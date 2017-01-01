Zhik Combined High Schools Championships gains momentum
by Rod Carter on 6 Apr
Online entries and the Notice of Race for the Zhik Combined High Schools Championship has been released and with two weeks until start of the event, entries are already nearing 100 boats. This will be the 51st year the event has been held and the regatta continues to be a feature on many youth sailor’s calendars. The regatta was first conducted in 1967 and quickly developed into one of the largest regattas of its kind. Race organiser are expecting a fleet of 120+ boats this year.
Zhik Combined High Schools Championship Redhotshotz Sports Photography
Entries are open to current Secondary School students and racing is open to any class of boat. The regatta attracts boats of all shapes and sizes from 16ft skiffs, 29ers, F11, lasers, multihulls, moths and Open Bics. This year a large fleet of Nacra 15s are expected as a lead up event for the Australian Youth Team for the 2017 Youth World Championships. “Many sailors will be using this regatta to help prepare themselves so they are ready to go at the Youth Worlds” Darren Bundock AST Multihull coach says.
Also playing a key role in the regattas success are the sponsors. Event organiser are excited to be partnering with Zhik as a major naming right sponsor of the event. “Zhik are the official suppliers of sailing apparel the sailing gear to the Australian Sailing Team and to have such a high profile brand onboard is fantastic.”
The Zhik Combined High Schools championship is widely regarded as the start of many of Australian high profile athlete sailing careers with multiple National, World champions, Olympic and AC sailors.
This year the event will be run from 18-22 April at Belmont 16ft Sailing Club. While entries will be accepted up until registration on the first day, interested competitors are encouraged to enter.
For online entries - Click here.
Combined High Schools Sailing Championships 2017 - CHS Series
Entrants There are currently 104 entrants
