrow the fleet will be split with the Gold Fleet sailors receiving brand new mainsail and jib with battens from Hobie Cat Europe.



Also joining the Hobie 16 fleet with be the Hobie Tiger and Hobie Wild Cat. The Wild Cat will be a world Championships where current world champion Mitch Booth will be sailing with his daughter Rita.



For more information visit http://www.hobieworlds.com/.

