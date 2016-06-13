Please select your home edition
Yellowbrick - Keeping tabs on the 2017 Raja Muda fleet

by RMSIR Media today at 4:30 am
Last light. Penang - Langkawi Race. Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta 2016. Guy Nowell / RMSIR
The Royal Selangor Yacht Club (RSYC) has announced that all boats in the 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta will be carrying Yellowbrick trackers for the Port Klang to Pangkor, Pangkor to Penang, and Penang to Langkawi races. This system is very familiar to sailors, and is already used in any number of international events including the Rolex China Sea Race, Volvo Hong Kong-Vietnam Race, Fastnet, Sydney-Hobart, and many others.

“Firstly, it’s a safety consideration,” says Jeff Harris, Regatta Chairman and Commodore of the Royal Selangor Yacht Club. “Safety is our number one priority, and we are now using the most up-to-date technology to locate yachts at any position on the race course and at any time, day or night,” said Jeff Harris, Commodore of the RSYC. “These YB trackers will give our race officers the constant ability to monitor and check our fleet as it proceeds up the west coast of Malaysia, giving details of position, course and speed for each boat.”

“It will also give the families and friends of our crew members peace of mind, by providing up to date positioning, along with involving them in the excitement of close-fought race positions. In addition to that, yacht enthusiasts around the world will be now able to follow RMSIR live, and then comment on the event on Facebook and Twitter,” he added.

[And as a side note, the media team are going to like it as well. Knowing when boats are finishing goes a long way towards nabbing the sailors for “a few words” as they come ashore. PRO Jerry Rollin will know when he needs to wake up and pay attention, too! Ed ]

A web-based race viewer will be available on the RMSIR web site, showing the race track, current position and distance to the finish of every yacht while they are passage racing, and an app can be downloaded to smartphones and tablets showing the same data. A data list will show the race positions for boats in each class, and replay facilities are available to recap completed races.

The RMSIR is in its 28th year and will run from 18 to 25 November 2017. The event is organised annually by the RSYC in association with the Royal Ocean Racing Club (RORC) and the Malaysia Sailing Association; assisted by the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) and Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN).

The RMSIR Notice of Race is available at www.rmsir.com and registration is still open. This year’s event retains it usual Class 1 to Class 7 categories along with the Class 0 division (Transpac 52 yachts). There are also Early Bird deals for those who register by 1 October 2017 at www.rmsir.com.

For more information on the 2017 RMSIR, log on to www.rmsir.com or www.facebook.com/rmsir.

Fleet en route to Penang. Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta 2016 © Guy Nowell / RMSIR
Fleet en route to Penang. Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta 2016 © Guy Nowell / RMSIR

