Youth sailors urged to sign up for the Big One!

by RYA today at 3:47 am
RYA NE Youth Championship 2017 RYA North East
Youth sailors are being urged to enter a brand new championship with the launch of The Big One! The inaugural RYA North East Regional Youth Championship will take place at Yorkshire Dales Sailing Club over the weekend of November 4-5.

The aim is to attract sailors not only from across the North East but also from further afield with entries from across the North West, Midlands and Scotland.

Organised in conjunction with the RYA's North East Regional Volunteer Team, the event - also known as The Big One! - will provide championship quality racing bringing together sailors aged 16 to 21 years.

Entry is open to RYA Youth Pathway Classes - 29er, 420, Laser Radial and Laser - and other classes with a strong youth presence, such as the RS200 and RS Aero, which can provide a fleet entry of at least six boats, may also apply to take part.

Event Director Jennie Clark said: 'The regional volunteer team wanted to provide our growing band of youth sailors with an event which would showcase not only their talent but also the facilities and race management skills we have in the region.'

The weekend is expected to combine great racing on the water with a good social on shore. Sponsorship includes support from Rooster Sailing and Ovington Boats, and competitors and their families are invited to the club's Bonfire Night Party.

Entry is just £20 for single-handed boats and £30 for double-handers, with camping and motorhome pitches available free of charge at the club.

Sam Usher, RYA Regional Development Officer North East, said: 'It will provide a great platform for young sailors from across the region and beyond with quality championship racing at a premier venue.'

Chris Blackburn, RYA Regional High Performance Manager, added: “It is hoped that the event will attract good turnouts from the North West, Midlands and Scotland”.

Further details are available in the Notice of Race.

Entry for the North East Regional Youth Championship can be made here.
