Please select your home edition
Edition
X-Yachts AUS X4 728 - 1

X-Yachts announce the new X49 as the latest member of the 'X' range

by Sail-World.com today at 9:52 am
The sweeping lines of the new X49 - New X49 X-Yachts
In 2016, X-Yachts launched the new pure ‘X’ range, which included the X43 and the X65. This range was exceptionally well received by both press and clients, with more than 50 yachts sold in the first year. The ‘X’ range incorporates the best elements from both the Xcruising range and the Xperformance range into one beautifully designed performance cruiser, capable of delivering ‘Suberb Sailing Pleasure’.

Whether doing family sailing trips, long distance bluewater cruising, or competitive sailing, the X49 offers the best combination of everything X-Yachts has developed over the years. The X49 will have a very low centre of gravity, with a standard draft keel with heavy lead bulb of 2.4m, a deep draft of 2.71m, and there is also a shoal draft keel available, as well.

Optional genoa track to take the larger headsail - New X49 © X-Yachts
Optional genoa track to take the larger headsail - New X49 © X-Yachts



There is a carefully engineered and designed, resin-infused and oven baked hull, with powerful epoxy infused sections, optimised appendage design, light prow and stern, tanks below the floorboards and near the steel keel box, a triple spreader supported, keel stepped mast section with rod rigging, folding propeller, and recessed hull skin fittings, to ensure the X49 will deliver in both light and strong breezes. Having a 21m stick and being just 13 metric tonnes is also bound to help with that.

There are multiple exterior and interior colour and layout choices, as well as options like carbon bow sprit to run the large, 230m2 asymmetric spinnaker, deck and mast instrumentation, binnacle screens or instruments/controls, longitudinal car tracks for a 106% genoa, in addition to the 88% self-tacking job, and teak grab rails on the deckhead.

All control lines leading in to the aft end of the cockpit and also the large binnacles to take screens and controls. - New X49 © X-Yachts
All control lines leading in to the aft end of the cockpit and also the large binnacles to take screens and controls. - New X49 © X-Yachts



What is standard are all control lines running to four main winches just in front of the helmer, which will remove clutter in the cockpit and ensure extra safety and pleasure. There are numerous portholes and openings to provide light and air to the spacious accommodations, which can be configured to suit your needs, and the tender sits in the lazarette, out of harms way. The spacious interiors offer a multitude of options to ensure the yacht is well suited to specific needs. The standard Oak interior is light and airy, while the optional teak interior offers a more classic look.

The X49 is offered at an introduction price of Euro 479,900 for the 10 first models. Included in this price is X-Yachts standard Quality Package, which represents a Euro 75,500 value in itself. The new X49 will debut at the Düsseldorf Boat Show in January 2018.

Full nav desk in the version without the separate shower room aft. - New X49 © X-Yachts
Full nav desk in the version without the separate shower room aft. - New X49 © X-Yachts



By way of background, X-Yachts has built almost 6000 yachts since 1979. All X-Yachts are built as a full sandwich construction. There are five models from 35 to 50 feet in the Xcruising range, and they are comfortable, long distance cruisers in a contemporary style. The Xperformance range also consists of five models from 33 to 55 feet and focus on maximum performance by utilising vacuum infusion to deliver the precise strength to weight ratio a fast sailing yacht requires, whilst also providing for maximum strength and stiffness.

Owner's Stateroom for'ard. - New X49 © X-Yachts
Owner's Stateroom for'ard. - New X49 © X-Yachts



Very Danish and very X-Yachts too, so you know it will last well. - New X49 © X-Yachts
Very Danish and very X-Yachts too, so you know it will last well. - New X49 © X-Yachts

X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 2X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 1X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3

Related Articles

Northern Irish skipper to lead HotelPlanner.com team in Clipper Race
Conall Morrison, Northern Ireland, has today been announced as the Skipper who will lead the HotelPlanner.com Conall Morrison, 36, from Derry-Londonderry, Northern Ireland, has today been announced as the Skipper who will lead the HotelPlanner.com entry in the Clipper 2017-18 Race.
Posted today at 8:42 am Second wave starts 2017 Transpac
The second wave of three starts to the 49th edition of the 2017 biennial Transpac Race left Pt Fermin today The second wave of three starts to the 49th edition of the 2017 biennial Transpac Race left Pt Fermin today in a pleasant eight - ten knot Southern California seabreeze, en route to a finish line awaiting them 2225 miles away at Diamond Head in Honolulu. The group of 16 boats in Divisions three and four were today faster and more lively than the cruiser/racers crossing line on Monday’s first start
Posted today at 7:48 am ORC World Championships Trieste – Day 3 images by Max Ranchi
Max Ranchi provided gallery of images from races three and four Max Ranchi provided gallery of images from races three and four
Posted on 5 Jul Corfu Challenge – First racing day
Proteus’ tactician, Mark Mendelblatt, chose the left side of the course and positioned the team into an early lead The scheduled afternoon start was delayed due to light wind, where two different breeze directions fought until 1600 when a beautiful, flat water 12-18 knots filled in from the west. Boats lined up for a clear start, Bella Mente winning the pin and the young Evniki taking the boat.
Posted on 5 Jul America's Cup - On the Emirates A380 with Emirates Team New Zealand
Top sailing photographer, Carlo Borlenghi travelled with Emirates Team New Zealand from Bermuda to Dubai Top sailing photographer, Carlo Borlenghi travelled with Emirates Team New Zealand from Bermuda to Dubai and back to Auckland. Here's his images from the plane as the America's Cup and winning team team travelled non-stop on an Emirates A-380
Posted on 5 Jul America's Cup - Carlo Borlenghi's view of the Auld Mug's return to NZ
Top sailing photographer, Carlo Borlenghi, travelled to Dubai with America's Cup Champions Emirates Team New Zealand Top sailing photographer, Carlo Borlenghi, travelled to Dubai with America's Cup Champions Emirates Team New Zealand and then onto Auckland to capture these images of the Auld Mug's return to New Zealand.
Posted on 5 Jul Light conditions challenge ORC Worlds fleet in Offshore Races
Sometimes offshore racing can be grueling, not for too much wind but for too little. Sometimes offshore racing can be grueling, not for too much wind but for too little. In conditions that yesterday and last night tried the patience of both competitors and the Race Committee, on Tuesday the fleet of 116 teams finally limped across the finish line near the base venue at Porto San Rocco to complete the first phase of competition at the ORC Worlds Trieste 2017.
Posted on 5 Jul World Sailing Presidential update – June 2017
June has proven to be a very productive month, with the World Cup Series Final and the Para World Sailing Championships June has proven to be a very productive month, with the World Cup Series Final and the Para World Sailing Championships both taking place; two events which I consider to have been tremendously successful and positive for our future.
Posted on 5 Jul Francis Joyon takes second but not passing the flame on yet
After winning The Bridge – Centennial Transat, François Gabart sat down and spoke about the future, his plans for Macif Francois “no limits” Gabart: “I know that we will manage to fly”. After winning The Bridge – Centennial Transat Ultimate trimaran race on Monday morning, François Gabart sat down and spoke about the future, his plans for Macif and why he hopes he will be stunned by what the kids of today are sailing in 30 years.
Posted on 5 Jul Figaro Bénéteau 3 – The home straight
The prototype will be launched for the Figaro Bénéteau 3, whose construction is entering its completion phase All the pieces of the puzzle that make up the 9.75-metre monohull designed by the VPLP design office are en route for the yard, as orchestrated by Marc Vaillier, head of the programme within the Groupe Bénéteau.
Posted on 4 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy