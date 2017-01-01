Please select your home edition
Zhik Combined High Schools Championships gains momentum

by Rod Carter on 6 Apr
Zhik Combined High Schools Championship Redhotshotz Sports Photography
Online entries and the Notice of Race for the Zhik Combined High Schools Championship has been released and with two weeks until start of the event, entries are already nearing 100 boats. This will be the 51st year the event has been held and the regatta continues to be a feature on many youth sailor’s calendars. The regatta was first conducted in 1967 and quickly developed into one of the largest regattas of its kind. Race organiser are expecting a fleet of 120+ boats this year.

Entries are open to current Secondary School students and racing is open to any class of boat. The regatta attracts boats of all shapes and sizes from 16ft skiffs, 29ers, F11, lasers, multihulls, moths and Open Bics. This year a large fleet of Nacra 15s are expected as a lead up event for the Australian Youth Team for the 2017 Youth World Championships. “Many sailors will be using this regatta to help prepare themselves so they are ready to go at the Youth Worlds” Darren Bundock AST Multihull coach says.

Zhik Combined High Schools Championship © Redhotshotz Sports Photography
Zhik Combined High Schools Championship © Redhotshotz Sports Photography



Also playing a key role in the regattas success are the sponsors. Event organiser are excited to be partnering with Zhik as a major naming right sponsor of the event. “Zhik are the official suppliers of sailing apparel the sailing gear to the Australian Sailing Team and to have such a high profile brand onboard is fantastic.”

The Zhik Combined High Schools championship is widely regarded as the start of many of Australian high profile athlete sailing careers with multiple National, World champions, Olympic and AC sailors.

Zhik Combined High Schools Championship © Redhotshotz Sports Photography
Zhik Combined High Schools Championship © Redhotshotz Sports Photography



This year the event will be run from 18-22 April at Belmont 16ft Sailing Club. While entries will be accepted up until registration on the first day, interested competitors are encouraged to enter.

For online entries - Click here.

Combined High Schools Sailing Championships 2017 - CHS Series

Entrants   There are currently 104 entrants

16ftSkiff

AUQA FUN

62

William Horin

Angus Matthews

NSW

16ftSkiff

SCHWEPPES

16

Cameron Burt

Thomas Steenson

NSW

16ftSkiff

SHEAD

1

Matt Barrett


NSW

16ftSkiff

SHEAD

1

Kashi Saunders


NSW

16ftSkiff

SHEAD

1

Sarah Bartels


NSW

16ftSkiff

YEEAAH

YEEAAH

Connor Weare

Riley Curry

NSW

29er

2237

2237

Eve Peel

Evie Haseldine

NSW

29er

DAMO

AUS2546

Henry Larkings

Miles Davey

NSW

29er

NO PLANE NO GAIN

2067

Will Divola


NSW

29er

SALTY

AUS1943

Grace Powers

Kate Richardson

NSW

29er

SASSY THE SASQUATCH

862

Reilly Tasker

Camille Elise

NSW

29er

SIRIUS FUSION

236

Bella Green

Mina Ferguson

NSW

29er

SUPERNOVA

AUS635

James Henderson

Nicole Henderson

NSW

29er

TBC

AUS239

Oliver Martyn

George Thompson

NSW

29er

THURLOW FISHER

2483

Jesse Dransfield

Brendan Crisp

NSW

29er

ZHIK

2131

Max Paul

Lachlan Brewer

NSW

420

ROCKSTAR

54561

Conall Minchin

Flyn Jocumsen

ACT

420

ROCKSTAR

54561

Conall Minchin

Flyn Jocumsen

ACT

49Er

NICE GARY

AUS932

Lachlan Steel

Paddy Dawson

NSW

Bic Techno

SONIC

AUS3111

Elli Halank


NSW

Bic Techno

STARBOARD

AUS2001

Alex Halank


NSW

Bic Techno

TBC

TBC

Evan Gauci


NSW

Bic Techno

TECHNO

AUS1139

Anthony Charlton


NSW

Cherub

ACTION

3176

Thomas Larkings

James Pagett

NSW

Cherub

ANARCHY

3148

Maddison Lavis


NSW

Cherub

BLACK PEARL

3163

Jessica Swadling


NSW

Cherub

CUNNING HAM

3137

Kiera Vickery

Noah Gerdes

NSW

Cherub

MONSTER

3161

Tahlia Phillips

Ed Breslin

NSW

Cherub

RALPH

3125

India Vickery


NSW

Cherub

RALPH

3125

India Vickery

Daniel Hughes

NSW

Cherub

SHORT TIRED EMOTIONA

3177

Rebecca Hancock

Alistair Hunter

NSW

Cherub

T.U.P

3157

Will Imlay

Sarah Imlay

NSW

Cherub

THRILL ME TIGER

3093

Rose Bakker


NSW

Cherub

TRADESMANS ENTRANCE

3153

Adele Phillips

Meggie Suthers

NSW

Contender

STACEY

1753

Thomas Young


ACT

Flying Ant

ON FIRE

571

Bridget Conrad

Ruby Cowin

NSW

Flying11

BLONDES AWAY

1102

Britney Bedding

Nele Schulz

NSW

Flying11

BLONDESAWAY

1102

Nele Schulz


NSW

Flying11

BULLSEYE

1273

Daniel Russo


NSW

Flying11

BULLSEYE CREW

1273

Thomas H


NSW

Flying11

DONT TELL MUM!

