Please select your home edition
Edition
Sailing Raceboats 2016/17 RS Aero 728x90

AIS Electronics for boaters – See and be seen on the water

by D. Scott Croft on 27 Oct 2017
Learning about AIS is easy at BoatUS.org/AIS D. Scott Croft
If your boating takes you through crowded harbors, across shipping lanes or on foggy seas, then you know the feeling in your stomach when you have to ask yourself, “What’s that vessel doing?” Automatic Identification System, or AIS, can give you the answer, but is this collision-avoidance technology right for you? The answer to that question can be found by taking the new online course offered by the BoatUS Foundation for Boating Safety and Clean Water and the United States Power Squadrons, “AIS Electronics for Boaters – See and Be Seen on the Water.”

Available for a limited time at the special price of just $15 using coupon code AIS15 at BoatUS.org/AIS, “AIS Electronics for Boaters – See and Be Seen on the Water” offers a blend of practical knowledge with technical know-how and is a simple and easy way to get up to speed on this important navigation technology that more recreational boaters bring aboard every year. From discovering the different types of AIS and what each offers to learning important terms such as “update rates” and “time to closest approach,” boaters will get a full look at AIS and how it can increase safety. Upon completion, boaters will be able to build out a sample AIS component system for installation for their own vessel.

“The course is designed for boaters – not marine electronics technicians – and our online learning system makes it easy to learn at your own pace from the comfort of your own PC or tablet,” said BoatUS Foundation Director of Education Amanda Suttles Pérez. “Users can stop and start again right where they left off or review previous information at any time. It’s great for when schedules are tight.”

For more information on all online courses offered by the Foundation, go to BoatUS.org/courses.
Southern Spars - 100Sail World NZ Lone WolfX-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2018 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy