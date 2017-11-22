Please select your home edition
Fast boats just got faster

by North Sails on 22 Nov 2017
22 October, 2017, Alicante Stopover. Leg 01 start. Pedro Martinez / Volvo Ocean Race
What are those yellow sails on the Volvo Ocean Race boats? North Sails CEO, Dan Neri, explains what’s so unique about the Volvo Ocean 65 A3 gennaker.

3Di manufacturing at the North Sails sail loft in Minden, Nevada. © Amory Ross / North Sails
At North Sails, product development and technological innovation have been core functions for 60 years. As we look toward 2018, the company will further solidify its research and development roots by establishing a formal R&D hub at the loft in Vannes, France.

In the latest video from 60 Years of Sailmaking, learn how Olympic success has run strong throughout North Sails history, with numerous medal-winning staff members and a wide-reaching commitment to providing the best one design products across different classes.

