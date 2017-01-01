Zephyr Auckland Championship won by Tim Sneddon

by Tim NIchols today at 1:37 pmThe regatta was held over two days in stunning conditions, with the first day serving up challenging 15-17 knot winds from the South West and the second day bringing light 6-8 knot conditions from the North after a 2 hour delay due to lack of wind. Richard Lane, Howick’s Principal Race Officer, ran 4 very tight races on Saturday and a further 3 on Sunday to give the sailors a superb 7 race Series.



The overall winner was Tim Sneddon RNZYS, 3 points back was Marray Sargisson from French Bay and a further 3 points back was Steve Pyatt from Murrays Bay.



The event was a great success with a spit roast on the Saturday night giving sailors a chance to wind down and share their experiences from the day.

