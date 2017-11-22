Fast boats just got faster

22 October, 2017, Alicante Stopover. Leg 01 start. Pedro Martinez / Volvo Ocean Race 22 October, 2017, Alicante Stopover. Leg 01 start. Pedro Martinez / Volvo Ocean Race

by North Sails on 22 Nov 2017





At North Sails, product development and technological innovation have been core functions for 60 years. As we look toward 2018, the company will further solidify its research and development roots by establishing a formal R&D hub at the loft in Vannes, France.



In the latest video from 60 Years of Sailmaking, learn how Olympic success has run strong throughout North Sails history, with numerous medal-winning staff members and a wide-reaching commitment to providing the best one design products across different classes.



