Young people in recovery from cancer sail into Newcastle

Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust Round Britain leg 5 crew Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust Round Britain leg 5 crew Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/155060

by Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust today at 5:18 pmThe stopover in Newcastle will be the end of leg six of the trip that began in Largs, Scotland on 20th May. The young people, who are just some of the 100 young people who will be involved in the 2,400 mile journey around the British Isles, joined the voyage yacht Moonspray in Edinburgh on Sunday.The crew of seven, five of whom have undergone treatment for cancer, include Cameron Dowell, 16, from West Lothian; Noah Duncan, 14, from Fife and Thomas Atherton, 13, from Durham. All have sailed with the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust previously, helping them regain their confidence following treatment for cancer.Cameron said: 'It's been brilliant to sail with the Trust again this week. Being part of the Round Britain 2017 voyage is amazing and I can't wait to see the Millennium Bridge open as we sail into the centre of Newcastle on Thursday.' The new crew, who will be sailing to Hull, will be welcomed on board on Sunday July 2nd.While in Newcastle, some of the Trust team will be visiting young people still undergoing treatment for cancer at the Great North Children's Hospital to discuss some of the support and opportunities available after treatment.There will be the opportunity for the general public to have a look around the yacht, meet some of the full time crew on Moonspray and find out more about the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust on Saturday afternoon between 1-4pm at Newcastle City Marina. All are welcome on board for a chat with plenty of tea and biscuits supplied!Saturday 1st July is a significant day for the charity, as not only is Newcastle the first major stopover in England for Round Britain 2017, they are also proud to be the Official Race Charity for the world-famous Round the Island Race, taking place on the same day. The Solent-based race will see four boats and 28 young people from the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust join the 1400 other yachts enjoying an exciting day of racing around the Isle of Wight.Hannah Spencer, full time Mate for Round Britain 2017 said: 'It's great to be part of the Trust as they sail around the big island [Round Britain] and the little island [Isle of Wight] simultaneously - I have been part of both these adventures now so its fantastic knowing that young people up and down the UK are enjoying such different but equally amazing experiences. It is through these experiences that young people can start to rebuild their confidence following treatment for cancer, just as I have over the past seven years with the Trust.'The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust aims to build confidence through positive shared experiences. For every young person they currently support, there are nine they cannot, yet. This can only be changed with a shift in awareness, both within hospital and medical support networks, and a step change in public profile. The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust hope that Round Britain 2017 and its social media campaign #tell9people will be a key catalyst for this change.The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust is a national charity that takes young people, aged between eight and 24 from across the UK, on sailing and other water-based adventures to help them rebuild their confidence after cancer treatment.