Youth Olympic Games – US Sailing announces Athlete Selection System
by US Sailing today at 3:46 pm
Nacra 15’s racing at the recently-completed 2017 U.S. Youth Sailing Championship in Corpus Christi, Texas © Will Ricketson / US Sailing
US Sailing has released details of the athlete selection process for the 2018 U.S. Youth Olympic Sailing Team. Held every four years, the Youth Olympic Games (Buenos Aires 2018) will be the third edition of the event, and is expected to include nearly 4,000 athletes from over 200 nations. The sailing events are expected to include 100 athletes aged 15-18, and will run from October 6-18, 2018.
The sailing competition will include three disciplines and five fleets:
Kiteboarding (Boys and Girls) – IKA Twin Tip Racing (Slalom and Boardercross disciplines)
Windsurfing (Boys and Girls) – Techno 293+
Two-Person Multihull (Mixed) – Nacra 15
Prospective sailors hoping to compete in the event on behalf of the United States will need to be U.S. nationals, and must have been born between January 1, 2000 and December 31, 2003. World Sailing, the world governing body of the sport, has determined that the maximum quota of sailors allowed to compete per nation is three males and three females. The United States Olympic Committee (USOC) has determined that a maximum of four athletes, regardless of gender, will represent the United States at the Youth Olympic Games (YOG) in the sport of Sailing.
US Sailing has posted the complete athlete selection procedures and country qualification system here
.
World Sailing has also announced that each athlete will qualify his or her country for the Youth Olympic Games at specific qualification events. Quota slots are awarded in accordance with the procedures outlined in section D of World Sailing Qualification System. If the United States can qualify in one or more classes, US Sailing will select the athletes that will attend the YOG.
US Sailing intends to nominate four athletes, from a pool of eligible athletes, to the 2018 U.S. Youth Olympic Sailing Team through the use of a discretionary selection system based on recent racing results at key events. All nominations to the 2018 U.S. Youth Olympic Team are subject to USOC approval. These events include:
Place finish at the 2017/2018 North American and Caribbean Continental Qualification Tournaments
Place finish at the 2017/2018 World Championships
History of competitive performances within the last 12 months
