4th Annual Bavaria Oktoberfest at Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club
by Ensign Ship Brokers on 24 Oct 2017
Bavaria Yachts and Ensign Ship Brokers invites you to the fourth Annual Bavaria Oktoberfest on Saturday the 28th October at the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club in Pittwater. Along with a family friendly handicap race around Lion Island, there will be celebrations and prizes for best dressed, Bavarian Brotzeit Platters, Pretzels, Pork and most importantly plenty of German Beer!
Bavaria Oktoberfest at the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club in Pittwater Bavaria Yachts Australia http://www.bavariasail.com.au
So dust off your lederhosen, start practising your yodelling and come join in the fun!
2017 Bavaria Oktoberfest Schedule:
9.30 am - Race briefing and skipper pack collection at the RPAYC
11.00 am - Pursuit race
3.30 - 6.00 pm - Oktoberfest celebrations, prize giving and awards
To register please click here
Please note entries close on the 25th October 2017.
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/158252