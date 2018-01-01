Please select your home edition
Edition
Pittwater SailExpo 2018 728x90

America's Cup - A look at how North Sails made the AC50 jibs in 3Di

by Oracle Team USA on 26 Nov 2017
Oracle Team USA wins Race 6 of the 35th America's Cup using a one design North sails 3Di jib used by all teams Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
In a video first published towards the end of the 35th America's Cup, Oracle Team USA explain how North Sails built the 3Di one design jibs for the AC50. Each team was supplied with a set of three jibs - all different sizes and designed as light, medium and heavy air sails.

In this video, Grant Simmer, then with Oracle Team USA as CEO and now with Land Rover BAR, explains how 3Di works in the America's Cup context for the AC50.



For the 36th America's Cup sail design will be open and for the first time in a decade the boats will use soft sails for their whole inventory -main, job and Code Zero.
Nebo 660x82 3Harken AUS Reflex 660x82MySail Connect with Race Yachts Bottom
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2018 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy