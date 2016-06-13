Please select your home edition
Youth Worlds - Medallists' reactions on the water in pictures

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World.com NZ on 21 Dec
Yoav Omer (ISR)- Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
There were a range of emotions on display as each class finished its final race in the Aon Youth World Sailing Championship.

For five of the nine classes the Gold medal had already been decided the day before, and in a couple of others there was only a mathematical chance of the Yellow bib wearer not going on to turn that into a Gold medal. In others it was tight end tense.

Despite those sometimes pre-determined outcomes there was plenty at stake with the other medals and places, in a regatta for many in which there is no 'next year', as they are too old to be eligible.

Our photo boat managed to get to all but one of the class finishes (or in one case caught the competitors within a few minutes of the race finish). The emotions ranged from complete elation at a goal achieved, to despair at what might have been, and to the very poignant sight of the Israeli sailors winning three medals in a series from which they were effectively, and very disturbingly, banned for political reasons in 2015 - when in two classes they had current World Youth Champions.

One of those Yoav Omer in the Boys RS:X windsurfer was still eligible to compete and won in emphatic style winning nine of the 13 races sailed.

The final day of racing did not have Medal races as such - just a final fleet race - providing a contrast with the Olympic regatta in August.

For the all the talk about the Medal race concept putting it all on the line etc with its pernicious double points scoring and reduced fleet size, supposedly made for television, having been on the water for the Final/Medal races for both Regattas, there is little doubt that the Final race concept is far superior.

The whole fleet is involved, and fleet sizes/total competitor numbers were at the Youth Worlds were greater than the Olympics. The size of the fleet meant that the artificial double points weighting for the small fleet is irrelevant. It keeps all competitors involved in the regatta right to the end. And the spectacle of fleets of greater than 20 boats is a lot more impressive than the compact Medal race fleets of 10 boats.

While winning a Medal at a Youth Worlds (staged annually) is not on a par with winning an Olympic Medal at the end of a four year campaign, everyone is well aware that the Youth sailors are treading in the footsteps of some great Olympic sailors and Medalists, and this is really the first chance for the sailing world to applaud the emergence of this sailing talent.

The images really tell the story of the emotions of the day.

Finnian Alexander (AUS) Gold Medalist - Laser Radial Boys - Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Finnian Alexander (AUS) Gold Medalist - Laser Radial Boys - Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Carolina Albano (ITA) Bronze medalist - Girls Laser Radial - Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Carolina Albano (ITA) Bronze medalist - Girls Laser Radial - Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Dolores Moreira Fraschini (URU) wins the Gold Medal in the Girls Laser Radial - Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Dolores Moreira Fraschini (URU) wins the Gold Medal in the Girls Laser Radial - Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Sandra Luli (CRO) Silver medalist laser Radial Girls - Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Sandra Luli (CRO) Silver medalist laser Radial Girls - Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Gold and Silver medalIsts Girls RS:X - Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Gold and Silver medalIsts Girls RS:X - Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Gold and Silver medalists - Girls RS:X - Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Gold and Silver medalists - Girls RS:X - Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Beaumont and Darling (GBR) Gold Medalists - Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Beaumont and Darling (GBR) Gold Medalists - Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Katy Spychakov (ISR) Silver medalist RS:X Girls - Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Katy Spychakov (ISR) Silver medalist RS:X Girls - Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Sil Hoekstra (NED) Boys RS:X Silver medalist - Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Sil Hoekstra (NED) Boys RS:X Silver medalist - Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Carrson Pearce (USA) Bronze medalist sails home - Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Carrson Pearce (USA) Bronze medalist sails home - Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Paolo Georgia (ITA) Silver medalist Boys Laser Radial- Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Paolo Georgia (ITA) Silver medalist Boys Laser Radial- Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Silver medalist congratulates the Gold - Boys RS:X - Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Silver medalist congratulates the Gold - Boys RS:X - Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Beaumont and Darling (GBR) take a dive after winning the Boys 29er - Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Beaumont and Darling (GBR) take a dive after winning the Boys 29er - Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


A subdued Nael and Mercier (FRA) leaders going into the final race dropped a place after placing 10th- Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
A subdued Nael and Mercier (FRA) leaders going into the final race dropped a place after placing 10th- Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Cooley and Hoffman (AUS) celebrate their Silver Medal win - Boys 29er - Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Cooley and Hoffman (AUS) celebrate their Silver Medal win - Boys 29er - Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz





