Please select your home edition
Edition
Marina Exchange 728x90 1

Zhik’s new Isotak X wins DAME Award for Clothing at METS 2017

by Lisa Ratcliff on 15 Nov
Avlare Balaclava Zhik Isotak X - winner of DAME Award for clothing at METS2017.. Zhik http://www.zhik.com
Zhik’s innovative new Isotak® modular ocean racing gear has swept the board to win the METS DAME Award clothing category.

For the second year in a row, Zhik’s R&D team impressed the DAME jury by disrupting the norm and bringing offshore sailors a totally new approach to ocean apparel design. The new Isotak® X Ocean range will be available in retail outlets from December 2017.

Isotak® X is the result of extensive development work with the Dongfeng Race Team and team AkzoNobel who are currently using the new ocean range in their quest to win the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18.

Key developments include the new Hydrovision™ hood featuring a clear, ‘see through’ visor, an ‘Adaptive™’ hood and collar on the Isotak X Ocean Smock and Drysuit enabling the entire hood-collar unit to be inter-changed with different balaclavas for different weather conditions, plus an enhanced Reziseal™ system for the neck and cuffs.

Designed to enhance the sailors’ field of vision, the new Hydrovision™ Hood also gives an extremely high level of protection. Hydrovision refers to the new hood visor, a rigid clear polycarbonate that provides incredible peripheral vision and protection from spray. The visor can be positioned to cover almost the entire face.

The hood and collar features Zhik’s innovative PFD compatible shaping that avoids bulk around the neck. The hood seaming is sited above where a PFD sits, rather than stitched into the back of the collar seam, which can cause discomfort and neck strain over long periods. The collar also features a removable and adjustable face shield with Hydrobase™ thermal fleece lining.

Zhik’s Isotak X with flare © Zhik http://www.zhik.com
Zhik’s Isotak X with flare © Zhik http://www.zhik.com


The Hydrovision hood and visor sit neatly behind the head so it is easily accessed and deployed with one hand. The visor does not stow away in the collar, however the new Zhik Adaptive hood and collar can be entirely removed from the Isotak X Reziseal Smock and Drysuit.

Zhik’s R&D manager Tom Hussey explains, “The zip on/zip off system allows inter-changeable hoods and balaclavas to be fitted. We have been experimenting with this concept for a couple of years and the Volvo Ocean Race teams have provided us with the ideal opportunity to develop and perfect the system. A key benefit is the crews can carry one smock and drysuit each, which can be adapted to wear across a range of various temperatures, wind and wave conditions. It helps them save weight on board too through carrying less garments.”

Zhik has developed a compatible Neoprene Balaclava and an Avlare® Balaclava which can be zipped onto the smock and drysuit. The Avlare Balaclava is made from Zhik’s unique, lightweight, water-shedding fabric, making it the ideal head protection when conditions are warm and with a lot of wind and spray. Both the Neoprene and Avlare balaclavas offer full-facial protection with nose shaping to enable comfortable breathing.

The neck and cuff seals feature the new Reziseal system with improved comfort and durability. Made from a polyurethane and high stretch textile composite fabric that is constructed into a soft, highly stretchable waterproof seal, they are worlds apart from the sticky latex seals that are prone to perish and wear out.

Hussey explains, “Reziseals have excellent tear resistance, are less prone to breaking down and so have a significantly longer life. As well as providing equivalent waterproofness to conventional latex seals they are also significantly more comfortable to wear, especially over long periods.”

Zhik’s design & management team with METS award for Isotak X © Zhik http://www.zhik.com
Zhik’s design & management team with METS award for Isotak X © Zhik http://www.zhik.com


Other innovations in the Isotak X range include the jacket’s dual zipper system. In addition to the main zip, there is a separate ‘relief’ zipper, that is easy to access and operate in a big sea and can be operated one-handed, enhancing safety and meaning the crew still have one hand for the boat.

The garment construction has been optimized on all the Isotak X styles to reduce the total quantity of seams, which in turn reduces weight and bulk while also allowing critical seams to be reinforced to improve durability. The jacket and smock have a longer cut for increased protection.

The Isotak X Salopettes include pre-loaded knee and seat pads for protection and insulation, which can be removed. The inclusion of a waterproof YKK® Aquaseal® zip on the Salopettes means the inner gusset has been made smaller, for easier access and significantly reducing fabric bulk as well as weight.

The new Isotak X range is made from Zhik’s proprietary Isotak® fabric, which has been proven to be four times more ‘durable waterproof’ than other ocean fabrics. The Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) has independently created a testing process that simulates and accelerates the intense wear and tear waterproof fabrics get on board race boats. Pressure tests are carried out on each fabric over defined intervals during this wear process. Using the new testing methodology, Zhik’s Isotak fabric has consistently proven to be substantially more waterproof durable than the current market leading PTFE ocean fabric.

Additional RET breathability tests show that despite the significantly higher waterproof durability of Isotak fabric it has comparable breathability to competitors products.

Zhik’s Isotak X Reziseal cuff © Zhik http://www.zhik.com
Zhik’s Isotak X Reziseal cuff © Zhik http://www.zhik.com


Durable waterproof testing
Zhik has been working with the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) in their quest to develop a better independent standard for waterproof durability in textiles. Waterproof durability refers to a textile’s ability to maintain its waterproofness after extended use.

Until now, hydrostatic head testing has been the commonly used method to rate the waterproofness of a fabric. While this method provides a good indication of initial waterproofness before use, it does not indicate how the textile will maintain its waterproofness through its active life. In fact, there is currently no industry standard method that simulates the high levels of wear in wet conditions that is experienced by offshore foul weather gear.

So RMIT helped pioneer the development of a waterproof durability testing method specifically designed to simulate accelerated wear and tear in wet conditions (when the waterproof membrane is most vulnerable). This method involves placing waterproof textiles in an accelerated wear device that simulates impact and abrasion in wet conditions.

Each textile is pressure-tested to determine the waterproofness after defined intervals. Thirty minutes of accelerated wear indicates about 14 days of extreme offshore use.

Using the new testing methodology Zhik Isotak fabrics have consistently proven substantially more waterproof than the current market leading PTFE ocean fabric. In practical terms, the Isotak fabric takes 120-minutes to degrade to a similar level as the rival product has reached in just 30-minutes. So - four times more waterproof durable.

Breathability testing
The Holy Grail for offshore garments is to make them waterproof, durable and breathable. Current research confirms that while all of the best-known currently available breathables breathe – to varying degrees – in each case you still sweat when you work hard. RET is a measurement of resistance to evaporative heat loss, measured using a device called a sweating hotplate.

Of the standard industry testing, Zhik’s R&D team believe this is now the best method to compare the breathability of waterproof and breathable fabrics. Zhik recently commissioned independently managed RET tests at TTRI Laboratories on numerous offshore breathable fabrics including their own and those of the competition; the tests at TTRI showed that despite the significantly higher durability of Isotak X it reliably matches the best competing products for breathability. This is no mean technical achievement.

Zhik’s Isotak X with Hydrovision hood system © Zhik http://www.zhik.com
Zhik’s Isotak X with Hydrovision hood system © Zhik http://www.zhik.com

Marina Exchange 660x82 Gill CompJeanneau AUS SO490 - 660x82Yachtspot J112E 660x82

Related Articles

Zhik to partner with Sail Melbourne International for 2017
Zhik has come on board as Official Apparel Partner and Event Supplier of the 2017 Sail Melbourne International regatta Australia’s technical sailing apparel producer Zhik has come on board as Official Apparel Partner and Event Supplier of the 2017 Sail Melbourne International regatta (29 November - 3 December 2017). Zhik, who is a proud supporter and partner of the World's best sailors, adds the Sail Melbourne International (SMI) partnership to their existing support of Australian Sailing and the Australian Sa
Posted on 30 Oct Latest Zhik Isotak X arriving in time for Rolex Sydney Hobart
Increasing numbers of offshore crews are opting for Zhik’s multi-layered approach to face extreme conditions Not the endurance of a near 45,000 nautical mile Volvo Ocean Race, but still crossing a testing patch of ocean is a certainty for this year’s Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race fleet. Eastern Bass Strait’s shallow waters and the time of year when East Coast lows have been known to develop at sea can throw up surprises, one of the reasons sailors from around the world are lured to the bluewater classic
Posted on 23 Oct Keep the water out with Zhik’s new Superthermal Hydrobase
The lower arm and leg of the new Superthermal Hydrobase is made from a water-repellent, stretch woven fabric We’ve all done it - and fished a rope out of the water, pushed the rudder down or stepped down the slipway one foot too far and gained that unwanted wet sleeve or leg.
Posted on 9 Aug Moth Worlds - America's Cup Champion dials up for Zhik
The Zhik Boot 460s are known as the active dinghy sailors 'best friend'. Last week Peter Burling rang the Zhik product development team in Sydney, for assistance to get hold of a pair of the Boot 460s in time for the Moth Worlds in Lake Garda. And looking around the fleet it seems he's not alone, and the 230 strong fleet of Moth sailors are voting with their feet too
Posted on 29 Jul Int Moth Worlds - Zhik returns to its spiritual home at 2017 Worlds
Zhik is returning to its roots as the official clothing sponsor of the 2017 McDougall McConaghy Moth World Championships Zhik, the innovative sailing apparel specialist, is returning to its roots as the official clothing sponsor of the 2017 McDougall McConaghy Moth World Championships. And, ten years on, the Moths are returning to their spiritual home on Lake Garda. Zhik and the International Moth class are virtually synonymous with each other.
Posted on 20 Jul Zhik named official technical clothing partner by VOR team AkzoNobel
Zhik has been selected by team AkzoNobel as its official technical clothing partner for the next Volvo Ocean Race Innovative specialist sailing apparel manufacturer Zhik has been selected by team AkzoNobel as its official technical clothing partner for the upcoming edition of the Volvo Ocean Race. The crew will race across four oceans and encounter some of the most extreme weather conditions known to man during their nine-month circumnavigation.
Posted on 6 Apr Rolex Sydney Hobart - Live coverage from Hobart presented by Zhik
All the interviews and perspectives on what happened in the Rolex Sydney Hobart from the inimitable Nic Douglass. Leading sailing apparel manufacturer, Zhik, has sponsored Nic Douglass - Adventures of a Sailor Girl's coverage of the Rolex Sydney Hobart Race, live dockside from Sydney. All the interviews and perspectives on what could and might happen in the 628nm offshore classic from the inimitable Nic Douglass.
Posted on 27 Dec 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart - Live coverage pre race presented by Zhik
All the interviews and perspectives on what could and might happen from the inimitable Nic Douglass. Leading sailing apparel manufacturer, Zhik, has sponsored Nic Douglass - Adventures of a Sailor Girl's coverage of the Rolex Sydney Hobart Race, live dockside from Sydney. All the interviews and perspectives on what could and might happen in the 628nm offshore classic from the inimitable Nic Douglass.
Posted on 26 Dec 2016 Zhik sailors win 17 sailing medals at 2016 Olympic Regatta
The 2016 Olympic games are over and what a Games they have been - Zhik sailors dominated Zhik sailors won almost 60% of the medals contested at Rio de Janeiro. It was a regatta which tested sailors and gear - with one day being the most severe conditions ever experienced at an Olympic regatta. For the Zhik team riders on the waters of Rio, four years and more of hard work and dedication have paid off for many.
Posted on 29 Aug 2016 Rio 2016- World Sailing pleased to be wearing Zhik at Rio 2016
World Sailing staff have been grateful for the technical apparel supplied by clothing partner Zhik. Rio 2016 has thrown all kinds of weather at the Olympic sailing competition, from hot and humid days to chilly and rainy ones. So the people working at World Sailing have been grateful for the technical apparel supplied by clothing partner Zhik.
Posted on 14 Aug 2016
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy