Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resource 2016

You spin me right round

by John Curnow today at 12:56 am
Dead or Alive. The late Pete Burns prior to the surgery disasters... © .
Vinyl records went the way of the dodo with first CDs, and then now with the likes of MP3 and streaming. Recently, we have had unbelievable records set by Thomas Coville and then Armel Le Cléac’h. Soon (with over 1200nm in the bank as it were), it would seem to be the turn of the crew on board IDEC Sport for a record after their spin right round, as well. This is quite simply, utterly terrific stuff.

So just as technology changed music, so too has it had a massive paradigm shift with vessel design. The round after this next one of the VOR will have boats very different to the VO65s we now know, and it will Aussie Nick Bice’s job to sort that one out. The Pterodactyls are fully foiling on three, but will the next monos also go from semi-foiling, to reduce displacement, to totally airborne, with the daggerboards utilising a T-Foil or the J-Foils being even more ‘Dali-esque’?

Now here’s the thing! Are we to see equally monumental changes in the coverage of sailing, just as we have in vessel design? It used to be that sailing had less airtime than badminton, but now? Will sailing finally be a TV sport? The answer may well lie in the rapid, read light speed, development of drones. The pace of development there is only highlighted by the lack of progress with legislation covering their usage the world over.

June 17, 2015. Dongfeng viewed through a drone camera - Leg 9 in the English Channel © Yann Riou / Dongfeng Race Team
June 17, 2015. Dongfeng viewed through a drone camera - Leg 9 in the English Channel © Yann Riou / Dongfeng Race Team



As is often the case, it is the military/security contracts that have funded the advancements. FLIR now have a still/motion/infra-red ‘payload’ for a small drone, and please do not get me started on armed ones! Yet the importance of the technology is well and truly demarcated by the VOR’s Mark Turner, who says that drones will be a standard part of the On Board Reporters armoury (chose that word on purpose) for the 2017/18 race. As the drones have got faster, expect to see a lot more mid-ocean footage, which will be courtesy of software like auto-landing.

Forward flight for a small drone (non-UAV type) is around 30 knots, and they have auto-take off and landing, they return to base to charge as soon as the batteries get low, recharge in 15 minutes and then return to the sky for another 40 minutes of flight time. In addition to all that, they also have auto-avoidance technology built right in.

Helicopter and TV boats in action Fremantle - ISAF World Sailing Championships © Robert Deaves/Finn Class http://www.finnclass.org
Helicopter and TV boats in action Fremantle - ISAF World Sailing Championships © Robert Deaves/Finn Class http://www.finnclass.org



What does it all mean? Well you take two of these and you end up with constant aerial coverage and none of the air wash a full-scale chopper delivers. Never again will we have a situation where an errant media boat driver runs up the leeward side of (Sir) Ben Ainslie to send significant wash his way. True we won’t have the footage of Ainslie’s response either, but that is a good thing! Remember that at the time, the Secretary General of ISAF was Ainslie’s Brother in Law, Jerome Pels.

Equally, we will never again have a media director place a media boat in front of a Line Honours contender, and then blame the yacht for the inevitable collision. How that bobstay remained intact I will never know… At any rate, it all means that the people responsible for delivering the action will be far more like a movie director, with much less of a need to be a super-skilled pilot.

SuperFoiler - concept graphics by Morelli & Melvin © SuperFoiler http://www.superfoiler.com
SuperFoiler - concept graphics by Morelli & Melvin © SuperFoiler http://www.superfoiler.com



Yes, in the brave new world, sailing may be on its way to rivalling the BBL. OK, that is ambitious, but aim high I say. Perhaps this is why the renderings from the SuperFoilers clearly show a drone in the middle of the action. Might be a good time to remind Jack and the team to have the five-second delay on the audio track…. Finally it all means that we are off, and isn’t that marvellous. Cannot wait to see where it all goes.

Now if you would like to receive the Sail-World newsletter each week, then please go to the 'Newsletter' button at the top of the Sail-World home page and enter your details. Simples...

Sail Exchange 660x82 1Festival of Sails 2017 660x82Henri Lloyd 50 Years

Related Articles

Lounge Music
What a groovy time that all was. Very sophisticated, and was the world so much simpler back then or what? What a groovy time that all was. Very sophisticated, and was the world so much simpler back then or what? It even managed it’s own parody with Jerry Lewis and the über-cool Purple Pit in the original Nutty Professor. I’ll just have an Alaskan Polar Bear Heater right now, thank you… Some will get their noses all twisted up about now saying it is all elevator music, but it was so well orchestrated
Posted on 15 Jan The race begins, or is that ends?
At this time of year it is great, for somewhere, some class is getting on with it, just as another is winding up. At this time of year it is great, for somewhere, some class is getting on with it, just as another is winding up. We have already had the likes of Javelins, Couta Boats, Sabres, Cherubs, and A-Class cats. Then boats like 13’ and 16’ skiffs on Lake Illawarra, along with the Moths in Hobart, are still underway, too. The Etchells are about to kick off, and soon thereafter it will be F18s, as well.
Posted on 9 Jan Utterly Speechless
As he screamed across the Pacific it felt like Thomas Coville’s efforts on the maxi-tri, Sodebo Ultim, were just visual Back a while ago, probably as he screamed across the Pacific, it felt like Thomas Coville’s efforts on the maxi-tri, Sodebo Ultim, were just visual. Here he was on a nice little graphic that showed how far a few thousand nautical miles ahead of the record he was, and how much further he had to run.
Posted on 2 Jan Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race - Suck it up, sunshine!
The 72nd start of the iconic blue water classic had 300,000 spectators lining the foreshores of Sydney Harbour The 72nd start of the iconic blue water classic had 300,000 spectators lining the foreshores of Sydney Harbour, another two million watching on TV, and the constant buzz and whir of media helicopters overhead. 88 boats, from Australia, USA, UK, Germany, Sweden, Russia, Japan, Korea, China, oh and New Zealand, had lined up on three start lines.
Posted on 31 Dec 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart - The Weather Gate
In order to win the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race there are three things you absolutely need to have accomplished In order to win the iconic Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race under IRC or ORCi rating, there are three things you absolutely need to have accomplished. Two of these you can certainly do something about, whereas the third is entirely out of your control.
Posted on 25 Dec 2016 Best All ‘Round
You could think that a title like that was referring to a boat that sailed well to every angle. You could think that a title like that was referring to a boat that sailed well to every angle. Certainly a lot of effort goes in to finding the right mix of hull form, rig, rags and appendages, but alas, this set of miscellaneous ramblings has nothing to do with the vessels we use when we go for a yacht. Rather, it is all about us, the humans who get on board.
Posted on 19 Dec 2016 Under 58 days…
... which would make this a piece about a lap of the globe, and one Thomas Colville. … which would make this a piece about a lap of the globe, and one Thomas Colville. He is well and truly more than on record pace, and now that he’s around the Horn, he just has to make it back. In the meantime he has had unbelievable results with massive daily averages, but when you cross the entire Pacific averaging 25.8kts, well, you are a God.
Posted on 12 Dec 2016 Under 24 hours…
…, which would then make this the really un-Hobart, ‘Hobart’ story. …, which would then make this the really un-Hobart, ‘Hobart’ story. Sean Langman and his Team Australia, together with their ORMA 60 trimaran of the same name, hold the record for a wind-powered dash down South at 29 hours, 52 minutes and 23 seconds. Along the way they punched out a tremendous top of 39.6 knots of boat speed, at an average of 21, to totally eclipse the monohull record of 42:23:12.
Posted on 5 Dec 2016 Flight of the Pterodactyls
And you can be sure that it is very much a product of, and absolutely going to change, the future of our sport. OK. Well that pretty much sets up a mindset from a time long, long ago. However, this is something from the here and now. And you can be sure that it is very much a product of, and absolutely going to change, the future of our sport. The SuperFoiler is 7.9m long, 5.14m wide, has a 12.5m rig and a 295kg sailing weight. It has been developed to be the fastest course yacht ever, so to get a handle on
Posted on 27 Nov 2016 Terry is Wise. Are you?
The next installment of the Volvo Ocean Race will require the Skipper and Navigator to have the RYA Yachtmaster ICC The next installment of the Volvo Ocean Race will require both the Skipper and Navigator to have the respected and vaunted RYA Yachtmaster International Certificate of Competence. Of course, many of them have already done a lap or more of the globe on the way to getting the prized gigs in the race often referred to as the Everest of yachting.
Posted on 21 Nov 2016
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy