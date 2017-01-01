Please select your home edition
Edition
Pittwater to Paradise 2018 728x90

YDL NZ Match Racing - Maloney survives Waitemata tempest to take title

by Andrew Delves, RNZYS today at 11:29 am
Sutherland v Maloney - Yachting Developments NZMRC 2017 Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron http://www.rnzys.org.nz
Emirates Team New Zealand’s Andy Maloney, and his crew made up of Olympic Bronze Medallist Sam Meech & RNZYS YTP graduates Shaun Mason and Harry Thurston, have won the RNZYS Yachting Developments New Zealand Match Racing Championships on what was a hectic days sailing in Auckland.

It was a day for surviving out on the water with the wind well over 25 knots as well as some heavy 35 knot gusts coming through the course, meaning mistakes were very costly and easy to make, but it also made for an extremely entertaining watch for spectators.

The first Semi-Final saw Maloney up against RNZYS YTP graduate Dave Hazard in a best of 3 match up. Hazard had a great start in the first race and managed to claim a victory, putting him straight on match point with a 1-0 lead. However Maloney and his crew came back strong in the next race, winning the start and then the race to take us to a decider. Hazard reflected on his first two semi-final races - “We got off to a good start in the morning, it was a little bit of a lighter breeze and we managed to take one off Andy. In the second race we didn’t have a good start and Andy got away from us and it was basically over from there.”

The pressure was well and truly on for the deciding race and it showed in contrasting fashion with Hazard getting off the line first but unfortunately picking up a penalty for hitting the pin, which then led to a major sequence of unfortunate events for Hazard who dropped his kite right on top of the jib sheet sending it into the drink and underneath the boat, essentially handing Maloney the win and a spot in the final - “At the bottom (mark) we dropped our kite and it was on top of the jib sheet so it went straight out into the water and we ended up with a big major, it was game over. A great day though with awesome racing and we will be back again.” – Hazard.

Sutherland goes over - Yachting Developments NZMRC 2017 © Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron http://www.rnzys.org.nz
Sutherland goes over - Yachting Developments NZMRC 2017 © Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron http://www.rnzys.org.nz


Maloney handled the pressure well in this semi-final with his limited match racing experience on helm, although it didn’t all go to plan – “We had some pretty rusty starts but it was really good fun. We had a good semi-final against Dave and he pushed us to three races which was really good preparation for the final.”

The second semi-final was our RNZYS student v teacher matchup between Leo Takahashi (RNZYS PP) and his coach Graeme Sutherland (RNZYS PP). It was all on in the first pre start with Takahashi getting the better of Sutherland, but unfortunately he (Takahashi) made few handling errors in the first race which meant Sutherland caught up and took the gun. The second match also saw Takahashi come out on top in the start, but a few things didn’t go his way in the race and the experience of Sutherland shone through to send him to his second NZMRC Final in as many years.

When asked to describe his day Takahashi reflected – “We were pretty happy to win both starts but a few boat handling errors cost us in the first race, there was a big left hand shift and Graeme got a jump on us. It was a bit of a soldier’s course with no passing lanes and all we could do was follow him around. We re-grouped for the second one (race) and won the start again but on the last downwind we gave him the right hand side and he had right of way so we couldn’t really pass him there. Overall though we’re really happy because this is our first regatta sailing together as a team so there is plenty to build on. We are also sailing some more regatta overseas this year so looking forward to those.”

Winners - Yachting Developments NZMRC 2017 © Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron http://www.rnzys.org.nz
Winners - Yachting Developments NZMRC 2017 © Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron http://www.rnzys.org.nz


Sutherland then gave his take on the semi-final match up – “We had some close racing against Leonard, he cleaned us out in both pre-starts but it was shifting quite a lot, especially in that first one but the guys fought back hard. We had a bit of a ding-dong battle but experience came out on top this time.”

So with the rain pelting down and the wind picking up even further, it was time for the grand finale with Maloney taking on Sutherland in what was going to be an epic match up. Maloney and his crew showed great form to take the first two races, and although the racing was very tight and unbelievably exciting, it looked as though Maloney had the wood on his competitor.

Sutherland however had other ideas, looking to avenge his loss to Chris Steele in last year’s final, and he wasn’t going to give up that easily, coming back to take the third race in amongst a couple of spectacularly bad gybes from both teams. “It was really fresh against Andy in those races, we were really on the edge of surviving and trying to do some match racing at the same time.” – Sutherland.

Takahashi - Yachting Developments NZMRC 2017 © Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron http://www.rnzys.org.nz
Takahashi - Yachting Developments NZMRC 2017 © Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron http://www.rnzys.org.nz


However a sign of a true champion is coming up in the clutch, and Maloney with his experienced team came out firing in the final race to take a decent lead around the course and with it the 2017 RNZYS NZMRC Trophy - “We were getting some really big 30-35 knot gusts in that final so it was all about trying to get off the start line and around the course cleanly, and not make any massive mistakes. The boats were really fun, they lit up down-wind so it was good racing.” – Maloney.

It’s been a great year for Maloney who won the 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda with Emirates Team New Zealand, and he can now add the New Zealand Match Racing Champion feather to his cap, although this may have been the last time we see Maloney take on a match racing regatta. When asked about his stellar year and told he should probably get as many regattas under his belt this year as possible, Maloney laughed - “This is probably my last match racing regatta for a while.”

We would like to thank all competitors in this year’s Yachting Developments NZMRC, it was the best we have had for some time and we saw a really high quality level of racing. The Race Management team, led by Harold Bennett, also deserve a big wrap for doing an outstanding job across the 4 days -- in very contrasting conditions – making the courses perfect and delivering a superb standard of racing for all to see.

Congratulations again to Andy Maloney and his crew, they were certainly the team to beat from the very beginning of the regatta and they showed class to come through on top and take home the silverware.

Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82Pittwater to Paradise 2018 660x82

Related Articles

Auckland on the Water Boat Show - Images from day 3
A crowd of boating fans descended on the Auckland On the Water Boat Show on Saturday A crowd of boating fans descended on the Auckland On the Water Boat Show on Saturday to check out the latest boats and technology - ashore and afloat. With a mostly sunny day the on the water exhibits were especially popular as prospective buyers were able to board and check out the models and variety of boats of all sizes on show.
Posted on 30 Sep Gilmour swims and Robertson survives in Super 16 Racing
With Lake Michigan waves pouring over the harbor break wall, the Super 16 Stage of the 2017 Chicago Match Cup kicked off With Lake Michigan waves pouring over the harbor break wall, the Super 16 Stage of the 2017 Chicago Match Cup kicked off today, serving up epic match race action with bitterly contested matchups throughout the fleet of competitors.
Posted on 30 Sep Domination and upsets as qualifying concludes in Chicago
The final day saw both dominant performances and nail-biting upsets as Super 16 Stage roster was decided off Navy Pier. Plenty of action at the final day of qualifying at Chicago Match Cup that saw both dominant performances and nail-biting upsets as the Super 16 Stage roster was decided off Navy Pier.
Posted on 29 Sep ETNZ’s Andy Maloney leads NZ Match Racing RC
Andy Maloney leads the 20 strong Yachting Developments NZ Match Racing Championship fleet after the first four races Emirates Team New Zealand sailor and 35th America’s Cup winner Andy Maloney leads the 20 strong Yachting Developments NZ Match Racing Championship fleet after the first four races on Day 1 at Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron, on what was a beautiful day for sailing in the city of sails.
Posted on 28 Sep Stacked standings define Day 1 at Chicago Match Cup
Competitive lineup for Chicago Match Cup did not waste any time carving up Lake Michigan racecourse during fleet racing The competitive lineup for the 2017 Chicago Match Cup did not waste any time carving up the Lake Michigan racecourse during fleet racing today, with few points separating nearly all the teams in each of the three groups – surely, all the skippers will sleep anxious for the final qualifying session races tomorrow.
Posted on 28 Sep China Cup International Regatta to host WMRT 2017 Championship finals
'WMRT brings with it top international sailors and international level race management.” “Taking the World Match Racing Tour to China for the first time in its history is a huge step which we are very excited to be announcing today,” said Robert Magnusson, CEO at the World Match Racing Tour.
Posted on 28 Aug America’s Cup cyclor to represent Emirates Team NZ at NZ Match Racing
Andy Maloney will represent Emirates Team NZ at the Yachting Developments NZ Match Racing Championships Andy Maloney, who was on board Team New Zealand as a cyclor and foil trimmer when they won the 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda earlier this year, will represent Emirates Team New Zealand at this year’s Yachting Developments New Zealand Match Racing Championships hosted by the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron.
Posted on 28 Aug Ian Williams in trouble at WMRT Match Cup Russia - Will he? Won't he?
GAC Pindar's Ian Williams in great trouble in the final of WMRT Match Cup Russia in St. Petersburg on Sunday. GAC Pindar's Ian Williams in great trouble in the final of WMRT Match Cup Russia in St. Petersburg on Sunday.
Posted on 7 Aug WMRT - Robertson finds more gold at the end of his rollercoaster
After a week of ups and downs, a couple of bad hooks and a few close shaves, it was business as usual for Phil Robertson After a week of ups and downs, a couple of bad hooks and a few close shaves, it was business as usual for the super smooth Phil Robertson and his CHINAone Ningbo team as they beat Sam Gilmour’s Neptune Racing team three - zero in the final of WMRT Match Cup Russia in St. Petersburg on Sunday.
Posted on 7 Aug WMRT Match Cup Russia– Champion survives and makes it third time lucky
There is a reason Robertson (CHINAone Ningbo) is unbeaten in the M32s this season and he showed it by winning 3-2 The conditions on the Neva River, with a 10-12 knot southwesterly, were much more stable than Friday, but still shifty and tricky. The 2-3 knot current was against them on the downwind.
Posted on 6 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy