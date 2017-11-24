Harken Int'l Youth Match Racing Regatta - Top eight decided on Day 2

by Brendan Rourke on 24 Nov 2017Today's racing saw a jump in competitor confidence and boat handling skills as teams settle in to the RPAYC's fleet of Elliott 7's and breeze patterns typical for sailing on Pittwater, often unpredictable. First placed skipper Leonard Takahashi and his Pacific Racing Team from Japan had a strong round robin with 10 wins and 1 loss. Takahashi's only loss was to second ranked skipper, Finn Tapper from the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia who has finished the round robin on nine wins and two losses.





Close behind Tapper in third place is James Wilson from the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron's Youth Training Program on eight wins. RNZYS coach Reuben Corbett who is also coaching Takahashi and his Pacific Racing Team, commented 'I hope both my teams finish on the podium this year, it's great to see them on track at the end of the round robin'.



Takahashi noted that he's feeling confident going into the quarters against chosen skipper Callum Radford from the RPNYC, New Zealand. 'We have had some beautiful racing in outstanding conditions. I myself put the team in some sticky situations but my team kept the boat going fast and we were always able to pull the opponent back, so full hats off to the boys for their help. We have a few things to work on, but for now, we're happy and looking forward to the next few days ahead. Thanks to the RNZYS PP, looking forward to racing and finishing the job off'.



With a similar forecast again for tomorrow it is likely that quarter finals will be completed with time for the semi-finals and finals on Sunday. Places ninth to 12th will sail a consolation round robin, carrying points from stage one forward.









Standings after the Round Robin:



1. Takahashi, JAP

2. Tapper, AUS

3. Wilson, NZL

4. Wood, USA

5. Van Beek, NED

6. Radford, NZL

7. Curtiss, USA

8. Killian, USA

9. Lynch, AUS

10. Parker, AUS

11. Quintin, New Cal.

12. Griffin, AUS



Quarter Final Results after Flight 1:



• Takahashi V Radford: 1 win to Takahashi

• Tapper V Curtiss: 1 win to Tapper

• Killian V Wilson: 1 win to Wilson

• Van Beek V Wood: 1 win to Van Beek

