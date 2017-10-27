AIS Electronics for boaters – See and be seen on the water
by D. Scott Croft on 27 Oct 2017
If your boating takes you through crowded harbors, across shipping lanes or on foggy seas, then you know the feeling in your stomach when you have to ask yourself, “What’s that vessel doing?” Automatic Identification System, or AIS, can give you the answer, but is this collision-avoidance technology right for you? The answer to that question can be found by taking the new online course offered by the BoatUS Foundation for Boating Safety and Clean Water and the United States Power Squadrons, “AIS Electronics for Boaters – See and Be Seen on the Water.”
Learning about AIS is easy at BoatUS.org/AIS D. Scott Croft
, “AIS Electronics for Boaters – See and Be Seen on the Water” offers a blend of practical knowledge with technical know-how and is a simple and easy way to get up to speed on this important navigation technology that more recreational boaters bring aboard every year. From discovering the different types of AIS and what each offers to learning important terms such as “update rates” and “time to closest approach,” boaters will get a full look at AIS and how it can increase safety. Upon completion, boaters will be able to build out a sample AIS component system for installation for their own vessel.
“The course is designed for boaters – not marine electronics technicians – and our online learning system makes it easy to learn at your own pace from the comfort of your own PC or tablet,” said BoatUS Foundation Director of Education Amanda Suttles Pérez. “Users can stop and start again right where they left off or review previous information at any time. It’s great for when schedules are tight.”
