Wrecked vessel off Lowestoft to be removed

by Laura Etheridge today at 3:49 amMV Ella was unmanned and under tow from Hartlepool to Rochester when she began to take on water. Her tow was cut and she sank approximately 3 ½ nautical miles southeast off the Port of Lowestoft on 6 July 2017 resulting in a hazard to navigation and a danger to shipping.The Secretary of State’s Representative for Maritime Salvage and Intervention (SOSREP), has established a Temporary Exclusion Zone (TEZ) of 500m around the wreck and Trinity House has marked the site with Emergency Wreck Marking Buoys.A Dutch consortium comprising of DUC Marine Group and Multraship Towage and Salvage has been awarded the contract.The wreck will be lifted from the seabed and any debris will be removed before being taken to a facility for recycling.Stephan Hennig, Deputy to the Secretary of State’s Representative for Maritime Salvage and Intervention said: ‘We are all working together with the salvage contractors to ensure the smooth operation of the wreck’s removal. As soon as all the equipment is in place and everything is ready to go, the work will begin.’