Yorkshire's maritime city set to welcome Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust

Round Britain 2017 launch with Dame Ellen and some of the voyage crew onEdition © Round Britain 2017 launch with Dame Ellen and some of the voyage crew onEdition © http://www.onEdition.com

by Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust today at 5:29 pmThe four new young people will join the voyage yacht Moonspray in Newcastle this Sunday (2nd July) for the journey down the coast to Hull. They are just some of the 100 young people across 17 crews who will be involved in the 2,400 mile journey around the British Isles.The stopover in Hull has lots of resonance for the charity, as internationally renowned yachtswoman and Founding Patron Dame Ellen MacArthur began her first solo voyage around Great Britain from Hull in 1995.Dame Ellen said: 'My sail round Britain was a huge challenge for me, and the feeling I had as I sailed out of those lock gates at Hull Marina was one of the most powerful ever. Behind me on the dock was the past and beyond me was my future, the wide expanse of the river Humber leading out to sea.' She added: 'Hull holds a special place in my heart because I had been working in the David King Nautical School in Hull Marina, which I absolutely loved. The Humber was a wide, windswept, tidal river but I loved it!'On Saturday 8th July between 1-4pm, the crew welcomes everyone to join them on board Moonspray when in her berth in Hull Marina to give the public and supporters of the Trust the opportunity to look around the boat, meet some of the full time crew and find out more about the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust.