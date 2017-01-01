Zhik Combined High Schools Championships gains momentum

by Rod Carter on 6 AprEntries are open to current Secondary School students and racing is open to any class of boat. The regatta attracts boats of all shapes and sizes from 16ft skiffs, 29ers, F11, lasers, multihulls, moths and Open Bics. This year a large fleet of Nacra 15s are expected as a lead up event for the Australian Youth Team for the 2017 Youth World Championships. “Many sailors will be using this regatta to help prepare themselves so they are ready to go at the Youth Worlds” Darren Bundock AST Multihull coach says.





Also playing a key role in the regattas success are the sponsors. Event organiser are excited to be partnering with Zhik as a major naming right sponsor of the event. “Zhik are the official suppliers of sailing apparel the sailing gear to the Australian Sailing Team and to have such a high profile brand onboard is fantastic.”



The Zhik Combined High Schools championship is widely regarded as the start of many of Australian high profile athlete sailing careers with multiple National, World champions, Olympic and AC sailors.









This year the event will be run from 18-22 April at Belmont 16ft Sailing Club. While entries will be accepted up until registration on the first day, interested competitors are encouraged to enter.



For online entries - Click here.





Entrants There are currently 104 entrants



16ftSkiff AUQA FUN 62 William Horin Angus Matthews NSW 16ftSkiff SCHWEPPES 16 Cameron Burt Thomas Steenson NSW 16ftSkiff SHEAD 1 Matt Barrett

NSW 16ftSkiff SHEAD 1 Kashi Saunders

NSW 16ftSkiff SHEAD 1 Sarah Bartels

NSW 16ftSkiff YEEAAH YEEAAH Connor Weare Riley Curry NSW 29er 2237 2237 Eve Peel Evie Haseldine NSW 29er DAMO AUS2546 Henry Larkings Miles Davey NSW 29er NO PLANE NO GAIN 2067 Will Divola

NSW 29er SALTY AUS1943 Grace Powers Kate Richardson NSW 29er SASSY THE SASQUATCH 862 Reilly Tasker Camille Elise NSW 29er SIRIUS FUSION 236 Bella Green Mina Ferguson NSW 29er SUPERNOVA AUS635 James Henderson Nicole Henderson NSW 29er TBC AUS239 Oliver Martyn George Thompson NSW 29er THURLOW FISHER 2483 Jesse Dransfield Brendan Crisp NSW 29er ZHIK 2131 Max Paul Lachlan Brewer NSW 420 ROCKSTAR 54561 Conall Minchin Flyn Jocumsen ACT 420 ROCKSTAR 54561 Conall Minchin Flyn Jocumsen ACT 49Er NICE GARY AUS932 Lachlan Steel Paddy Dawson NSW Bic Techno SONIC AUS3111 Elli Halank

NSW Bic Techno STARBOARD AUS2001 Alex Halank

NSW Bic Techno TBC TBC Evan Gauci

NSW Bic Techno TECHNO AUS1139 Anthony Charlton

NSW Cherub ACTION 3176 Thomas Larkings James Pagett NSW Cherub ANARCHY 3148 Maddison Lavis

NSW Cherub BLACK PEARL 3163 Jessica Swadling

NSW Cherub CUNNING HAM 3137 Kiera Vickery Noah Gerdes NSW Cherub MONSTER 3161 Tahlia Phillips Ed Breslin NSW Cherub RALPH 3125 India Vickery

NSW Cherub RALPH 3125 India Vickery Daniel Hughes NSW Cherub SHORT TIRED EMOTIONA 3177 Rebecca Hancock Alistair Hunter NSW Cherub T.U.P 3157 Will Imlay Sarah Imlay NSW Cherub THRILL ME TIGER 3093 Rose Bakker

NSW Cherub TRADESMANS ENTRANCE 3153 Adele Phillips Meggie Suthers NSW Contender STACEY 1753 Thomas Young

ACT Flying Ant ON FIRE 571 Bridget Conrad Ruby Cowin NSW Flying11 BLONDES AWAY 1102 Britney Bedding Nele Schulz NSW Flying11 BLONDESAWAY 1102 Nele Schulz

NSW Flying11 BULLSEYE 1273 Daniel Russo

NSW Flying11 BULLSEYE CREW 1273 Thomas H

NSW Flying11 DONT TELL MUM! 1405 James Downey Sam Skeen NSW Flying11 ENIGMA 1284 Eva Anido Abbey Anido NSW Flying11 FLIGHT TIME 1381 Beau Preston Bailey James NSW Flying11 FLYING LAMA CREW 1312 Samantha Radford

nsw Flying11 FLYING LLAMA 1312 Bezi Saunders

NSW Flying11 FLYING NEMO 1395 Aimee Gallaway

NSW Flying11 FURY 1233 Samuel Grilk Myah Greenwood Nsw Flying11 HOT CHILLI 1380 Kelsey Turner Georgia Steenson NSW Flying11 IN GOOD NICK 1274 India Gilbert Katina Casimaty NSW Flying11 MADNESS 1281 Maxwell Downey Hugh Skeen NSW Flying11 NINJA 1355 James Alexander Jordan Smith nsw Flying11 NOMAD 1399 Zoe Dransfield Maya Lilley NSW Flying11 NOMAD 1399 Sean Lilley Maya Lilley NSW Flying11 RATS 1302 Emma Horin Matthew Haywood NSW Flying11 SPLASH 1319 Archie Swadling Henry Szenczy NSW Flying11 TBA TBA Imogen Este Alegra Nash NSW Flying11 WILBUR 1320 Alex Holtheuer

NSW Flying11 WILDTHING 1382 Joshua Dyer Nick Stenger NSW Hobie14 DAFFEY DUCK 45748 Emily Fatches Saxon Perry NSW Hobie16 NEVILLE 110339 Arbi Watt Liam Oneill NSW Hobie16 REX 112277 Bonnie Butler Chilli Engel NSW Laser4.7 ANEMOI 209258 Peter Brumby

ACT Laser4.7 HAKUNA MATATA 181724 Thomas Skinner

NSW Laser4.7 NO NAME 156755 Thomas Farley

NSW Laser4.7 POSEIDON 20674 Azura Gacoin

NSW Laser4.7 SCHMICK 202801 Tegan Hanrahan

ACT Laser4.7 STAR JUMP 191625 Melanie Watson

QLD Laser4.7 SUPATOY 194970 William Burt

NSW Laser4.7 TENACIOUS 167110 Felix Laubi

NSW Laser4.7 TOUGHEN UP PRINCESS 202807 Reagan Minchin

ACT Laser4.7 WALK ON WATER 211546 David Dooley

NSW Laser4.7 ZADOK 191636 Kai Johnston

NSW LaserRadial 199017 18 Lukas Lechner-Scott

NSW LaserRadial EXCLAMATION 184665 Jack Moran

NSW LaserRadial WHAT BOAT 143354 Harry Gabites

NSW ManlyGraduate DREAM ON MG417 Joss Dal Vera Jenna Searl NSW ManlyGraduate N/A N/A Cassie Piggott

NSW ManlyGraduate PROTEGE MG325 Lachlan Atkins Cody Linnegar NSW Ns14 CAPTAIN RISKY 2057 Mark Murray Seth Chapman NSW Ns14 CHITTY CHITTY BANG B 2009 Jessica Rivers Annika Hansen NSW Ns14 DARK SIDE OF MOON 1998 Hayden Hansen Will Rivers NSW Ns14 NEMESIS 1985 Nathan Gulliksen Thomas Molin nsw Ns14 TALK TO THE HAND 2017 Rory Murtagh Phoebe Cause NSW OK Dinghy RODS OPTI TEST02 Rodney Mccubbin

VIC Open Bic KAIPHOON 5092 Mitchell Harden

nsw Open Bic ROAD RUNNER 8104 Jessica O'Reilly

NSW OTHER double handed 13FT SKIFF 1 Thomas Carolan Jesse-Flynn Panozzo NSW OTHER double handed AFTERBURN AUS058 Will Cooley Tahnie Caldecoat NSW OTHER double handed AUS060 AUS060 Jake Liddell Brin Liddell NSW OTHER double handed MUSTO4YOUTH 053 Lucy Nissen Ethan Micallef NSW OTHER double handed RAMONA 046 Will Mckenzie Patrick Butler NSW OTHER double handed THIS WAY WAVERUNNER 8 Harry Parker Zoe Whitlock NSW OTHER double handed TRITON RACING 064 Leopold Mcallister Carl Hansen NSW OTHER single handed APSU 2192 Emma Milton

NSW PaperTiger 2660 2660 Archie Gargett

Nsw PaperTiger CUSTARD PUMPER 1785 Bailey Hord

NSW Sabot MIDNIGHT MADNESS 7027 Sam Magarey

NSW Sabot PREDATOR 7051 Edward Coates

NSW Sabre 2-4-5-T 1517 Cameron Gordon

NSW Taipan4.9Cat BLAST 173 Kyle Micallef

NSW Taipan4.9Sloop MIDNIGHT INSPIRATION 089 Ethan White Ellie Cross NSW VeeEss BANANA COAST 2226 Bethany Sherry Lyndon Jordan NSW Waszp FOILED AGAIN 1 Jack Ferguson

NSW Windsurfer1DesignLt WATERMELLON AUS-1142 Susan Milton

NSW

