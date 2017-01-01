Youth America's Cup - Help the NZL Sailing Team to compete in Bermuda
by RNZYS today at 4:22 am
In January this year, Yachting New Zealand announced the NZL Sailing Team to compete for this year’s Red Bull Youth America’s Cup.
New Zealand win the inaugural Red Bull Youth America’s Cup in San Francisco in 2013 Red Bull Youth America's Cup
The NZL Sailing Team will go into the event, which runs in conjunction with the America’s Cup in Bermuda in June, as defending champions.
Logan Dunning Beck will be skipper and helmsman for the campaign and will be joined by Stewart Dodson, Isaac McHardie, Micah Wilkinson, Matt Kempkers, Luca Brown, Harry Hull and Josh Salthouse.
Now they need your financial help to get there and have opened a Give A Little page
