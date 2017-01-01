Please select your home edition
Edition
Insun - AC Program

Young prepared for tight battle at Laser Radial World Championship

by Anisha Walkerley / RYA today at 1:40 pm
Young prepared for tight battle at Laser Radial World Championship © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy
Alison Young is putting notions of a world title repeat to the back of her mind as she prepares for the Laser Radial World Championship which kicks off in Medemblik, the Netherlands, on Monday (21 August).

The 30-year-old became the first British woman to win a World Championship in a solo Olympic dinghy class on the waters of Vallarta, Mexico, last year.

While Young says being defending champion has given extra impetus to this edition’s build-up, she knows it will count for little when she takes to the startline alongside 99 rivals from 41 nations when competition starts on the IJsselmeer next week (21-26 August).

“Winning the Worlds last year adds an extra bit of bite to this year’s regatta, but from Monday that’s irrelevant,” the Bewdley sailor remarked.

“I hope I can put in a performance that my support team and I can be proud of. I’m not going to be trying to come second, I will be trying to execute the best performance I can and it’ll either be good enough to get a result or not.”

The two-time Olympian had an injury-marred start to this post-Olympic year, with a best 2017 performance to date coming at the World Cup event in Hyeres where she finished fourth.

She’s determined to put on a good show and remain in the mix in the closely-fought women’s single-handed fleet, where the title contenders will include home hopeful and Olympic Champion Marit Bouwmeester and Belgian world number one Evi Van Acker. Japan’s Manami Doi won the Delta Lloyd Regatta at the same venue in May.

“In reality my season so far has been poor, I haven't been racing at my best, but I will be fighting hard every second of every race and if I string together enough of the right components then I’m sure I can be competitive,” said a resolute Young.

“It’s Medemblik, it’s going to be shifty and choppy, we’ll have some light wind races and some windy races. The fleet is competitive so I expect the racing to be tight.

“I’ll need to keep focussed and be prepared to chip away and scrap for every place.”

National Lottery-funded British Sailing Team talents Georgina Povall, Ellie Cumpsty and Clementine Thompson will also be flying the flag at the Laser Radial Worlds in Medemblik next week.

Meanwhile, Finn Class u23 European Champion Henry Wetherell will have an eye on Junior Worlds glory at the Finn Silver Cup in Balatonfured, Hungary, from 22-27 August. Hector Simpson will also be in action for the British Sailing Team.
Naiad/Oracle SupplierJeanneau Sunfast 660x82BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82

Related Articles

Laser Radial Youth World Championships – Day 5
The fleets were divided into Gold and Silver fleets, with additional Bronze and Emerald fleets for the boys Under gray skies and rain, the breeze built from 10 knots for the first race up around 15 knots for the second – the heaviest wind seen at the event thus far.
Posted on 17 Aug OK Dinghy World No.1 for the third time for Greg Wilcox
Greg has returned to the top of the OK Dinghy World Ranking list for the third time since the World Ranking was created Tomasz Gaj and Pawel Pawlaczyk from Poland record career bests in second and third, as does fourth placed Henrik Kofoed. The August release includes 488 sailors, 56 of whom sailed their first ranking event in 2017. The Wiorld Ranking list, and the numbers sailing OK Dinghy, keeps getting bigger.
Posted on 17 Aug Early peek at Tokyo for Aussie World beaters
World Champion sailors, Rio Olympic silver medalists Mathew Belcher/Will Ryan will get a precious taste of 2020 Games World Champion sailors, Rio Olympic silver medalists Mathew Belcher and Will Ryan, will get a precious taste of the 2020 Games environment when they contest the 470 Class Japan Championships at Enoshima, starting on Friday.
Posted on 17 Aug 2017 Laser Radial Youth World Championships - Day 4
Three races were completed today in each fleet, concluding the qualifying series for the 2017 Laser Radial Youth Worlds Three races were completed today in each fleet, concluding the qualifying series for the 2017 Laser Radial Youth World Championships in Holland.
Posted on 17 Aug Young British Finn squad head to U23 Finn World Championship
Two years ago the British Finn class recognised that many of the young sailors in the class could benefit from training The squad of six, under the guidance of coach James Hadden, a former British Sailing Team member, have made significant improvements.
Posted on 16 Aug Mirror World Championship - Overall report
Australia hasn’t had a Mirror World Champion for 26 years. The 2019 Mirror Worlds will be sailed on Sydney Harbour. Australia hasn’t had a Mirror World Champion for 26 years. The 2019 Mirror World Championship will be sailed on Sydney Harbour. As hosts our message to the world’s Mirror sailors is… PLEASE... DON’T… COME.
Posted on 16 Aug Laser Radial Youth World Championships – Day 3
After the initial AP flag was taken down, the yellow fleet attempted the first race in a bit more wind and light rain. With enough speed to sail off the start and upwind, the fleet managed to cover two thirds of the first beat before the wind shifted 40 degrees to the left and the race was abandoned. The wind continued to shift left 20 more degrees before dying completely.
Posted on 15 Aug A medal for the 470 Medal Maker
Australian Sailing’s Head Coach and 470 Coach since 1997 Victor Kovalenko has an unparalleled coaching record Australian Sailing’s Head Coach and 470 Coach since 1997 Victor Kovalenko has an unparalleled coaching record, his sailors have won ten Olympic medals and 19 world championships. He is widely known as the Medal Maker and his string of coaching success continued recently when the 470 World Championship 2017 was won in Thessaloniki Greece, by Australia’s Mat Belcher and Will Ryan.
Posted on 15 Aug Laser Radial Youth World Championships – Day 2
Yoshihiro sailed to easy win in the blue fleet while Tomasgaard found his form to take a bullet in the boy’s red fleet On Alpha Course, the yellow fleet got off their start under a U Flag and Ireland’s Ewan Mcmahon led the way around the course with Josh Armit of New Zealand and Australian Caelin Winchcombe close on his tail. The following blue and red fleets had multiple general recalls before finally starting race one.
Posted on 14 Aug U23 Finn World Championship – Preview
Phillip Kasüske reflects on his Finn campaign since then and his experience at the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup. Kasüske, from Berlin, comes from a tight group of young German Finn sailors that first emerged in 2014 and have gradually progressed each year. He missed selection for Rio 2016 but was close enough to know he was on the right path if he wanted to qualify for Tokyo in 2020.
Posted on 14 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy