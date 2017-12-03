Please select your home edition
Edition
Pantaenius AUS Always 728x90

Yours or Mine?

by John Curnow, Editor, Sail-World.com AUS today at 3:00 am
Picture says a thousand words, huh! © Rod Emmerson
The origins of this headline were in a Facebook post that went along the lines of, ‘My Aussies are going to beat your Aussie!’ To be honest, it was kind of sad moment, for it was a clear and present reminder that we have not played in the space as a country since One Australia. Hoodoo Gurus moment right there – ‘Like wow. Wipeout.’ Following that revelation on FB, there were some clever cartoons that appeared during the week, too. Rod Emmerson summed up one side of the equation pretty smartly with our hero pic.

Elena Achilli also chimed in with a good one that certainly highlighted a very key point in it all. Given the results to date, the exhausted Eagle could well be the telling tale! Alas, for us, it is all about whether Ashby will beat Langford, Spithill, Hurst, Newton, and Slingsby (who as the dual passport holder is the designated Seppo)? From there, the questions continue. Did OTUSA buy Softbank to have it available to become Oracle Two, as it were? Only Oracle can have a second boat, and its hulls are the same as OTUSA, for what it’s worth.

To pooped to race? © Elena Achilli http://www.Achillielena.com
To pooped to race? © Elena Achilli http://www.Achillielena.com



They could leave the ‘Japanese’ grinders on, and buy putting Spithill and Slingsby on board, get back out racing should there be a prang or other issue. Equally, OTUSA put a cyclor on the first boat inside two days, so it would not be outside the realms of possibility to be doing that in a shed right now. You could almost expect the wheel and controls to be same between the two boats as well.

Right oh. The next point will be to see which recently unemployed AC sailors show up at Lake Garda for the Moth World Championship. They expect to have 200 go into the mix, so it will be a grand affair like no other. Given the extremely low output of Exocets produced to date, which have dominated the results since their arrival not that long ago, a fun game might be to find them inside the armada of Mach 2 foiling Moths on the glorious and oh-so-picturesque lake in Northern Italy.

Sam and Will Phillips 49er European Championship 2016 © Beau Outteridge
Sam and Will Phillips 49er European Championship 2016 © Beau Outteridge



Last week we looked at the reinvigorated Sail Melbourne that will run from November 29 to December 3, 2017. This week, news of the Tasman Project surfaced. One of the comments from last week was, “You never know, perhaps an Asia Pacific Cup or similar could get up… With the Euro circuit now dwarfing the SWC, it is more than pipe dream stuff.”

So if the Tasman Project had arrived a year earlier it might have kept a SWC event Downunder. Remember, once upon a time Sail Sydney and Sail Melbourne were both ISAF Grade 1 events, only one step below the Olympics in world ranking, which is important to note. However New Zealand chose not to support them and equally the AST similarly ignored NZL events. Of course, these two countries won an impressive eight medals in sailing at Rio.

Now here’s the thing. Had they supported each other, then many other countries would have been motivated to campaign down under in recent years, for the Antipodeans are clearly at the pointy end of many a fleet. With team GBR and USA under Aussie management, as it were, could we now see some of the Euros and Seppos come to play? As one industry legend said to me, “Evidently it appears that after the SWC has been lost in the Southern hemisphere, they realise what they have forsaken. Olympic campaigners learn how to think two steps ahead. Seems now like the athletes need to coach the administrators?” Cannot argue with that, and we’ll certainly cover it on Sail-World.com and see what goes down.

Now if you would like to receive the Sail-World newsletter each week, then please go to the 'Newsletter' button at the top of the Sail-World home page and enter your details. Simples...

Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82BIA 2017 Adelaide 660x82 Sailing

Related Articles

Joyous
It's not hard to be impressed by the Mooloolaba Yacht Club and happily refer to themselves as the little club that could It is hard not to be impressed by the Mooloolaba Yacht Club. They happily refer to themselves as the little club that could, and boy can they actually do it. Pulling off their annual Etchells Australasian Championship is a herculean task for a club with no formal locale, yet in a massive display of putting the shoulder to the grindstone, the clubs band of trusty, and mighty volunteers...
Posted on 13 Jun It was always going to end in tears
Somebody had to go home early. It was in the actual design of the thing, after all. Somebody had to go home early. It was in the actual design of the thing, after all. It is so incredibly old school, but there would be no blue ribbons for all competitors here! However, to then find out that is was the French, who are the greatest multihullers in the world, did make it all seem particularly peculiar and odd.
Posted on 5 Jun Here's the thing...
There’s some serious racing going on. It’s in Bermuda, and you can get all the hot intel about it right here There’s some serious racing going on. It’s in Bermuda, and you can get all the hot intel about it, right here on Sail-World.com. For others, it is not the be all and end all, so then as to not to alienate anyone, we’ll move on. Save for one thing, however. Should the Kiwis win with their Aussie Skipper, it will be good for the region.
Posted on 30 May The return to Coffs!
The word is out that the new race to Coffs Harbour is on. The phoenix would run once again in the Christmas timeslot The word is out that the new race to Coffs Harbour is on. The phoenix would run once again in the traditional Christmas timeslot, and also be the much easier to digest 200 or so miles. The ‘new’ race would also be geared towards club racers, so they, and their non-pro crews could be out and back, and almost more importantly, returned to work before anyone missed them. Bring it on...
Posted on 22 May Breadth and depth
Been fortunate to see all manner of craft over the last week or so. Metre boats, One Design, production cruisers, maxis Been fortunate to see all manner of craft over the last week or so. Metre boats, One Design, production cruisers, maxis, racers new, like Ker40s to old, such as Adams 10, and then a smattering of off the beach classes as well. It is cool in South and wet in Sydney, so maybe it was the notion of the commencement soon enough of the boat watching season that had me thinking shorts and big hats.
Posted on 15 May Bad Haircuts
We’ve all had at least one. One that we’d admit to, at any rate, which simply means there could be plenty more. We’ve all had at least one. One that we’d admit to, at any rate, which simply means there could be plenty more. Still, there were others who adopted the one really poor look and then clung to it, much like the skipper with the helm in his hands as the band played on to ensure the ambience was just right, and other more officious ones kept rearranging those deckchairs…
Posted on 8 May Riff!
Unashamedly, the whole thing began with a story this week from the Australian Sailing Team Unashamedly, the whole thing began with a story this week from the Australian Sailing Team. Actually, they’ve all been good. Fresh, exciting, and it is no doubt as a result of the AST sailors opening up more. Also lovely to see some top results at the regatta in Hyeres too, even if others are more like a scatter graph at present.
Posted on 1 May You can almost see it
The windward/leeward is great fun and a real test of your skills. True, it might be hard for the uninitiated to follow The windward/leeward is great fun and a real test of your skills. True, it might be hard for the uninitiated to follow, but then sailing is not the world’s largest spectator sport by any means. Badminton does rate higher, after all. Still, when you’re doing it, you not really worried about little racquets and small, caged up, feathered thingamabobs.
Posted on 24 Apr Almost got sad…
Then realised that in fact racing was not over. It was just a change in focus, that’s all. Then realised that in fact racing was not over. It was just a change in focus, that’s all. Black Jack stormed away to grab Line Honours in the Brisbane to Gladstone, and thanks also to Nigel Statham for providing us with more info. Of course it could be the 70’ rocketship’s last outing under that name, with the 40 and now 100 to be Peter Harburg’s nautical passions.
Posted on 18 Apr Rotten…
Spoiled rotten. Indulged. Blessed. Having a ball. Anointed from on high. These might have been some of the terms... Spoiled rotten. Indulged. Blessed. Having a ball. Anointed from on high. These might have been some of the terms used to describe the 10th Sail Port Stephens. However, it was probably more in the smiles, the buzz on the quay in the morning, and the audible volume back at Broughton’s each night after sailing. Indeed, on the only non-sailing day, Thursday, it was not a ghost a town...
Posted on 10 Apr
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy