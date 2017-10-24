Boating this summer – take care out there and lower the death toll

Safer Boating Week (October 13-20) ended Friday, recreational boating fatalities seem to be decreasing, and Maritime NZ Acting Director, Nigel Clifford, is urging boaties to keep up the good work and take care over the summer. Maritime NZ Safer Boating Week (October 13-20) ended Friday, recreational boating fatalities seem to be decreasing, and Maritime NZ Acting Director, Nigel Clifford, is urging boaties to keep up the good work and take care over the summer. Maritime NZ www.maritimenz.govt.nz

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/158239

by Maritime New Zealand on 24 Oct 2017Mr Clifford said on average 19-20 boaties died annually over recent years. Last year there were 13 fatalities and to date this year there have been 12.Coastguard New Zealand CEO, Patrick Holmes, said last Labour Day weekend Coastguard responded to more than 100 accidents, breakdowns and other incidents. In addition, harbourmasters, Police and others also responded to incidents.“Safer Boating Week is all about encouraging boaties to get ready before getting on the water at the long weekend,” Mr Clifford said.“Better prepared boats and boaties, leads to fewer incidents, fewer injuries, and fewer deaths.”The theme is ‘Prep your boat, Check your gear, and Know the rules’ before you take your boat out. There are helpful, fun videos and handy Prep, Check, Know checklists at www.saferboating.org.nzThis year there has been a particular focus on wearing lifejackets and taking two waterproof ways to call for help, with a marine VHF radio usually being the best.“When you’re on the water always wear your lifejacket especially in small boats,” Mr Clifford said. “Most accidents occur very suddenly and wearing your lifejacket greatly increases your chance of survival but if you can’t call for help, we can’t rescue you.“Even when incidents are not immediately life-threatening, like an engine breakdown, communication is vital. If you can’t call for help, then no one can help you and you will be in danger.”The more than 20 organisations that make up the* spent this week promoting safer boating messages at wharf jumps, boating events, in news media and social media. A whole summer of education and compliance activity has been planned and boaties are encouraged to take part.You can follow Safer Boating on the Safer Boating NZ Facebook and on Twitter @MaritimeNZ, and for updates visit www.saferboating.org.nzAnnual fatality statistics:2017, 12 to date2016, 132015, 242014, 27Last summer:1.45 million adults in New Zealand (about 40% of the adult population ) took part in recreational boating, in1.26 million recreational boats: 464,000 kayaks, 421,000 power boats, 145,000 jet skis.Some long-term statistics:90% of fatalities are men aged about 40 and older85% of fatalities occur in boats less than six metres longFor 75% of fatalities in boats less than six metres capsize is a major factor; 28% for vessels over six metres2/3 fatalities would likely be prevented if lifejackets were wornFor around 58% of fatalities, no effective communications is a major factorThe Forum is made up of boating and water safety organisations, the marine industry, and central and local government agencies. It works to reduce boating injuries and fatalities, and improve boat safety behaviour.Forum members are: ACC, Coastguard Boating Education, Coastguard New Zealand, Drowning Prevention Auckland, Jet boating NZ, Kiwi Association of Sea Kayakers, local authorities, Maritime NZ, New Zealand Jet Sports Boating Association, New Zealand Marine Industry Association, New Zealand Police, New Zealand Search and Rescue Council, New Zealand Underwater Association, Surf Lifesaving New Zealand, Waka Ama NZ, Water Safety New Zealand, Whitewater New Zealand, and Yachting New Zealand.