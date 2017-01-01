Please select your home edition
Edition
Protector 728x90

Young gun shows how it's done at the 2017 Jollyboat Nationals

by Jim Molloy today at 4:49 am
Double Handed champions, Blair and Adin - 2017 Jollyboat Nationals HSC HSC
Hamish Hall-Smith took overall honours with a master class in handling a Jolly boat in all conditions. The event was hosted by Howick Sailing club and it is safe to say they couldn't have done a better job.

The facilities were great, the atmosphere was convivial, the race officiating was professional and efficient. All the feedback was extremely positive.

The Jollyboat community would like to thank Marc Frewin and the shore based team for the fantastic organisational effort and Richard Lane and his team for the on-water organisation.

It would be hard to fault any aspect of the three days - a personal highlight was the spit roast and garden bar.

Looking at the sailing....

The first day saw perfect weather with a moderate breeze (better suited to the lighter sailors) which saw Steve Tennent and Mark Winters join Hamish at the top of the fleet after day one.

Greg Wilshire and his daughter Kaylia - 2017 Jollyboat Nationals © HSC HSC
Greg Wilshire and his daughter Kaylia - 2017 Jollyboat Nationals © HSC HSC



Saturday was a different story with the wind freshening and better suited to double handed or the larger frame sailor. Both Grim and Blair turning in some good results.
Sunday initially saw very light winds, at around 2-3 knots, perfect if you're sub 75 Kgs. Unfortunately, the race officer was looking for the sea breeze to kick in to provide and even playing field.

I suspect the heavy brigade we're looking for an abandonment; but the breeze filled in and we got some very good racing.

What was interesting to see was one sailor showed a consistency in all conditions and deservedly took the honours. Hamish Hall-Smith recorded nothing lower than fourth for a Net of 9; to take the overall and single handed trophies, winning 5 of the 8 races with two seconds. He adds the J14 national title to the Farr 3.7 national title he won in 2016, and is the youngest winner in history in both classes.

Congratulations to Blair Gerrard, sailing with his son Adin, in taking out the double handed division.

The handicap trophy went to newcomer Nathan Pinch who’s just bought Storm.

Lining up for a start - 2017 Jollyboat Nationals © HSC HSC
Lining up for a start - 2017 Jollyboat Nationals © HSC HSC



There were some learnings and improvement opportunities for all sailors over the weekend:
- Club starting techniques don’t cut it - The race officer will ping you if over at the start
- Barging and lack of compliance with the basics of 'avoiding a collision' will see carnage at marks
- You can't change sails or crew mid regatta - good idea to read the NOR
- It is possible to capsize in two knots of breeze - just ask Bill for tips
- It's easier to control your boom position if your mainsheet is installed properly and not trailing behind the transom

Despite the pile up at the wing mark the sportsmanship and camaraderie was superb. It's also good to see no boats receiving significant damage.

At the AGM the class also voted in a change in name from the Jollyboat to the more modern and less confusing J14. People’s reaction has always been “you sail a what?” when you try to to explain what a Jolly is. Another motion was also passed to begin investigation of a new square top mainsail design.

Nathan, Handicap Winner in Storm - 2017 Jollyboat Nationals © HSC HSC
Nathan, Handicap Winner in Storm - 2017 Jollyboat Nationals © HSC HSC



A vote of thanks was also passed to Graham Fleury who stepped down from running the class this year after many years of dedicated service. Under Graham’s leadership, supported through help from rules expert John Clinton, the class rules were updated and streamlined, the WOF declaration system was strengthened, and the class’s national profile continues to draw in new sailors.

Thanks to all who took part in making this such a successful regatta. The class is in good health!

Hamish, winner of the 2017 National title - 2017 Jollyboat Nationals © HSC HSC
Hamish, winner of the 2017 National title - 2017 Jollyboat Nationals © HSC HSC

Sail Port Stephens 2017 660x82Barz Optics - Kids rangeBandG AUS Triton2 660x82

Related Articles

Trofeo Princesa Sofía Iberostar - Showdown Saturday on Bay of Palma
The final day of the 48th Trofeo Princesa Sofia Iberostar on Mallorca’s Bay of Palma will be a test for sailors The final day of the 48th Trofeo Princesa Sofia Iberostar on Mallorca’s Bay of Palma will be a test for sailors but also for the new formats which are designed to produce simpler, more engaging action on the last day.
Posted today at 4:17 am Finn format test heads to finale as first finalists are qualified
After the close of the first stage for the Finn fleet at 48th Trofeo Princesa Sofia Iberostar first finalists are known After the close of the first stage for the Finn fleet at the 48th Trofeo Princesa Sofia Iberostar in Palma, the first finalists are known and the rest of the sailors now know what they need to do to make the finals. Alican Kaynar, from Turkey and Deniss Karpak, from Estonia, go right through to the Final on Saturday and can benefit from a day off on Friday.
Posted on 31 Mar Trofeo Princesa Sofía IBEROSTAR – FX Girls running away With the title
In the driving seat in the Womens Skiff, 49er FX, Germany’s Victoria Jurcoz and Anika Lorenz currently look unstoppable The Finn class sailors holding counsel, not making any premature judgements about the format innovation which responds to the need to deliver easily understood, exciting, televisual finales to the Olympic events.
Posted on 30 Mar Trofeo Princesa Sofía IBEROSTAR – A day of snakes and ladders in Palma
Rising stars James Peters-Fynn Sterritt continued their consistent form at the front of the 49er fleet on Thursday It’s been a day of mixed feelings in the Nacra 17. Ben Saxton-Steph Orton, who paired up for this regatta after just a week training together, were pleased with their day. The duo now sit in fifth place overall, but remain focused that the regatta is still about learning and enjoying it.
Posted on 30 Mar Aero Australian Championship at Black Rock this weekend
This weekend’s Skiff Regatta 2017 in Victoria will feature the largest competitive gathering of Aero sailboats This weekend’s Skiff Regatta 2017 hosted by Black Rock Yacht Club in Victoria will feature the largest competitive gathering of Aero sailboats in Australia, with 24 entries lining up for the second ever RS Aero national championship.
Posted on 30 Mar Trofeo Princesa Sofía IBEROSTAR – Perfect day of three wins
Making the difference so far is the Germans' superior strength and experience, as one of the crews in Palma Hungry to make their mark at the 49er FX European Championships when they come to their home water of Kiel in June, the duo who have sailed together since 2011 have been a class apart so far at the European season opener.
Posted on 29 Mar Trofeo Princesa Sofía Iberostar - Back to business
It was a return to business as usual for the second day of competition at Trofeo Princesa Sofía Iberostar regatta. From a funky first day of racing when the promising solid morning breeze evaporated to become difficult, shifty and unsettled and then disappeared, it was a return to business as usual for the second day of competition at the 48th edition of the Trofeo Princesa Sofía Iberostar regatta.
Posted on 29 Mar Princesa Sofia Iberostar– Breeze shuffles fleet but Karpak still leads
The first race of the day was won by Hungarian, Zsombor Berecz, from Alessio Spadoni of Italy and Piotr Kula of Poland. The first race of the day was won by Hungarian, Zsombor Berecz, from Alessio Spadoni of Italy and Piotr Kula of Poland. Max Salminen of Sweden, then won the second race from Alican Kaynar, of Turkey and Ondrej Teply, of the Czech Republic.
Posted on 28 Mar Princesa Sofía Iberostar – New wave of passion in Palma
Laser Radial champion Alison Young did not have the regatta she dreamed of in Rio. But she is back in the boat she loves For many of the 833 sailors racing at the opening day of what is effectively the start of the new four year Olympic cycle of European regattas brings a unique excitement.
Posted on 27 Mar Princesa Sofia Iberostar – Karpak consistent as format test begins
A 15-20 knots in first race rose to more than 20 knots, before dropping from 15 down to five knots in the second race. Karpak got away to the best start at with a 3, 2 scoreline, leaving him at the top of the fleet, on a day when many sailors picked up wildly different scores as the wind played tricks with the fleet in the second race.
Posted on 27 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy