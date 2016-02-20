Please select your home edition
Edition
Bavaria Cruiser 34 728x90

Yamaha's Summer Outboard Cash Back offer has month remaining

by Kim Fox today at 4:15 am
Yamaha are offering a Summer cash back starting December 1, 2016 Yamaha Motor
Yamaha's summer retail promotion, offering customers a cash back redemption has a month left to run, offering customers a cash back redemption on portable and mid-power four stroke models in the range from 2.5 to 80 horsepower.

This new promotion occurs at a great time for customers who are looking to get on the water for the upcoming holiday season.

The promotion will be available for outboards purchased until Tuesday 28th February 2017.

Cash back amounts as follows – For purchases of F2.5, F4, F5, F6, F8, F9.9 and FT9.9 receive $150 cashback. For purchases of F15, F20, F25, F30, F40 and FT25 receive $250 cashback. For purchases of F50, F60, F70, F80, FT60 receive $500 cashback.

Terms and conditions: Cash back amounts will be issued in the form of a prepaid card. Cash back redemption subject to warranty registration. Claims to be completed and received no later than Friday 31 March 2017. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other Yamaha offer. Ask your local authorised Yamaha dealer for details.

Yamaha are offering a Summer cash back starting December 1, 2016 © Yamaha Motor
Yamaha are offering a Summer cash back starting December 1, 2016 © Yamaha Motor

Barz Optics - Kids rangeSail Exchange 660x82 Used SailsDubarry 2016 660x82 1

Related Articles

JJ Giltinan Trophy - Kiwis on Yamaha snatch a vital win in Race 6
New Zealand's Yamaha grabbed a vital win in Race 6 of the JJ Giltinan Trophy to be in the hunt for a podium place in the New Zealand's Yamaha grabbed a vital win in Race 6 of the JJ Giltinan Trophy to be in the hunt for a podium place in the series, which is the unofficial 18ft Skiff World Championship. Caught out by a heavy air forecast which never really eventuated, the 28 strong fleet from three nations, all rigged with their smaller #2 rigs.
Posted on 20 Feb 2016 JJ Giltinan Trophy - Kiwis praying for anything but a light easterly
A tricky easterly breeze asked plenty of questions of the New Zealand crews in Race 5 of the JJ Giltinan Trophy A tricky easterly breeze asked plenty of questions of the New Zealand crews in Race 5 of the JJ Giltinan Trophy, and a few of the locals as well. In the end, the results had little impact on the overall standings, although it did open up the points table somewhat, adding a bit of separation and making the task of winning the series that much harder for some of the crews just off the podium.
Posted on 19 Feb 2016 JJ Giltinan Trophy - Traffic management major factor in Race 4
'We always knew we would go well at the lower end of the #2 rig, 'Yamaha skipper, David McDiarmid told Sail-World To the surprise of many Race 4 of the JJ Giltinan Trophy was a very close run affair - with a mix of #1 and #2 rigs being carried in the fleet. 'We always knew we would go well at the lower end of the #2 rig, 'Yamaha skipper, David McDiarmid told Sail-World after the race
Posted on 18 Feb 2016 JJ Giltinan Trophy - Yamaha says Kiwis on the pace in Sydney seabreeze
Yamaha skipper Dave McDiarmid says the New Zealand boats have made a massive step up in performance in 2016 Yamaha skipper Dave McDiarmid says the New Zealand boats have made a massive step up judging by their performance in the opening race of the 2016 JJ Giltinan Trophy. McDiarmid was happy with Yamaha's speed in today's race and yesterday's practice race. 'We were matching it with 7 upwind. C-Tech was probably the quickest boat on the water today -upwind.'
Posted on 13 Feb 2016 18ft Skiffs - Yamaha extend their lead in Boat Builders Series
Yamaha has extended their lead in the RAYC Boat Builders Summer Series now sitting 11 points clear of second place. Yamaha has extended their lead in the RAYC Boat Builders Summer Series now sitting 11 points clear of second place. Trailing behind the consistent team is ASCC who are six points clear of third, the four up crew of C-Tech.
Posted on 17 Nov 2015 America's Cup - Softbank Team Japan signs with Yamaha
SoftBank Team Japan will partner with Japanese manufacturer Yamaha Motor. SoftBank Team Japan will partner with Japanese manufacturer Yamaha Motor. Yamaha outboard engines will power the team's two new Rayglass chase boats. Yamaha Motor will be the exclusive provider of all the docks for the new team base located at the Royal Naval Dockyards in Bermuda.
Posted on 15 Oct 2015 Maersk Line ANZAC Regatta - Yamaha dominates on Day 2
On Day 2 of the Maersk Line ANZAC regatta the fleet was greeted with a 18-24 Knot East to North East breeze On Day 2 of the Maersk Line ANZAC regatta the fleet was greeted with a 18-24 Knot East to North East breeze for three more races sin the series. There was an on water delay of over one hour before racing finally got under way but with the outgoing tied this caused the race committee a mountain of problems combined with two general recalls.
Posted on 25 Apr 2015 2014 Oceania Marine Technician Grand Prix
Yamaha's 2014 Oceania Marine Technician Grand Prix has been run and won. Yamaha's 2014 Oceania Marine Technician Grand Prix has been run and won. The Yamaha technician GP is a training and skills contest where the best technicians from all over Australia and New Zealand come to compete. Competitors are put through a series of challenges to test their knowledge and skill in a simulated workshop environment.
Posted on 25 Nov 2014 America's Cup- Ben Ainslie Racing launches partnership with Yamaha
Ben Ainslie Racing (BAR) Team Principal, Sir Ben Ainslie, launched a new team partnership with Yamaha Motor in the UK. Ben Ainslie Racing (BAR) Team Principal, Sir Ben Ainslie, launched a new team partnership with Yamaha Motor in the UK. The occasion was the presentation of the first of the BAR team’s new 9.8m Scorpion Serket RIB chase boats, with twin Yamaha F225 engines, delivered at the Southampton Boat Show.
Posted on 17 Sep 2014
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy