Youth Olympic Games – US Sailing announces Athlete Selection System

Nacra 15’s racing at the recently-completed 2017 U.S. Youth Sailing Championship in Corpus Christi, Texas © Will Ricketson / US Sailing Nacra 15’s racing at the recently-completed 2017 U.S. Youth Sailing Championship in Corpus Christi, Texas © Will Ricketson / US Sailing

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/155935