Yamaha voted most trusted marine engine brand 2017!

by Kim Fox today at 5:32 am
Yamaha Motor New Zealand takes top spot as New Zealand’s Most Trusted Marine Engine Brand for 2017! Yamaha Motor
The results of the Reader’s Digest annual Most Trusted Brands Survey are out, and for the first time ever includes a Marine engine category, with Yamaha Motor New Zealand taking top spot as New Zealand’s Most Trusted Marine Engine Brand for 2017!

A representative sample of 1,400 New Zealanders were surveyed by market research company Roy Morgan Research to attain the Most Trusted Brand findings. Respondents were selected to reflect the demographics of the general population and were tasked with completing an on-line questionnaire.

This year, the number of New Zealanders surveyed grew by 200 compared to last year, and the categories surveyed extended from 40 to 60.

The win is a reflection on the strength of the Yamaha Outboard brand, and the breadth and high standards of Yamaha’s 40+ Dealer network.

Yamaha Marine has operated in New Zealand for over 30 years. In that time, its engineers have become renowned for the relentless pursuit of a more satisfying boating experience for its customers. As a result, Yamaha Outboards have become synonymous with innovation, performance and legendary reliability.

They’re the first choice of our volunteer coastguard network and they’re used by harbourmasters nationwide, the police department and various government conservation organisations. Yamaha will also continue to be the official supplier of outboard motors to Emirates Team New Zealand at the 35th America’s Cup this year.

As a truly Trusted Brand, Yamaha focuses on developing durable and high-quality outboards that customers can rely on, allowing them to return from every marine adventure swiftly and safely.

For more information on Trusted Brands and the Yamaha product show case page please click here
