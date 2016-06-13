Zhik 29er Worlds 2018 - NoR and Entry Forms available

Hong Kong Raceweek 2017. 29er start. Guy Nowell / Hong Kong Race Week

by RHKYC Media today at 10:26 amIn recent years Hong Kong has become a premier destination for international racing, having hosted many prestigious international events including the Rolex China Sea Race, 2015 Etchells Worlds, 2013 Flying 15 Worlds and the annual Hong Kong Race Week – Hong Kong’s largest international regatta, which boasted 253 entries from 12 countries in 2017.





The 2017–2018 Hong Kong sailing season promises to be the biggest yet, with Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club hosting the 2017 Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championship, the biennial Volvo Hong Kong to Vietnam Race, the Zhik 29er Worlds, a stopover for the Volvo Ocean Race, Hong Kong Race Week and the 29th edition of Rolex China Sea Race, to name a few.

We look forward to seeing you in January 2018!



Entries for the Zhik 29er World Championships 2018, close on Friday 1 December 2017. The Zhik 29er World Championships 2018, Notice of Race is online at:

https://www.regattanetwork.com/clubmgmt/applet_registration_form.php?regatta_id=13650



For further details about the 2018 29er World championships, please contact

Nikki.Claringbold@rhkyc.org.hk or 29erworlds@rhkyc.org.hk

















