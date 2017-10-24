Please select your home edition
4th Annual Bavaria Oktoberfest at Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club

by Ensign Ship Brokers on 24 Oct 2017
Bavaria Oktoberfest at the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club in Pittwater Bavaria Yachts Australia http://www.bavariasail.com.au
Bavaria Yachts and Ensign Ship Brokers invites you to the fourth Annual Bavaria Oktoberfest on Saturday the 28th October at the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club in Pittwater. Along with a family friendly handicap race around Lion Island, there will be celebrations and prizes for best dressed, Bavarian Brotzeit Platters, Pretzels, Pork and most importantly plenty of German Beer!

So dust off your lederhosen, start practising your yodelling and come join in the fun!

2017 Bavaria Oktoberfest Schedule:

9.30 am - Race briefing and skipper pack collection at the RPAYC
11.00 am - Pursuit race
3.30 - 6.00 pm - Oktoberfest celebrations, prize giving and awards

To register please click here

Please note entries close on the 25th October 2017.
