X-Yachts announce the new X49 as the latest member of the 'X' range

by Sail-World.com today at 9:52 amIn 2016, X-Yachts launched the new pure ‘X’ range, which included the X43 and the X65. This range was exceptionally well received by both press and clients, with more than 50 yachts sold in the first year. The ‘X’ range incorporates the best elements from both the Xcruising range and the Xperformance range into one beautifully designed performance cruiser, capable of delivering ‘Suberb Sailing Pleasure’.Whether doing family sailing trips, long distance bluewater cruising, or competitive sailing, the X49 offers the best combination of everything X-Yachts has developed over the years. The X49 will have a very low centre of gravity, with a standard draft keel with heavy lead bulb of 2.4m, a deep draft of 2.71m, and there is also a shoal draft keel available, as well.





There is a carefully engineered and designed, resin-infused and oven baked hull, with powerful epoxy infused sections, optimised appendage design, light prow and stern, tanks below the floorboards and near the steel keel box, a triple spreader supported, keel stepped mast section with rod rigging, folding propeller, and recessed hull skin fittings, to ensure the X49 will deliver in both light and strong breezes. Having a 21m stick and being just 13 metric tonnes is also bound to help with that.



There are multiple exterior and interior colour and layout choices, as well as options like carbon bow sprit to run the large, 230m2 asymmetric spinnaker, deck and mast instrumentation, binnacle screens or instruments/controls, longitudinal car tracks for a 106% genoa, in addition to the 88% self-tacking job, and teak grab rails on the deckhead.









What is standard are all control lines running to four main winches just in front of the helmer, which will remove clutter in the cockpit and ensure extra safety and pleasure. There are numerous portholes and openings to provide light and air to the spacious accommodations, which can be configured to suit your needs, and the tender sits in the lazarette, out of harms way. The spacious interiors offer a multitude of options to ensure the yacht is well suited to specific needs. The standard Oak interior is light and airy, while the optional teak interior offers a more classic look.



The X49 is offered at an introduction price of Euro 479,900 for the 10 first models. Included in this price is X-Yachts standard Quality Package, which represents a Euro 75,500 value in itself. The new X49 will debut at the Düsseldorf Boat Show in January 2018.









By way of background, X-Yachts has built almost 6000 yachts since 1979. All X-Yachts are built as a full sandwich construction. There are five models from 35 to 50 feet in the Xcruising range, and they are comfortable, long distance cruisers in a contemporary style. The Xperformance range also consists of five models from 33 to 55 feet and focus on maximum performance by utilising vacuum infusion to deliver the precise strength to weight ratio a fast sailing yacht requires, whilst also providing for maximum strength and stiffness.











