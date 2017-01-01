Please select your home edition
Edition
RS Sailing 728x90

Youth Match Racing Worlds - Harry Price (AUS) wins Round Robin stage

by World Sailing today at 6:52 am
The semifinal lineups have been decided at the Youth Match Racing World Championship © Tom Walker
Harry Price (AUS), George Anyon (NZL), Ettore Botticini (ITA), and American Greiner Hobbs emerged from the field of 12 teams from nine countries to advance to Saturday's semifinals in the Youth Match Racing World Championship hosted by Balboa Yacht Club.

'It's not ever easy deciding who to pick,' said Price at Friday evening's post-race press conference. 'We're feeling confident after racing this week, so we just decided to choose someone that we have beaten twice.'

Hobbs and Botticini began Friday tied for third with 10 wins behind Price and Anyon, with local favorite Charlie Welsh (USA) in fifth place, still having a fighting chance of advancing.

But Hobbs secured early wins to solidify his position in the semifinals. Botticini stumbled against a much-improved French team, skippered by Cyril Fortin. However, Welsh could not seal the deal, falling to Johanna Bergqvist (SWE).

Price entered the day with an unblemished record and advanced to the semifinals as the number one seed, with a record of 20-2. But it certainly was not a picnic cruise for the world #6 ranked match racer.

While Price's excellent boat speed shone during come-from-behind victories against the two American teams, his perfect record eventually fell to Felix Jacobsen of Denmark who has been near the bottom of the leaderboard all week. The Danes held on for a hard-earned two-boat length victory after a late onslaught of jibes from Price.

Price then lost a closely contested match to Botticini, so perhaps it is not a surprise he chose Hobbs over Botticini for his semifinal.

In the final race of the day, and the round robins, and with their respective semifinal spots secured, Price and second-seeded Anyon squared off in their second match of the Championship. Price had won the first. In this match, Price had the better of his opponent in an aggressive pre-start, starting clear ahead of Anyon.

In the steadily building afternoon breeze under typical Newport Beach bluebird sailing conditions, Price and his crew stretched their lead to win the four-leg, 20-minute match by four boat lengths.

The best-of-five semifinals will begin Saturday at 1130 PDT, followed by a best-of-five final.
Giacomo Yacht SaleBIA 2017 Sydney 660x82 SailingJeanneau Sunfast 660x82

Related Articles

Lendy Cowes Week – More action shots from Day 6 by Ingrid Abery
Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from day six Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from day six
Posted on 4 Aug Lendy Cowes Week – Day 6 action shots by Ingrid Abery
Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from day six Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from day six
Posted on 4 Aug Upwind slog forecast as Volvo Ocean Race tackles Rolex Fastnet Race
Xabi and his Spanish team found record-breaking form in winds of up to 35 knots to take the first of four Leg Zero races While MAPFRE took the honours, the racing was incredibly close among the entire fleet and there were plenty of positives for all the skippers to take from the first battle of the Volvo Ocean 65s in the official build-up to the race itself, which starts 22 October from Alicante.
Posted on 4 Aug Clipper Race and Volvo Ocean Race fleets take over Portsmouth Harbour
40% of Clipper Race crew, who come from all walks of life, have no previous sailing experience when they first sign up. Since the Clipper Race started over twenty years ago almost 5,000 people have been turned into ocean racers. Crew members can choose to compete in individual race legs or the entire challenge.
Posted on 4 Aug International WASZP Games – Close at the top after superb Day 2
The first race of the afternoon, race four of the Championship, was started around 1530hrs in a light to moderate breeze A three lap trapezoid course was set with the marks brought in a bit to create shorter laps. The majority of the 53 strong fleet crowded the committee boat end of the start in order to get up on the foils as the start gun went.
Posted on 4 Aug 36 Copa del Rey MAPFRE – Argo wins Day 2 but Mamma Aiuto! soars
After their miserable start, GC32 Villasimius Cup winner Jason Carroll charged on to the Bay of Palma stage reformed man This included the call that ‘left was best’, which generally it was. In all four starts today Argo won the pin end. Her performance launched Argo up the leaderboard, but nonetheless she remains second, still a massive ten points behind the leader.
Posted on 4 Aug Day 6 round up report at Lendy Cowes Week
Today delivered big winds to largest yachts at Lendy Cowes Week, which have been competing in Triple Crown series Today delivered big winds to the largest yachts at Lendy Cowes Week, which have been competing in the Sevenstar Triple Crown series over the past three days.
Posted on 4 Aug Lendy Cowes Week - Ludde’s challenging day
Gust of 35 knots and big seas challenged Ludde Ingvall and his CQS crew in their race around the Isle of Wight today Gust of 35 knots and big seas challenged Ludde Ingvall and his CQS crew in their race around the Isle of Wight today, as the opportunity to break the record for the course seemed so achievable, but then slipped from their grasp.
Posted on 3 Aug Lendy Cowes Week - CQS testing the gear
Ludde Ingvall and his team on CQS carved a brave course around Solent in conditions that kept most of other teams ashore Ludde Ingvall and his team on CQS carved a brave course around the Solent today in conditions that kept most of the other teams ashore. With winds in the 28 to 34 knot range, racing was cancelled for all but the two biggest classes at Lendy Cowes Week.
Posted on 3 Aug Knots are great, but beware of limitations
Paul Dyer, technical manager at Marlow Ropes, tests the effects of knots and splices on rope strength. Paul Dyer, technical manager at Marlow Ropes, tests the effects of knots and splices on rope strength. There's a knot for every application and for many applications there is no better solution than a knot. Nonetheless it is important to be aware of the limitations of knots.
Posted on 3 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy