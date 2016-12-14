Please select your home edition
Yamaha announce 2018 line-up for the Waverunner

by Kim Fox today at 6:35 am
Yamaha Motor New Zealand announces the 2018 WaveRunner range. Yamaha Motor
Yamaha Motor New Zealand Ltd will reset the benchmark with the introduction of their 2018 WaveRunner line-up, featuring a new flagship model, alongside a fresh offering of striking graphic and colour changes.

The 2018 WaveRunner range will be headlined with the new ‘Luxury Performance’ FX Limited SVHO. The FX Limited SVHO is a direct-evolution of the FX Cruiser SVHO; now featuring four flush-mount mooring cleats and new CNC-cut deck matts, Yamaha’s 3-person Cruiser Seat, RiDE Dual Throttle Controls, Rider-Assist controls and Yamaha’s exclusive NanoXcel 2 hull.

Yamaha Motor New Zealand announces the 2018 WaveRunner range. © Yamaha Motor
The FX Limited SVHO is driven by the industry’s largest capacity personal watercraft powertrain; Yamaha’s Super Vortex High Output, four-cylinder, Supercharged, 1.8 litre marine engine. Power is transferred to the water through it’s “race-developed” top-loader intake grate and a 160mm high-pressure pump, delivering best-in-class speed and acceleration.

The new FX Limited SVHO will be avaiable in Crimson Red with Black Metallic. Also for the FX series in 2018, the FX SVHO will be avaiable in White with Torch Red Metallic, the FX Cruiser HO in Black Metallic with White and the FX HO finished in Azure Blue Metallic with White.

Powered by Yamaha’s hi-output, 1049cc, TR1 marine engine, the new VX ‘Recreational’ range of value-packed, full-size models will be available in two new colour variations; the VX Limited finished in Crimson Red with Black Metallic and the VX Deluxe in Azure Blue with Black Metallic.

And now, having reshaped the entry-level market in 2017 with unrivalled features and value, the 2018 ‘Recreational-Lite’ EX Deluxe will be offered in an all-new Nova Blast Blue Metallic and the EX in White with Blue.

Yamaha Motor New Zealand announces the 2018 WaveRunner range. © Yamaha Motor
Race-inspired
In its maiden year, the GP1800 rocketed to the top of the podium in international races,heralded by racers and journalists alike as the new benchmark in performance water vehicles. For 2018, Yamaha’s Race-Inspired range is led by the Championship-winning GP1800, which is now available in two colours; the quintessential Team Yamaha Blue and the striking Torch Red Metallic.

Complementing the Race-Inspired class is the light and powerful VXR, a WaveRunner that has conquered Naturally Aspirated race classes around the globe. For 2018 the VXR will be available in a new Black with Azure Blue Metallic.
Rounding out the Race-Inspired class is the legendary SuperJet, the go-to choice for stand-up riders seeking raw engagement and performance. In 2018 the SuperJet will be finished in a new White, Green with Blue combination.

Yamaha hits the water as the only manufacturer to offer a complete personal watercraft range; with Luxury Performance, Recreational and Race-Inspired models to deliver a watercraft solution for every rider and skill level.

Yamaha WaveRunners are handcrafted in the USA with powertrains built in Japan to deliver the most reliable, innovative and performance packed watercraft on the water.

The 2018 WaveRunner range is expected to be available throughout New Zealand from the end of 2017.

Yamaha Motor New Zealand announces the 2018 WaveRunner range. © Yamaha Motor
