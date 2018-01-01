America's Cup - A look at how North Sails made the AC50 jibs in 3Di

Oracle Team USA wins Race 6 of the 35th America's Cup using a one design North sails 3Di jib used by all teams Richard Gladwell Oracle Team USA wins Race 6 of the 35th America's Cup using a one design North sails 3Di jib used by all teams Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/159082

by Oracle Team USA on 26 Nov 2017In this video, Grant Simmer, then with Oracle Team USA as CEO and now with Land Rover BAR, explains how 3Di works in the America's Cup context for the AC50.For the 36th America's Cup sail design will be open and for the first time in a decade the boats will use soft sails for their whole inventory -main, job and Code Zero.