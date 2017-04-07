Please select your home edition
Edition
Abell Point Marina 728x90 Moor

You can almost see it

by John Curnow today at 7:00 am
Great fun, and has more spectators than sailing... .
The windward/leeward is great fun and a real test of your skills. True, it might be hard for the uninitiated to follow, but then sailing is not the world’s largest spectator sport by any means. Badminton does rate higher, after all. Still, when you’re doing it, you not really worried about little racquets and small, caged up, feathered thingamabobs.

The opportunity to do a passage race brings with it the chance to go about things differently. A downhill start is always a nice change, too. Just watching the varying approaches to the kite hoist always makes for great sport. And then there’s the ever changing scenery going past you. If you’re on a sled, or in a massively tidal waterway, that can be a constantly changing montage of colour, texture and in it’s own way, drama.

Funny to mention drama, for a passage race in this country usually means going near beaches and bricks, so getting the choices correct can mean you avoid the drama shows, and instead partake in the comedy, as you smile and joke about how well you’re doing. Speed over ground is always king, after all. If it is not a soldier’s course, and therefore a drag race, having the sails for the job and the crew on board to use them effectively will only enhance the overall show, and possibly take it from the small screen to the IMAX version in full high definition 3D. Our eyes are amazing instruments, you know…

Water whizzing past channel markers, boats with huge lateral yaw being pushed sideways to the tune of 30-40 degrees are some of the things you’ll see, as the silent, and nearly invisible forces of nature take charge of the situation. Some will stay with you for a long time, or perhaps even permanently. One that comes to mind for me is a bombora that runs along inside a bay, then up along a reef and sandbar that extends along the very coast it sits beside.

It stands up, entirely as if it is totally and utterly stationary, with the glinting light from the sun reflecting off of the orange peel effect of its surface in a captivating, albeit nearly surreal visual feast. Good thing I did not have the helm that particular day, for I reckon it would be as mesmerising as the old mermaids on the rocks tale, then you’d have quickly gone from the sublimely picturesque nature doco, and straight on to the late night horror movie!

You're going to need a bigger boat! © .
You're going to need a bigger boat! © .



Now the sun was mostly out, the breeze was in at the classic 10-15 knots from the warm direction, not the cold, and you really could say to yourself that it was indeed as you saw on the brochure when you bought into it all. To ensure that it was filed away as such, the best path to the next mark of the course meant you had to skirt the side of the sand, which was made really easy by the white water on the top of it, and Kevin Barr’s polarised specs. The shallower your draft, and the more daring the driver, the closer you went. The treat behind it was even flatter water and a beeline to the mark, which was just to the right of some more breaking water.

The whole thing suffered from just one issue. No kite, but there was the chance to have a little stern wiggle atop one of the small running waves just after the bar, and that, in conjunction with being able to see the bottom clearly, is what has lead to these 800 words. Thank God for sailing…

Lisa Blair in the engine room of Climate Action Now! © Lisa Blair
Lisa Blair in the engine room of Climate Action Now! © Lisa Blair



Finally, how wonderful it was to speak with Lisa Blair, who is so incredibly inspiring and delightful. Now if you would like to receive the Sail-World newsletter each week, then please go to the 'Newsletter' button at the top of the Sail-World home page and enter your details. Simples...

Ensign Bavaria C57 April 2017Musto AUS 2017 660x82 3Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82

Related Articles

She’s still here with us, and now we can be there for her
Of the many endearing qualities in Lisa Blair, the most paramount is her effervescence. Of the many endearing qualities in Lisa Blair, the most paramount is her effervescence. Yet it is what lies behind that which could be her most incredible characteristic. Sometimes you can almost overlook her steely determination, but not for long when you start talking with her. Catching up with her live from Cape Town surely was a vivid reminder of not only what this sailor can accomplish...
Posted today at 1:08 am Gladwell's Line - Timeout in Bermuda and a decision OTUSA will regret?
With Emirates Team New Zealand's AC50 now in Bermuda and being re-assembled, it is time to take a breath With Emirates Team New Zealand's AC50 now in Bermuda and being re-assembled, it is time to take a breath from what has been a hectic couple of months, both in Auckland and Bermuda. The third major Practice Session has concluded in Bermuda. This was conducted almost entirely if winds of around 16-25kts - starting to get close to the top end of the range for the AC50's.
Posted on 20 Apr Debbie says the 8thP with Insurance is Patience
This all stems from the learnings in the widely read, ‘Debbie says there are 7 Ps and 1 C with insurance’. This all stems from the learnings in the widely read, ‘Debbie says there are 7 Ps and 1 C with insurance’. As time unfolds some more, we learn that indeed there are a lot of reasons you need to apply patience with both your dealings with your insurance company, and also all the many trades that are working feverishly to get all the jobs done.
Posted on 19 Apr America's Cup - Glenn Ashby on hitting the AC50's sound barrier
These boats are incredible. The performance that can be achieved in light airs is the amazing thing. The big difference between the AC72, the America's Cup Class, used in the 2013 America's Cup in San Francisco and the smaller AC50 to be sailed in Bermuda, lies in their light and medium air performance. 'These boats are incredible. The performance that can be achieved in light airs is the amazing thing. In 7-8-9-10 knots of breeze, you are sailing at 30kts at times.
Posted on 18 Apr America's Cup - Bernasconi on expected winning factors in Bermuda
ETNZ's Technical Director, Dan Bernasconi has let out a few clues as to where he thought the differences might lie Emirates Team NZ's Technical Director, Dan Bernasconi has let out a few clues as to where he thought the differences might lie once the six teams entered in the 35th America's Cup. 'We have had a great run', he says. 'We've had a few hiccups along the way, as always. But the boat is going really well. We are getting through manoeuvres very well. And we think our straight line speed is good.'
Posted on 18 Apr Almost got sad…
Then realised that in fact racing was not over. It was just a change in focus, that’s all. Then realised that in fact racing was not over. It was just a change in focus, that’s all. Black Jack stormed away to grab Line Honours in the Brisbane to Gladstone, and thanks also to Nigel Statham for providing us with more info. Of course it could be the 70’ rocketship’s last outing under that name, with the 40 and now 100 to be Peter Harburg’s nautical passions.
Posted on 18 Apr Debbie says there are 7Ps and 1C with Insurance
Debbie says there are 7Ps and 1C with Insurance If you have been on the planet or around boats long enough, you’ll know all about the 7Ps. The one ‘C’ mentioned here refers to consequence, and in the legalese that surrounds insurance, it gets applied distinctly to consequential damage. We’ll come back to all of that in a while, but for now, our mission is to look at the consequences of actions prior to TC Debbie making landfall.
Posted on 5 Apr It’s all moving on…
The starting point was seeing that Phaedo3 had taken Line Honours in the Newport Harbour YC Cabo Race. The starting point was seeing that Phaedo3 had taken Line Honours in the Newport Harbour YC Cabo Race. I am still thinking about Miles Seddon’s great material about what is like on board from So What’s It Really like? True, he was not there for this run down the West coast of the North American landmass, but it is a little akin to his ‘spray back vortex’, the vacuum caused by the incredible feats
Posted on 20 Mar MYC Helly Hansen Women's Challenge 2017 - Crosbie Lorimer Images
In what is fast becoming a tradition, the Manly Yacht Club Helly Hansen Women's Challenge keelboat races started off In what is fast becoming a tradition, the Manly Yacht Club Helly Hansen Women's Challenge keelboat races started off in wet weather today (Sunday), before clearing to a fine afternoon. The fleet of 23 yachts enjoyed moderate 15-18 knot east nor'easterlies for their harbour course. Little Nico, skippered by Sonja Walters, with Katie Spithill at the helm, relished the downwind running
Posted on 19 Mar New Pacific 52 class makes its debut in San Francisco
The first of two new-build Pacific 52's from Auckland's Cookson Boats is now sailing in San Francisco. The first of two new-build Pacific 52's from Auckland's Cookson Boats is now sailing in San Francisco. Invisible Hand for San Francisco's Frank Slootman replaces his earlier RP63 of the same name. She will soon be joined by a second Cookson build, Bad Pack (Tom Holthus) from the same moulds. A third, RIO 52 is for RIO 100 supermaxi owner Manouch Moshayedi.
Posted on 18 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy