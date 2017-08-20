Please select your home edition
by John Curnow, Editor, Sail-World AUS today at 8:50 pm
Smiling in the face of adversity - brilliant! © John Curnow
So around the country the racing began this weekend, or definitely in the last little while. Daylight savings is always a good trigger for the return to the norm, but just what is that? Brisbane had clouds and the precipitation that went with it, along with a fair bit of blow, whereas Melbourne had blue skies, the sunshine that goes with that, and a breeze that built during the day to a gentle little shove.

And so in just the one weekend, our great country continued to remind us that it has the power, it wields the hopes and fates, and we just need to enjoy whatever is to be served up. Yes. You do miss it if you are not out there to soak it all up, or is that suck it all up? Hhhmmmm.

So when I received an SMS that said, “Awesome Day (smiley face, smiley face, smiley face, smiley face), and the Handicap was blown to bits”, well I was really intrigued and inspired. This is a good little boat that’s well maintained, with a great crew on board, and they had been partaking in a 35nm passage race at the start of the new season, having raced all Winter.

They worked hard in a light to noticeable breeze to what would be the windward mark, having effectively made more than a bit of a dogleg to get there. At least the tide was running with them, and what a tide too, for it was around four knots. At any rate, being first around said mark, when they hand away at least 12 feet to the bigger boats, is a testament to both conviction and prowess in the same sentence.

Giddy up! © Alex McKinnon Photography http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Giddy up! © Alex McKinnon Photography http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com



Sound too good? You’re right! For no sooner had they rounded, and sent the bag skyward when the Gib clip gave way. Where was the tape you ask? No time to argue, for that four knot ebb tide is now on your nose, and in just 10 knots of shove, you need every bit of rag up the little fractional rig tin stick to give you some way, for the rounding mark is a channel marker, it is made of steel and probably displaces more than you do!!!

So you get the bag out of the drink, with all the krill it has just caught, and then get it up on a new halyard - pronto. Settle the boat and then you’re off. Now send someone up to change the halyard over (no doubt with tape this time), and remember you have tide against wind, so the seaway has stacked up a real treat! Atop the stick is just an awesome place to be at that point… Yummy!

Now they know the pointy end from the blunt, so they go inshore on the opposing side, and roll along the beach. It works. Not only are they out of the tide, they get some eddies for a nice elevator effect to boot. Back they go to the start/finish line to get there a full 15 minutes ahead of the next vessel, and over 20 in front of their main opposition. No one can adjust the figures enough to take that win away from them. Yes. It’s an awesome day, indeed. Ah the joy. You do miss it. Best we get back out there to await the next Gucci day…

Staying local, but well and truly changing tack, the latest Azzurra that did so well in the last 52 Super Series, is on its way here to be the new Hooligan. It was Rob Hanna that brought an earlier iteration of Azzurra here some time ago now. That vessel became Shogun V, and then Ichi Ban. It is now in Brisbane with a new owner. In the last month, the brand spanking new Ichi Ban landed and began getting worked up. Expect these two craft to have a ding-dong battle at every major regatta on the Eastern Seaboard over Summer and into next year.

Commitment 2016 – where it all began, the wonder of arriving on the Antarctic Peninsula © Kristen Anderson
Commitment 2016 – where it all began, the wonder of arriving on the Antarctic Peninsula © Kristen Anderson



Well then, it has to be that time, and just as Tim Shaw said, “But wait! There’s more.” Now you will have to go to the website for other news, for it has been yet another bumper week. Check out the links below as a sample of the articles, which include Summer action beginning in the Land of Oz, a lot of Nautor’s Swans and others at the Nations Trophy, GC32, VOR, AC, Mini Transat, the Clipper, get set for the Xmas time races, M32, the wonderful Kristen Anderson shows us that it is never to late to head to sea and begin a life of adventure, how to bid for a World Championship, the AST gets into the next Quadrennial, ESS, Melges 24, CQS not starting in this year’s Hobart with all the other supermaxis, some great names and awesome boats to show up for the VOR Legends, St Tropez, the 18s, Multihulls went to Pittwater, Fast 40s, and much, much more.

Also, well done to all the associations and events for all the news you have been supplying. Keep it up. Readers await you! Please ensure you have your club or class do the same via the submit function, just up in the top right of the Sail-World home page. In the meantime, go for a wander to review the proverbial plethora of material for you to explore on the site, from all over the globe. Also, do keep a weather eye on Sail-World. We are here to bring you the whole story…