1405

James Downey

Sam Skeen

NSW

Flying11

ENIGMA

1284

Eva Anido

Abbey Anido

NSW

Flying11

FLIGHT TIME

1381

Beau Preston

Bailey James

NSW

Flying11

FLYING LAMA CREW

1312

Samantha Radford


nsw

Flying11

FLYING LLAMA

1312

Bezi Saunders


NSW

Flying11

FLYING NEMO

1395

Aimee Gallaway


NSW

Flying11

FURY

1233

Samuel Grilk

Myah Greenwood

Nsw

Flying11

HOT CHILLI

1380

Kelsey Turner

Georgia Steenson

NSW

Flying11

IN GOOD NICK

1274

India Gilbert

Katina Casimaty

NSW

Flying11

MADNESS

1281

Maxwell Downey

Hugh Skeen

NSW

Flying11

NINJA

1355

James Alexander

Jordan Smith

nsw

Flying11

NOMAD

1399

Zoe Dransfield

Maya Lilley

NSW

Flying11

NOMAD

1399

Sean Lilley

Maya Lilley

NSW

Flying11

RATS

1302

Emma Horin

Matthew Haywood

NSW

Flying11

SPLASH

1319

Archie Swadling

Henry Szenczy

NSW

Flying11

TBA

TBA

Imogen Este

Alegra Nash

NSW

Flying11

WILBUR

1320

Alex Holtheuer


NSW

Flying11

WILDTHING

1382

Joshua Dyer

Nick Stenger

NSW

Hobie14

DAFFEY DUCK

45748

Emily Fatches

Saxon Perry

NSW

Hobie16

NEVILLE

110339

Arbi Watt

Liam Oneill

NSW

Hobie16

REX

112277

Bonnie Butler

Chilli Engel

NSW

Laser4.7

ANEMOI

209258

Peter Brumby


ACT

Laser4.7

HAKUNA MATATA

181724

Thomas Skinner


NSW

Laser4.7

NO NAME

156755

Thomas Farley


NSW

Laser4.7

POSEIDON

20674

Azura Gacoin


NSW

Laser4.7

SCHMICK

202801

Tegan Hanrahan


ACT

Laser4.7

STAR JUMP

191625

Melanie Watson


QLD

Laser4.7

SUPATOY

194970

William Burt


NSW

Laser4.7

TENACIOUS

167110

Felix Laubi


NSW

Laser4.7

TOUGHEN UP PRINCESS

202807

Reagan Minchin


ACT

Laser4.7

WALK ON WATER

211546

David Dooley


NSW

Laser4.7

ZADOK

191636

Kai Johnston


NSW

LaserRadial

199017

18

Lukas Lechner-Scott


NSW

LaserRadial

EXCLAMATION

184665

Jack Moran


NSW

LaserRadial

WHAT BOAT

143354

Harry Gabites


NSW

ManlyGraduate

DREAM ON

MG417

Joss Dal Vera

Jenna Searl

NSW

ManlyGraduate

N/A

N/A

Cassie Piggott


NSW

ManlyGraduate

PROTEGE

MG325

Lachlan Atkins

Cody Linnegar

NSW

Ns14

CAPTAIN RISKY

2057

Mark Murray

Seth Chapman

NSW

Ns14

CHITTY CHITTY BANG B

2009

Jessica Rivers

Annika Hansen

NSW

Ns14

DARK SIDE OF MOON

1998

Hayden Hansen

Will Rivers

NSW

Ns14

NEMESIS

1985

Nathan Gulliksen

Thomas Molin

nsw

Ns14

TALK TO THE HAND

2017

Rory Murtagh

Phoebe Cause

NSW

OK Dinghy

RODS OPTI

TEST02

Rodney Mccubbin


VIC

Open Bic

KAIPHOON

5092

Mitchell Harden


nsw

Open Bic

ROAD RUNNER

8104

Jessica O'Reilly


NSW

OTHER double handed

13FT SKIFF

1

Thomas Carolan

Jesse-Flynn Panozzo

NSW

OTHER double handed

AFTERBURN

AUS058

Will Cooley

Tahnie Caldecoat

NSW

OTHER double handed

AUS060

AUS060

Jake Liddell

Brin Liddell

NSW

OTHER double handed

MUSTO4YOUTH

053

Lucy Nissen

Ethan Micallef

NSW

OTHER double handed

RAMONA

046

Will Mckenzie

Patrick Butler

NSW

OTHER double handed

THIS WAY WAVERUNNER

8

Harry Parker

Zoe Whitlock

NSW

OTHER double handed

TRITON RACING

064

Leopold Mcallister

Carl Hansen

NSW

OTHER single handed

APSU

2192

Emma Milton


NSW

PaperTiger

2660

2660

Archie Gargett


Nsw

PaperTiger

CUSTARD PUMPER

1785

Bailey Hord


NSW

Sabot

MIDNIGHT MADNESS

7027

Sam Magarey


NSW

Sabot

PREDATOR

7051

Edward Coates


NSW

Sabre

2-4-5-T

1517

Cameron Gordon


NSW

Taipan4.9Cat

BLAST

173

Kyle Micallef


NSW

Taipan4.9Sloop

MIDNIGHT INSPIRATION

089

Ethan White

Ellie Cross

NSW

VeeEss

BANANA COAST

2226

Bethany Sherry

Lyndon Jordan

NSW

Waszp

FOILED AGAIN

1

Jack Ferguson


NSW

Windsurfer1DesignLt

WATERMELLON

AUS-1142

Susan Milton


NSW

 

 
Related Articles

Sarah Ogilvie to join Australian Sailing Board
Sarah Ogilvie has been appointed to the Australian Sailing Board and will join the Athletes Commission Dual Olympian and three time World Champion sailor Sarah Ogilvie (Nee Blanck) has been appointed to the Australian Sailing Board and will join the Athletes Commission as the Board representative.
Posted on 6 Apr Crews from NSW and Queensland gear up for 12ft Skiff Australian Champs
The Sydney Sailmakers crew of Nick Press and Andrew ‘Noddy’ Hay will start as firm favourites The Sydney Sailmakers crew of Nick Press and Andrew ‘Noddy’ Hay will start as firm favourites when The Kitchen Maker 12ft Sailing Skiff Australian Championship is sailed over the Easter period from 14-17 April from Lane Cove 12ft Sailing Skiff Club (LCSSC) in Sydney.
Posted on 5 Apr Top of the Gulf Regatta set to welcome 3000th entry
More than 250 boats and 700 sailors and friends representing 25 nationalities, will congregate in Pattaya Having received international acclaim in 2016 and 2014, the multi award-winning regatta is an international showcase for sailing and the Gulf of Thailand. Famous for its warm weather sailing and good winds, Top of the Gulf Regatta has a well earned reputation for world-class sailing and race management, and a relaxed and convivial après-regatta scene.
Posted on 4 Apr Chris brains the Aero Australian Championship after a 34 year interval
Last time Chris sailed competitively was 34 years ago on a Minnow, the same Minnow that brought him out of retirement The night Brain ordered the printing for his son Lachlan’s Minnow, renamed Yoda, he realised he needed to print his own so borrowed the name ‘Jack’ from his old Minnow’s original moniker, Jumping Jack Splash, reflecting his father’s penchant for The Rolling Stones.
Posted on 2 Apr Trofeo Princesa Sofia Iberostar – Five Finn finale makes magic moments
Over the past week, 57 Finns had been whittled down to just five. The winner takes all medal race is a new concept Put five top Finn sailors on a beautiful stretch of turquoise waters, 25 knots of wind and baking hot sunshine and you have a recipe for some magic happening. Magic happened today in Palma.
Posted on 1 Apr Palma 49er gold for Peters-Sterritt
In the 49er Peters and Sterritt went into the medal race day one point ahead of their nearest rivals, Botin-Iago Lopez. Silver for Elliot Hanson and Nacra 17 duo John Gimson-Anna Burnett, along with bronze medals for Nick Thompson and Dylan Fletcher-Stuart Bithell, made it five medals for the British Sailing Team at the conclusion of the six-day event.
Posted on 1 Apr Trofeo Princesa Sofia Iberostar – Palma winners crowned
A mix of established Rio Olympic campaigners and emerging young talent shared the top podium spots when the event ended While it is the first major Olympic classes regatta victories for the up and coming winners of the 49er class, for the triumphant Men’s 470 pair, the Laser Radial, the men’s RS:X, the outright winner of the Princesa Sofia Trophy is 2012 Olympic bronze medallist Zofia Noceti-Klepacka.
Posted on 1 Apr Alex McKinnon images from the RS Aero Australian Championship
The 2017 RS Aero Australian Championship is being staged out of the Black Rock Yacht Club The 2017 RS Aero Australian Championship is being staged out of the Black Rock Yacht Club. On the Eastern shores of Melbourne's Port Phillip, the club has an enviable history for holding A Grade dinghy events. There is a fleet of 21 boats for this national title. The PRO for the series is Matt Ross, and on the Saturday, we had three races, with an Olympic triangle and windward return course.
Posted on 1 Apr Trofeo Princesa Sofia - Changing the narrative for an exciting finish
Five sailors will contend the medal race final at the 48th Trofeo Princesa Sofia Iberostar in Palma on Saturday Five sailors will contend the medal race final at the 48th Trofeo Princesa Sofia Iberostar in Palma on Saturday as the testing of the new event format comes to a close. Turkey’s Alican Kaynar, Deniss Karpak of Estonia, Sweden’s Max Salminen, Zsombor Berecz of Hungary and Dutchman Nick Heiner will sail a 30-minute shootout to take home the gold medal. Whoever crosses the finish line first will win
Posted on 1 Apr Trofeo Princesa Sofía Iberostar - Showdown Saturday on Bay of Palma
The final day of the 48th Trofeo Princesa Sofia Iberostar on Mallorca’s Bay of Palma will be a test for sailors The final day of the 48th Trofeo Princesa Sofia Iberostar on Mallorca’s Bay of Palma will be a test for sailors but also for the new formats which are designed to produce simpler, more engaging action on the last day.
Posted on 1 Apr
