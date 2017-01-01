Please select your home edition
Edition
Gold Coast Marine Expo 2017 728x90

Youth America's Cup - Help the NZL Sailing Team to compete in Bermuda

by RNZYS today at 4:22 am
New Zealand win the inaugural Red Bull Youth America’s Cup in San Francisco in 2013 Red Bull Youth America's Cup
In January this year, Yachting New Zealand announced the NZL Sailing Team to compete for this year’s Red Bull Youth America’s Cup.

The NZL Sailing Team will go into the event, which runs in conjunction with the America’s Cup in Bermuda in June, as defending champions.

Logan Dunning Beck will be skipper and helmsman for the campaign and will be joined by Stewart Dodson, Isaac McHardie, Micah Wilkinson, Matt Kempkers, Luca Brown, Harry Hull and Josh Salthouse.

Now they need your financial help to get there and have opened a Give A Little page

To make your donation click here
Sail Exchange 660x82 1Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 51 and 57 660x82 1X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3

Related Articles

America's Cup - Ben Ainslie updates on Land Rover BAR's AC50
Land Rover BAR skipper Sir Ben Ainslie updates on how training has been going in the month since launching 'Rita' Land Rover BAR skipper Sir Ben Ainslie updates on how training has been going in the month since launching 'Rita', the boat they will race in the 35th America's Cup. This is one of the most critical times for any America's Cup team, as they see the results of the thousands of hours of design, testing and build that went into developing this high-performance yacht.
Posted on 8 Mar America's Cup - Tech Tuesday - Wingsail twist explained - Video
OTUSA Wing trimmer Kyle Langford (AUS) explains very interesting if technically complex nuances of wingsail control. For the latest in Oracle Team USA's TechTuesday series wing trimmer Kyle Langford (AUS) explains very interesting if technically complex nuances of wingsail control. Video by Javier Salinas / Oracle Team USA
Posted on 8 Mar Late afternoon racing and Bermudian ceremony will start America’s Cup
Racing will start at 5pm with America’s Cup Defender Oracle Team USA taking on Groupama Team France in first match race Racing will now start at 5pm with America’s Cup Defender Oracle Team USA taking on Groupama Team France in the first match race of the 35th America’s Cup. That battle will set the stage for races two, three and four of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers, when all six teams will take each other on the water on the first day of racing.
Posted on 3 Mar America's Cup - Artemis Racing sail their new AC50 for the first time
On Monday the Sweden's America's Cup Challenger, Artemis Racing sailed its new AC50 Magic Blue On Monday the team sailed its new America’s Cup Class yacht (AC50), Magic Blue, for the first time.The team will soon continue its two boat match racing programme against T2, the team’s second AC45S Surrogate or development boat, with Francesco Bruni at the helm.
Posted on 1 Mar America's Cup - Japanese launch new Challenger in Bermuda
A historic day today at the Dockyards in Bermuda as SoftBank Team Japan unveiled their brand new AC50 A historic day today at the Dockyards in Bermuda as SoftBank Team Japan unveiled their brand new America’s Cup Class race boat, Hikari, the next-generation boat designed to win the first ever America’s Cup for a Japanese flagged challenger. Hikari, meaning “flash of light”, was selected from over 430 names submitted by fans in Japan through a nationwide contest held by SoftBank Corp. in the le
Posted on 26 Feb America's Cup - Oracle Team USA loses crew overboard - Video
OTUSA video of crew member Graeme Spence when he fell off the front cross beam of the team's new AC50 Oracle Team USA came close to having a serious injury to crew member Graeme Spence when he fell off the front cross beam of the team's new AC50 - a situation that has been feared as he passed between the foils, while the new America's Cup Defender was sailing at speed.
Posted on 23 Feb America's Cup - Artemis Racing launches their AC50 in Bermuda
Artemis Racing's new race yacht, “Magic Blue”, was christened today by Torbjörn Törnqvist's wife, Natalia, at a special Artemis Racing's new race yacht, “Magic Blue”, was christened today by Torbjörn Törnqvist's wife, Natalia, at a special celebration in Bermuda. The launch sees the culmination of more than three years of intense design and development work, which began almost immediately after the finish of the 34th America’s Cup in San Francisco.
Posted on 22 Feb Gladwell's Line - AC50 Roll Call shows several late or absent
The AC50 unveiling/launch/sailing call-sheet has had a few additions since Land Rover BAR were the first to launch The AC50 unveiling/launch/sailing call-sheet has had a few additions since Land Rover BAR were the first to launch on February 6 - the earliest day permitted under the 28-day voluntary Blackout amendment to the Protocol governing the current event.
Posted on 21 Feb America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ's bike team in training - Video
Emirates Team New Zealand have released a short video of four of their grinding team in training Emirates Team New Zealand have released a short video of four of their grinding team in training - including two Olympic class sailors and an Olympic Gold medalist rower.
Posted on 20 Feb America's Cup - Oracle Team USA sails AC50 for first time in Bermuda
Oracle Team USA took to the Great Sound on Monday, sailing its newly launched America's Cup Class boat, '17' Oracle Team USA took to the Great Sound on Monday, sailing its newly launched America's Cup Class boat, '17', for the first time. 'We had a successful day,' said skipper Jimmy Spithill dockside after the training session. 'First impressions were great. The boat went really well, so everyone is happy.'
Posted on 20 Feb
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy