Zhik Yachting Range

Zhik Xeflex® - your shield against cold environments

by Zhik on 17 Jan
Zhik Xeflex Mid-Layers Thermal Graphic
This radiant barrier mid-layer nearly defies description. How do you make a water resistant garment that really breathes, yet reflects your own body heat back to you? Where do you find a compression resistant and extremely insulating filling that is nowhere near as bulky as the Michelin Man, yet gives you that kind of warmth and comfort?

Well it started with the notion that a mid-layer had to be crazy warm. To do this, we deployed our proprietary Xeflex® fabric to work hand in hand with the vertically lapped filling and thereby utilise two of the main elements in thermal dynamics. It is an ingenious composite construction that fulfils the main requirements of lightweight, water-resistance, breathability and extreme warmth easily and effectively.

Zhik Zeflex
As with all Zhik® products, the story did not end there. We used an asymmetric zip location on the jacket, so it is not directly behind the one on your outer layer. Our revolutionary, and totally hydrophobic Avlare® was used the cuffs, meaning you also stop any water sneaking down your arms, or shooting up your legs as you move about.

The combination of the two technologies working together also means that whilst there is a significant reduction in heat loss, the drape, stretch or breathability of the fabric have not been compromised either, so it is extremely comfortable. And as the apparent wind builds, it won't compress to nothing, so you retain all the thermal benefits when you need them the most.

Ultimately, it all means you can use your Xeflex® garments across an extremely broad range of conditions and get the maximum performance from both your base and outer layers.

See zhik.com for all that the market leader has to offer anyone looking for gear that is totally Made For Water®.

Zhik Xeflex mid-layer material
Zhik Xeflex Mid-Layer Jacket
Zhik Xeflex Mid-Layers
Zhik Xeflex Mid-Layers © Zhik http://www.zhik.com

