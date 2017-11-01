Collinson FX Market Commentary - Nov 1 - Business confidence slumps

by Collinson FX on 1 Nov 2017French and EU GDP edged slightly higher, 2.2% and 2.5%, respectively. This was positive news for a politically wounded Union. EU inflation has been softer, drifting back to 1.4%, which is a warning signal to future growth. The problems surrounding the zone is the Catalonia Independence, which threaten European Unity, while Brexit repercussions continue to evolve. Spain has now threatened Catalonian leaders with sedition and rebellion prosecution. The heavy handed approach is perhaps a little too much stick?The FOMC meeting dominates US market speculation and the naming of the next Fed Chair remains a hot topic of conversation. The Case Shiller Home Price index rose 6%, while Consumer Confidence continued to climb, in line with the string of recent economic data gains. The EUR traded 1.1650, while the GBP pushed back to 1.32570, as the Bank of England remains ahead of the curve.Australian New Home Sales contracted 6.1%, while the nation remains unsettled due to precarious nature of the political situation, with the Government's majority in question. The AUD drifted below 0.7650, while the NZD is looking to test 0.6800, on the downside.NZ Business confidence contracted sharply, down 10.1%, which is a real-time economic measure. Employment data released today will reflect historical economic performance. As the 'grand rainbow coalition' establish their agenda, adding flesh to policy bones, historical data will begin to reflect the direction of the economy under the new Government.