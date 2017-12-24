Zhik 29er Worlds 2018 - making it easier

by RHKYC Media today at 1:28 amL’hotel Island South are pleased to offer special rates and benefits exclusively for participants for the period 24 December 2017 to 9 January 2018. With a convenient location close to the regatta venue, L’hotel Privileges include:- Complimentary one way shuttle bus from Hotel to Race Venue Site (ferry transfer stop) from 25 December 2017 to 9 January 2018 (both days inclusive)- 20% food and beverage discount at LIS Café, Bar LIS and in-room dining (all days inclusive)- Complimentary local calls- Complimentary Wi-Fi internet access- Complimentary use of gymnasium (subject to availability)Race Chairman of the Zhik Hong Kong 29er World Championships 2018, Peter Backe commenting on the announcement said, “Having an official hotel will make things so much easier for the competitors. Participants will have all their information and travel needs covered for the event. With transportation included to the race venue daily, and news that the committee will post a second notice board at the hotel, we will ensure all competitors are up to date at all times. The hotel will also host the 29er Sailors Open Forum.”Entries for the Zhik 29er World Championships 2018, close on Friday 1 December 2017. The Zhik 29er World Championships 2018, Notice of Race is online at:https://www.regattanetwork.com/clubmgmt/applet_registration_form.php?regatta_id=13650For further details about the 2018 29er World Championships, please contact Nikki Claringbold: nikki.claringbold@rhkyc.org.hk or 29erworlds@rhkyc.org.hk

