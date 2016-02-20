Yamaha's Summer Outboard Cash Back offer has month remaining

by Kim Fox today at 4:15 amThis new promotion occurs at a great time for customers who are looking to get on the water for the upcoming holiday season.The promotion will be available for outboards purchased until Tuesday 28th February 2017.Cash back amounts as follows – For purchases of F2.5, F4, F5, F6, F8, F9.9 and FT9.9 receive $150 cashback. For purchases of F15, F20, F25, F30, F40 and FT25 receive $250 cashback. For purchases of F50, F60, F70, F80, FT60 receive $500 cashback.Terms and conditions: Cash back amounts will be issued in the form of a prepaid card. Cash back redemption subject to warranty registration. Claims to be completed and received no later than Friday 31 March 2017. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other Yamaha offer. Ask your local authorised Yamaha dealer for details.

