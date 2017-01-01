Please select your home edition
Zip up, step out – Top technical jackets
by Musto on 11 May
Star Performers, Zip Up, Step Out MUSTO
Zip up, step out – Top technical jackets
For Men
Classic Snug Blouson Jacket © MUSTO
Crew Softshell Jacket © MUSTO
For Women
Women's Classic Snug Blouson © MUSTO
Women's Sardinia BR1 Jacket © MUSTO
Related Articles
Eighteenth blog from on board Perie Banou II - Colon, Panama
Perie Banou is tied to the relatively new Shelter Bay Marina. Colon. Good Marina. With services, some modest.
Colon remains, as with previous years, a dangerous city. But it is much cleaner and getting better. Perie Banou II is tied to the relatively new Shelter Bay Marina. Colon. Good Marina. With services, some modest. Balboa is the port for Panama City on the Pacific Ocean. The other end of the Canal. If one looked at a map or chart of all of the Americas and one wanted to cross from the Atlantic to th
Posted on 10 May
Matt Allen elected to AOC Executive
Australian Sailing President Matt Allen has been elected to the AOC Executive Board at AOC AGM held in Sydney
Australian Sailing President Matt Allen has been elected to the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) Executive Board at the AOC AGM held in Sydney today.
Posted on 6 May
Seventeenth blog from on board Perie Banou II - Panama
I am back on the high seas. Left Nanny Cay Marina using engine, motored to Norman Bight, Norman Island, BVI.
I am back on the high seas. Left Nanny Cay Marina using engine, motored to Norman Bight, Norman Island, British Virgin Islands. In quiet weather, sailing, motor sailing, or motor boating I can clip the tiller on (quick easy). Then clip the Simrad electronic tiller pilot. Then I steer electronically.
Posted on 4 May
Servicing winches for a longer, more efficient life
A question we get asked often is all about winch servicing and how often should this be done and how hard is it.
A question we get asked often is all about winch servicing and how often should this be done and how hard is it. We thought we might try and answer the most common questions and put people’s minds at ease as to how it's done. How often should you service your winches?
Posted on 3 May
ANMM welcomes first European artefact to appear on Australian soil
ANMM is excited to welcome the first European artefact to appear on Australian soil, the Dirk Hartog Plate
Just over four hundred years ago Dutch mariner Dirk Hartog (1580–1621) sailed into history when, on 25 October 1616, he made the first documented European landing on the west coast of Australia. And this week the Australian National Maritime Museum is excited to welcome the first European artefact to appear on Australian soil, the Dirk Hartog Plate, to Sydney on special loan
Posted on 3 May
SAP brings cutting-edge solutions to World Sailing
World Sailing announces SAP, a market leader in enterprise application software, as its Official Technology Partner
Over the next four years, SAP will bring its cutting-edge, innovative solutions to World Sailing's World Cup Series of events. SAP will transform the events by improving performance on the water, reinventing the fan experience on the shoreline and at home, simplifying operations for sailors and coaches and supplying media with information and insights to deliver a more informed commentary.
Posted on 2 May
Hamilton Island Race Week - Best accommodation deals
Have you booked your accommodation for Hamilton Island Race Week 2017?
Have you booked your accommodation for Hamilton Island Race Week 2017? All the best properties book out early, so make sure you book soon to secure your preferred option.
Posted on 2 May
New arrivals and deals
Ultra light functional shoe with special water outsole, quick dry synthetic shell fabric, high breathability and comfort
Ultra light functional shoe with special water outsole, quick dry synthetic shell fabric, high breathability and wearing comfort.
Posted on 2 May
Another sailing paradise!
For over 30 years I have cruised the world and can’t believe I have missed sailing in Thailand.
For over 30 years I have cruised the world and can’t believe I have missed sailing in Thailand. After a recent cruise you will agree this new destination offers spectacular scenery and top quality resorts and restaurants with exceptional food at Bali prices. We even found nice wine at reasonable prices.
Posted on 1 May
Debbie says the 8thP with Insurance is Patience (Pt.III)
We’re back to keep exploring the nature of TC Debbie and how she came to tell us about the eighth P of insurance
We’re back to keep exploring the nature of TC Debbie and how she came to tell us about the eighth P of insurance. We’ve looked at what it was like to come into a disaster zone, seen the evidence of those that did the right thing, and how the area is already on the road to recovery. Now we’ll see why patience is the key in the aftermath of her fury.
Posted on 30 Apr
