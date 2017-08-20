sailingbits.com ACT Dinghy Championships - Overall report

Please select your home edition
It was a fantastic weekend in Canberra for the ACT Dinghy Championships run out of the newly re-furbished YMCA Sailing Club. Re affirming itself as a major player for off-the beach sailing in the ACT and southern NSW.

The fleet of 80 boats included good fleets of Sharpies, NS14s, Tasars, F15s and 2.4m. There was a great fleet of various other off-the beach dinghies creating an awesome atmosphere around the clubhouse.

DSC 0403 © Marc Ablett
DSC 0403 © Marc Ablett



The festivities started on Friday afternoon when the newest and most popular one-design foiler the WASZP took out over 20 people for demo sails during the day in a 10-20knot Nor-west breeze on dead flat water providing a perfect environment for boys and girls of all ages to try foiling for the first time.

Saturday came around and a very up and down Northerly greeted the competitors however there was sensational racing amongst the fleets and left the championship wide open amongst the divisions.

YMCA Dinghy © Marc Ablett
YMCA Dinghy © Marc Ablett



Saturday night a great BBQ was put on by the club from the new kiosk JC’s and many kicked on well into the night. The NS14s celebrated their 50th anniversary with a dinner in the city, which was a fantastic night.

Sunday provided lighter but semi stable conditions, this provided some great racing and many divisions were separated by a point.

Thanks so much to the sponsors sailingbits.com, WASZP.com, Down Under Sail and the Canberra Yacht Club Boat Shop.

DSC 0444 © Marc Ablett
DSC 0444 © Marc Ablett



YMCA © Marc Ablett
YMCA © Marc Ablett

