Youth Match Racers to compete for Rose Cup in Fort Worth

The thrill and excitement of match racing will be on full display this Father’s Day Weekend in the Lone Star State as the 2017 U.S.

Youth Match Racing Championship for the Rose Cup will be hosted by the Fort Worth Boat Club for three days of racing on Eagle Mountain Lake. Racing begins at this US Sailing National Championship on Friday, June 16 and concludes Sunday, June 18.

In its brief, yet impactful history on the match racing circuit this invitational event for 16 to 20 year olds has served as an outstanding training ground for young sailors who are passionate about match racing and focused on competing at the next level.

Ten teams of four, consisting of at least one female crew per boat, will be racing the J/22. Coaching and instruction will play a major role in these sailors’ experience this week in Fort Worth. Five-time U.S. Match Racing Champion, Dave Perry, will lead a North U Advanced Match Racing Clinic on Wednesday and Thursday, June 14 and 15.

“I’m really excited to work with the 40 sailors competing this week at the U.S. Youth Match Racing Championship,” said Perry. “They are the best youth match racers in the country and will soon be competing at the college level and for the U.S. Match Racing Championship.”

Originally known as the Rose Cup, this event was founded by members of the Balboa Yacht Club and the Newport-Balboa Sailing & Seamanship Association (NBSSA), and was started as an invitational youth match race event in 2010. The mission is to promote youth match racing in the U.S. and improve the skills of racers from around the country in national and international competition. In 2015, US Sailing elevated the Rose Cup to an official US Sailing National Championship.

This regatta is the first of two US Sailing National Championships in the match racing discipline this year. Oakcliff Sailing will host the U.S. Match Racing Championship in October.
