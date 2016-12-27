Please select your home edition
Zhik to partner with Sail Melbourne International for 2017

by New Tack Events today at 9:13 am
Three of the top four nations at the 2016 Olympics (NZL, GBR, AUS) used Zhik as their sailing apparel partner Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Australia’s technical sailing apparel producer Zhik has come on board as Official Apparel Partner and Event Supplier of the 2017 Sail Melbourne International regatta (29 November - 3 December 2017).

Zhik, who is a proud supporter and partner of the World's best sailors, adds the Sail Melbourne International (SMI) partnership to their existing support of Australian Sailing and the Australian Sailing Team.

The new partnership will see a Zhik event merchandise shop at the event with items also being available online. Also, every entry in the regatta will receive a Zhik SMI branded cap as a part of their entry and Zhik will provide prizes for the Invited Class winners as part of their partnership.

Matt Belcher and Will Ryan - ISAF Sailing World Cup, Melbourne Day 6 470M © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Matt Belcher and Will Ryan - ISAF Sailing World Cup, Melbourne Day 6 470M © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


“We’re looking forward to extending our Australian Sailing partnership and supporting Sail Melbourne as one of our iconic international Sailing Events in Australia. It will be great to have the Australian Sailing Team compete alongside Australia’s up and coming talent on home waters,” David Crow, Zhik CEO, said about the new partnership.

“Zhik has been a long time supporter of sailing in Australia and the Australian Sailing Team and we are very excited to have Zhik join the Sail Melbourne International team this year. Our volunteers cannot wait to be seen in the new Zhik volunteer shirts,” Mark Turnbull, Managing Director New Tack Events, added.

49er FX - Zhik - the brand of the top Olympic sailing teams © Zhik
49er FX - Zhik - the brand of the top Olympic sailing teams © Zhik


See the Sail Melbourne International Zhik webstore click here.

Zhik was founded before the Athens Olympics when it was noticed that the sailing apparel markets could do with a spark of innovation. There was clearly scope to bring in technically proficient gear to help athletes win gold. Since then, Zhik has not only achieved this, but combined it with a fresh outlook in styling.

Zhik now sells a brilliant range of products into an international network covering more than 40 countries, in Europe, the Americas and the Asia Pacific . Top sailors choose Zhik gear to win world championships, and demand it for their OIympic campaigns. The Zhik brand has a very strong presence with the elite athletes in sail racing.

After success in the dinghy boats, Zhik set about designing some brilliant yachting gear. Zhik Isotak™ and AroShell™ wet weather gear is rapidly becoming a new choice for racing sports boats, and is now extending to ranges suitable for offshore yachting.

2016 Rio Olympics - Australian women wait for the start in their special Zhik between race jackets © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
2016 Rio Olympics - Australian women wait for the start in their special Zhik between race jackets © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Zhik has also expanded on its research and development, with new projects in material science likely to change many facets of performance apparel. We aim to wear less layers in winter and to provide functionality where it counts.

Zhik is now growing to include new technical products that will appeal in a larger set of outdoor and marine applications. Expect to see more of Zhik as we build our network, and extend into broader marine activities. Take a pair of ZKG’s for example, our flexible high grip amphibious shoe, and wear them in any marine environment, also styled as street wear.

Sail Melbourne is Australia’s premier Olympic and Invited Classes Regatta, held annually in the waters of Port Phillip, Victoria. Established in 1992 it has become the largest annual ‘Off the Beach’ regatta in the southern hemisphere and is critical to the growth and success of junior and youth sailors, enabling them to race alongside their Olympic heroes.

Sail Melbourne attracts and conducts numerous World Championship Regattas each summer, with over 30 hosted to date. Sail Melbourne also played host to the Oceania leg of the Sailing World Cup from 2012 to 2015 and hosted the Sailing World Cup Final in 2016.

The Sail Melbourne Regatta now known as the ‘Sail Melbourne International’ (SMI), will this year be run from Royal Brighton Yacht Club from 29th November to 3rd December as the inaugural leg of the new Asia Pacific Circuit.

Zhik store in Victoria Park Market, Auckland NZL © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Zhik store in Victoria Park Market, Auckland NZL © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


How to follow Sail Melbourne International:

Website: www.sailmelbourne.com.au
Facebook: @SailMelbourne
Twitter: @sailmelb
Instagram: @SailMelbourne

Zhik store opens in Victoria Park Market, Auckland NZL © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Zhik store opens in Victoria Park Market, Auckland NZL © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Olympic Gold medalist Robert Scheidt has worked with Zhik to develop new hikers for the Laser and other classes
Olympic Gold medalist Robert Scheidt has worked with Zhik to develop new hikers for the Laser and other classes

