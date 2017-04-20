Zhik Combined High Schools Championship title chase wide open

Current leader at the half way point of the regatta - Aimee Gallaway Red Hot Shotz Sports Photography Current leader at the half way point of the regatta - Aimee Gallaway Red Hot Shotz Sports Photography

by Rod Carter on 21 AprRace one was sailed in a 10-13knt Southerly which faded late in the race. Taipan 4.9 sailor Ethan Micallef (Lake Munmorah High) sailed to the conditions perfectly to be first on corrected time. Second place went to ‘Damo’ a 29er sailed by Henry Larkings (Newington College), and third place saw Cameron Burt (St Pauls) sailing a 16ft skiff and Hayden Hansen (St Edwards) on his NS14 tied on corrected time.





The race committee was kept busy laying the course for race two in a shifting 6-7 knt Easterly. Conall Minchin’s (Lyneham High – ACT) 420 ‘Rockstar’ won comfortably from two NS14s of Roy Murtagh (Great Lakes Secondary College) and Jessica Rivers (Central Coast Grammar) finished second and third respectively.



On day two, the start of race three was initially delayed due to the lack of wind on the course. Once the breeze filled in and the race commenced the NS14s continued to dominate the leader board in the light conditions. ‘Nemesis’ skippered by Nathan Gulliksen (St Edwards) steered his NS14 to the win. Cameron Burt's 16ft skiff ‘Schweppes’ finished second and third was Beau Preston (St Mary’s) on ‘Flight Time’ a F11.









With the best breeze of the regatta so far building in the afternoon, race officials decided to run Race 4 late in the afternoon. 'Flying Nemo’ a F11 sailed by Aimee Gallaway (Asquith Girls High) took the win from Beau Preston. Third place went to the consistent 29er ‘Damo’ sailed by Henry Larkings.



On the water, all competitors have shown fantastic sportsmanship often congratulating each other after the finish and thanking race officials. At the half way point of the regatta, Aimee Gallaway (F11) leads on a count back to Henry Larkings (29er) and Beau Preston (F11) in third. With the top 20 places in hot pursuit and discards coming into effect from tomorrow’s race six, the chance of being on top of the leader board is wide open.





If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/153162