Zhik 2018 29er Worlds - Official Hotel announced

by RHKYC today at 7:45 am
Exciting conditions during Hong Kong Race Week 2017, sailing the race track of the 2018 Zhik 29er World Championship 2018 in Hong Kong. © RHKYC / Naomi Rebecca
The Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club is pleased to announce L’hotel Island South as the Official Hotel Partner for the Zhik Hong Kong 29er Worlds Championships 2018.

L’hotel Island South are pleased to offer special rates and benefits exclusively for participants for the period 24 December 2017 to 9 January 2018.

With a convenient location close to the regatta venue, L’hotel Privileges include:

- Complimentary one way shuttle bus from Hotel to Race Venue Site (ferry transfer stop) from 25 December 2017 to 9 January 2018 (both days inclusive)
- 20% food and beverage discount at LIS Café, Bar LIS and in-room dining (All days inclusive)
- Complimentary local calls
- Complimentary Wi-Fi internet access
- Complimentary use of gymnasium (subject to availability)

Race Chairman of the Zhik Hong Kong 29er World Championships 2018, Peter Backe commenting on the announcement said, “Having an official hotel will make things so much easier for the competitors. Participants will have all their information and travel needs covered for the event. With transportation included to the race venue daily and news that the committee will post a second notice board at the hotel, we will ensure all competitors are up to date at all times. The hotel will also host the 29er Sailors Open Forum.”

Entries for the Zhik 29er World Championships 2018, close on Friday 1 December 2017. The Zhik 29er World Championships 2018, Notice of Race is online click here

For further details about the 2018 29er World championships, please contact Nikki Claringbold at Nikki.Claringbold@rhkyc.org.hk or 29erworlds@rhkyc.org.hk.
Related Articles

World Masters Games - Bilger's success in the wind
As a wind predictor, Jon Bilger thinks he’s got an advantage when it comes to the World Masters Games As a wind predictor, Jon Bilger thinks he’s got an advantage when it comes to the World Masters Games but the only issue is his predictions are available for all of his rivals. He still hasn’t been tempted to put out any rogue information, though.
Posted today at 12:19 pm Sailing World Cup Hyeres - Day 2 - Australian 470 team on track
Mat Belcher and Will Ryan were in fine spirits as they came off the water after outperforming the 470 Men’s fleet Rio 2016 Silver medallists Mat Belcher and Will Ryan were in fine spirits as they came off the water after outperforming the 470 Men’s fleet with a third and first in the two races
Posted today at 4:18 am Zhik 29er Worlds 2018 - making it easier
RHKYC announces L’hotel Island South as the Official Hotel Partner for the Zhik Hong Kong 29er World Championships 2018. Race Chairman of the Zhik Hong Kong 29er World Championships 2018, Peter Backe commenting on the announcement said, “Having an official hotel will make things so much easier for the competitors. Participants will have all their information and travel needs covered for the event. With transportation included to the race venue daily, and news that the committee will post a second notice board
Posted today at 1:28 am Masters Games - Volvo and Olympic father and son race two-hander
Report from Day 3 of the World Masters Games being sailed at Torbay Sailing Club in the Weta and Laser classes Former Flying Dutchman crew Murray Rae was keen to tackle the 2017 World Masters Games at Torbay, Auckland, with his Rome Olympics teammate. But when Ron Watson wasn’t available he was able to call on a veteran of seven America’s Cups and five round the world yacht races. The alternative also happened to be his son.
Posted on 26 Apr Sailing World Cup Hyères –Day 2– Zegers and van Veen show how its done
Afrodite Zegers and Anneloes van Veen were unstoppable on day two, winning both Women's 470 races in convincing style Out of the 534 competitors from 52 nations racing across ten Olympic events, Open Kiteboarding and 2.4 Norlin OD, the Dutch team were the standout performers.
Posted on 26 Apr Announcing new B&G® V20 VHF Marine Radio
B&G® is pleased to announce the new V20, a Class D DSC Approved, NMEA 2000® compatible, VHF marine radio. B&G® is pleased to announce the new V20, a Class D DSC Approved, NMEA 2000® compatible, VHF marine radio. The V20 features a dot white matrix LCD screen with inverted light mode, four backlit mic buttons and an easier front-mount installation with snap on edge bezels.
Posted on 26 Apr Australian sailors in action on Day 1 at World Cup Hyeres
Classic Hyeres conditions for the first day of the third World Cup event in the 2017 series Classic Hyeres conditions for the first day of the third World Cup event in the 2017 series, with the Australian Sailing Team in action in four classes as they start the long haul towards the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Posted on 26 Apr Cornish and Pic open the scoring in World Cup Series Hyeres
Ramshaw took the left track downwind and passed Cornish, who later admitted he had not seen the Oscar flag flying. Race one got started in a pleasant 9-11 knots with Oscar flag flying for free pumping. After a route up the middle right, Cornish squeezed round the top mark in the lead from Italy’s Filippo Baldassari and Henry Wetherall of Great Britain.
Posted on 25 Apr Sailing World Cup Hyères – Laying down a marker
Over 500 sailors from 52 nations opened their quest for World Cup honours, personal best performances and bragging right In the 38 strong Women's Windsurfer fleet, Israel's Noga Geller came out flying with superb starts and speed. Feeling comfortable in the conditions, she snapped up the first two race wins.
Posted on 25 Apr World Cup Series in Hyères – Racing needs to be fast, not the food
Spanish sisters, Carla and Marta Munté Carrasco, sail together in the 49erFX and know they have a problem. Many sailors will be brimming with confidence after browsing the weather forecast and will be striving for gold in Hyères. But it is a team small in stature that know exactly where they stand in terms of performance that intrigues.
Posted on 24 Apr
